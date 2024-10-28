Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Prospector Metals Corp. (TSXV: PPP) (OTCQB: PMCOF) (FSE: 1ET) ("Prospector" or the "Company") is providing an update on field and desktop studies on Devon Ni-Cu Project, Northwest Ontario. Following the completion of the property-wide VTEMTM survey during the summer and resulting target selection, the Company has completed a 2-week prospecting program designed to ground-truth the high priority geophysical anomalies. The Devon Ni-Cu Project is road accessible and cut by paved highways.

"Our Devon Project is 100% owned and represents district-scale discovery opportunities," stated Rob Carpenter, CEO of Prospector. "Our initial work on our flagship ML Project in Yukon successfully defined targets that we expect to advance in Q2 2025. The addition of our road accessible Ontario projects provide Prospector shareholders with access to year-round exploration work and news flow that compliments seasonal projects like ML."

Devon Ni-Cu Project

The main priority of the fall 2024 exploration program at Devon was to ground-truth previously defined airborne high-priority VTEMTM anomalies from a survey flown by the Company during the summer of 2024.

The Devon Project comprises 12,200 hectares acquired through staking, 50km SW of Thunder Bay Ontario, and is road accessible (Figure 1) and is intruded by numerous mafic-ultramafic intrusives (Crystal Lake Gabbro, Pigeon River and Logan intrusive), mostly dyke-form intrusions, which can contain disseminated to locally massive magmatic Ni-Cu sulfides with PGEs. The dykes are emplaced along normal faults which provide ideal conduits for deep seated fertile mafic magmas to rise quickly through the crust without losing their chalcophile elements or PGEs.

Devon Project Highlights

A VTEM TM Plus survey covering approximately 1500-line km's over three blocks, at a line spacing for 150m was completed during the summer 2024. The VTEM TM Plus survey is excellent for locating discrete conductive anomalies as well as mapping lateral and vertical variations in resistivity, both of which are critical in identifying covered sulphide bearing targets at the Devon Project.

Results of the VTEM TM at Devon include 44 high priority Ni-Cu targets which manifest as late-time conductors and are located within or in contact with Pigeon River ultramafic source dykes. These target conductors are steeply dipping and appear distinct from the numerous flat-lying conductors associated with Logan Sills.

A total of 76 rock samples were collected during a 2-week field program to ground-truth high priority VTEM TM anomalies in September 2024.

The program successfully identified variably mineralised mafic and ultramafic rocks assaying from below detection up to 0.46% Cu and 0.172% Ni on targets previously unrecognised 1 .

The surface mineralisation confirms the presence of Ni-Cu mineralisation within the right host rocks. The late-time conductors identified in the VTEM data and the preliminary 1D inversion conductivity modelling, together with the modest tenor of mineralisation seen at surface suggest the presence of high tenor mineralisation under cover and to depth at a number of locations.

Detailed 3D conductivity and magnetic susceptibility inversion and Maxwell conductor plate modelling on high priority targets is underway with the goal of identifying specific targets for drilling.

Figure 1. 2024 Rock Samples on VTEMTM



To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/227989_2180d9bff4b4b97c_002full.jpg

1Best surface samples" are grab / select samples and not necessarily representative of mineralization hosted on the property.

Devon Project Overview

The Devon Project lies on the Mesoproterozoic Midcontinent Rift system (MSR) which hosts a diverse suite of magmatic and hydrothermal mineral deposits in the Lake Superior region where rift rocks are exposed at or near the surface. Historically, hydrothermal deposits, such as Michigan's native copper deposits and the White Pine sediment-hosted stratiform copper deposit, were major MRS metal producers.

Significant portions of the area remain underexplored despite its favourable setting and ease of access. Most of the historic work in the west was focussed on vein and breccia hosted silver mineralization.

2023 field work completed by Prospector returned samples with up to 1.125 % Cu, 0.53 % Ni, and 3.54 g/t Pd+Pt, and 0.123 % Co (Figure 2).

At the Copper Hill Occurrence, angular boulders returned assays of up to 1.125 % Cu, 0.4 % Ni, and 2.35 g/t Au+Pd+Pt and 1.015 % Cu, 0.298 % Ni, and 3.81 g/t Au+Pd+Pt. Over a dozen similarly mineralized angular blocks were noted within an area several hundred metres in extent, ranging from 15 cm cobbles up to several angular boulders greater than 1 m in diameter.

Multiple occurrences along the Pigeon River dykes were identified in outcrop returned assays of up to 0.73 % Cu, 0.53% Ni, 0.114 % Co, and 0.22 g/t Au+Pd+Pt, 0.64 % Cu, 0.437 % Ni, and 0.267 g/t Au+Pd+Pt, and 0.47% Cu, 0.097 % Ni, and 0.404 g/t Au+Pd+Pt.

Target deposits are analogous to Eagle & Eagle East, MI, USA Tamarack, MN, USA, and Voisey's Bay Reed Brook Zone, NL (massive to net textured high-grade Ni-Cu-PGE deposits) or Current Lake, Ontario (PGE-dominant, heavily disseminated magmatic sulfides).

Figure 2. Geology and 2023 Sampling Results, Devon Project, Ontario

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/1564/227989_2180d9bff4b4b97c_003full.jpg

Toogood Project

The Company also announces that it has issued 900,000 common shares to arm's length royalty holders at a deemed price of $0.11 (the "Shares") in settlement of amounts owing pursuant to the Company's amended Virgin Arm Agreement (see news release dated September 20, 2024). The Shares are subject to a four-month and one day hold period expiring on February 26, 2025.

Sampling and QA/QC

The Company implemented a quality assurance and quality control (QA/QC) program with respect to the Devon prospecting program to ensure sampling and analysis of all exploration work is conducted in accordance with the National Instrument 43-101 and industry best practices.

Samples were placed in sealed, tagged bags and driven to the laboratory by company personnel. All assays reported were obtained by both 30g Ore grade Pt, Pd and Au by fire assay and ICP-AES, and 48 Multi-Element Ultra Trace method combining a four-acid digestion with ICP-MS instrumentation at ALS Global in Thunder Bay, Ontario. ALS is an ISO/IEC17025 accredited laboratory. The company relied on laboratory inserted standards, blanks, and duplicates were monitored closely upon receiving assay certificates from the laboratory. No issues with respect to the QA/QC of assays have been detected to date.

Qualified Person

The technical content disclosed in this press release was reviewed and approved by Jo Price, P.Geo., M.Sc., VP Exploration of Prospector, and a Qualified Person as defined under National Instrument NI 43-101 ("NI 43-101").

About Prospector Metals Corp.

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. The Company is focused on district scale, early-stage exploration of gold and base metal prospects. Creating shareholder value through new discoveries, the Company identifies underexplored or overlooked mineral districts displaying important structural and mineralogical occurrences similar to more established mining operations. The majority of acquisition activity occurs in Yukon and Ontario, Canada - Tier-1 mining jurisdictions with an abundance of overlooked geological regions possessing high mineral potential. Prospector establishes and maintains relationships with local and Indigenous rightsholders and seeks to develop partnerships and agreements that are mutually beneficial to all stakeholders.

On behalf of the Board of Directors,

Prospector Metals Corp.

Dr. Rob Carpenter, Ph.D., P.Geo.

President & CEO

Prospector Metals Corp. is a proud member of Discovery Group. For more information please visit: discoverygroup.ca

