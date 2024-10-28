Miami, Florida--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers, a prominent law firm in Miami, joyfully acknowledges its 18 years of service to the Miami community. From the initial stage, the firm has been committed to providing excellent legal representation in property insurance disputes, personal injury cases, and policyholders' advocacy.

Established by Justin P. Cernitz in 2006, Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers has changed the focus of its services from representing insurance companies to assisting individuals in their claims against their respective insurers. This trade has resulted in the company's unique ability to "see" the case from an insider's point of view, enabling it to predict and oppose insurance companies' tactics in court.

"Quite amazingly, as we turn 18 years old, we are looking back on our loyal commitment to justice and our unwavering effort in every individual case. Since the beginning, our goal has been to advocate for those whose rights have been abused by their insurance companies, and we have succeeded in doing this for our clients throughout the years," said Justin P. Cernitz, Founder of Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers.

For 18 years, Cernitz Law has been known for a record of high-quality work in litigation. The firm has been victorious in various fields, including hurricane damage claims, personal injury cases, and other complex insurance disputes. It is essential to mention that the company was instrumental in keeping the Miami residents getting their houses fixed and commercial businesses compensated for the extensive damage Hurricane Irma brought about.

The team of Cernitz Law, which has highly skilled attorneys such as Candise Shanbron, puts extraordinary effort into their clients' every case, consequently making the best results reachable. They guarantee that their clients will never be without detailed legal research and a forceful representation on the road to the justice they seek.

"Reaching this 18-year milestone speaks volumes about our clients' confidence in us. We have a good standing on what we do, and we are still dedicated to protecting the rights of insurance policyholders and those that have been injured in Miami as well as nationwide," Candise Shanbron emphasized.

The firm's accountability is demonstrated in the courtroom, and it has achieved high client satisfaction.

Individuals can explore their website for more information about Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers and their 18 years of service.

About Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers:

Cernitz Property Insurance Lawyers is a law firm from Miami that specializes in property insurance disputes, personal injury cases, and advocating for policyholders. Justin P. Cernitz founded it in 2006. The team is comprised of well-experienced attorneys who have one purpose: to seek the truth and help their clients.

