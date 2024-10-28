Aeluma, Inc.: Aeluma to Present at and Participate in The LD Micro Main Event XVII Investor Conference

Presentation on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12:00 pm PT

Aeluma, Inc. (OTCQB:ALMU), a semiconductor company specializing in high performance, scalable technologies for mobile, automotive, AI, defense & aerospace, communication and quantum computing, announced today that its founder and CEO Jonathan Klamkin, Ph.D., will present at the LD Micro Main Event Investor Conference on Wednesday, October 30, 2024 at 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, CA.

LD Micro Main Event XVII - Aeluma Investor Presentation

Date: Wednesday, October 30, 2024

Time: 12:00 pm PT / 3:00 pm ET

Webcast: https://me24.sequireevents.com

A live webcast and archive of the presentation will be available on the conference's website at https://me24.sequireevents.com. Dr. Klamkin will also host one-on-one meetings with interested investors throughout the day. Conference participation is by invitation only and registration is mandatory. Any investors wishing to meet with management at the event should contact their representative at LD Micro or Aeluma's investor relations at ir@aeluma.com.

About Aeluma, Inc.

Aeluma (www.aeluma.com) develops novel optoelectronics for sensing and communication applications. Aeluma has pioneered a technique to manufacture semiconductor chips using high-performance compound semiconductor materials on large-diameter substrates that are commonly used for mass-market microelectronics. The technology has the potential to enhance performance and scale manufacturing, both of which are critical for emerging applications. Aeluma is developing a streamlined business model from its headquarters in Santa Barbara, California that has a state-of-the-art manufacturing cleanroom. Its transformative semiconductor chip technology may impact a variety of markets including automotive LiDAR, mobile, defense & aerospace, AR/VR, AI, quantum, and communication. Aeluma differentiates itself with unique semiconductor manufacturing capability, proprietary technology, the ability to perform rapid prototyping, and a broad set of product offerings.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release that are not historical are forward-looking statements, including, among other things, statements relating to the Company's expectations regarding its market position and market opportunity, expectations and plans as to its product development, manufacturing and sales, and relations with its partners and investors. These statements are not historical facts but rather are based on the Company's current expectations, estimates, and projections regarding its business, operations and other similar or related factors. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "would," "should," "anticipate," "predict," "potential," "continue," "expect," "intend," "plan," "project," "believe," "estimate," and other similar or related expressions are used to identify these forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that are difficult or impossible to predict and, in some cases, beyond the Company's control. Actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements as a result of a number of factors, including those described in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The Company undertakes no obligation to revise or update information in this release to reflect events or circumstances in the future, even if new information becomes available.

Company Contact:

Aeluma, Inc.

(805) 351-2707

info@aeluma.com

Investor Contact:

Bishop IR

Mike Bishop

(415) 894-9633

ir@aeluma.com

SOURCE: Aeluma, Inc.

