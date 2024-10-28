Anzeige
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
28.10.2024 12:06 Uhr
Symphony Talent Launches SFX Insights: Advanced Full-Funnel Data Visualizations & Reporting

Empowering talent acquisition leaders with data-driven precision

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Symphony Talent, a global leader in talent acquisition solutions, is excited to announce the launch of its latest innovation, SFX Insights. This cutting-edge solution empowers talent acquisition teams with powerful data, visualizations, and actionable insights to evaluate full-funnel effectiveness and accelerate data-driven hiring strategies.


"SFX Insights is a transformative solution for talent acquisition teams and supports our mission to provide our clients with the tools they need to expertly advance talent and teams," says Kermit Randa, CEO of Symphony Talent. "By delivering precise and actionable insights throughout the recruitment funnel, our clients can make more informed decisions, optimize their recruiting efforts, and ultimately achieve superior hiring outcomes."

Present throughout Symphony Talent's SFX Solution Suite, SFX Insights revolutionizes recruitment analytics by helping organizations unlock the full potential of their data, from candidate attraction to final hire. By visualizing complex recruitment patterns and uncovering hidden trends, talent acquisition leaders can pinpoint inefficiencies, forecast future hiring needs, and strategically allocate resources for maximum impact.

"SFX Insights has been a game-changer for us," said Beta client Amber Weaver, Vice President of Talent Acquisition at ADT. "The platform provides a comprehensive look at the candidate lifecycle, allowing us to create a premium recruitment experience. From initial outreach to final hires, we're able to leverage the insights to improve our recruitment outcomes and focus on what matters most to bring in the best talent."

With SFX Insights, users can:

  • Uncover insights and empower decision-making with easy access to key metrics and tailored dashboards. Dive deeper into recruitment performance with unified data and drill-down capabilities, and quickly generate actionable reports to support smarter, faster decisions.
  • Optimize recruiting efforts by assessing talent network and pipeline health, ensuring a steady flow of right-fit candidates. Visualize your recruiting effectiveness - from branding and media spend to campaign performance and hire conversions. Leverage centralized data to enhance outcomes and make informed decisions that drive recruitment success.
  • Measure ROI and improve effectiveness by evaluating advertising and campaign performance and quickly cutting ineffective spend. Attribute spending across the entire funnel, from attraction to hire, and enhance team effectiveness with data-driven insights.

SFX Insights offers nine dashboards with advanced data visualizations, flexible reporting options, and drill-down capabilities. The dashboards include:

  • Talent Network
  • User Insights
  • Contact Messages
  • Career Website Analytics
  • Funnel Performance
  • Events
  • Referrals
  • Assessments
  • Talent Acquisition Leader

Visit our website to discover the power of SFX Insights and learn how full-funnel analytics can revolutionize your talent acquisition strategy.

About Symphony Talent

Symphony Talent delivers innovative, award-winning talent acquisition solutions that empower clients worldwide to expertly advance talent and teams. Our comprehensive suite of full-funnel solutions, expert brand services, and data analytics tools help clients execute and optimize hiring strategies, ensuring differentiated candidate experiences and improved business outcomes at every stage of the talent acquisition funnel, from attraction to hire. Visit symphonytalent.com to learn more.

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2287879/ST_Logo_Single_Line_Full_Color__12_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/symphony-talent-launches-sfx-insights-advanced-full-funnel-data-visualizations--reporting-302287388.html

