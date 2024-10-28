Anzeige
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 13:00 Uhr
161 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

China Daily: European tour opens up opportunities for Shanxi's businesses

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- A report from China Daily

Shanxi province recently showcased its investment and trade opportunities to the European business community with promotional events held in the United Kingdom and Spain.

Agricultural modernization and the development of new energy resources, like solar and wind power, are among the many areas where businesses across Europe can find opportunities for cooperation with Shanxi.

The events, running from Oct 7-15, were part of a large promotional campaign called Shanxi Brands on the Silk Road, a move aiming to enhance trade and investment cooperation between Shanxi and the countries and regions involved in the Belt and Road Initiative.

The events in the UK and Spain included exhibitions of products made in Shanxi, promotions of Shanxi's business opportunities and investment matchmaking activities. Shanxi's trade officials and business representatives also held talks with their counterparts in Britain and Spain, trying to tap into trade and investment opportunities.

On Oct 9, 29 companies from Shanxi, mostly manufacturers of activated carbon, filtering devices, pipes, valves and pumps, attended the Air Quality and Emissions and Water, Wastewater and Environmental Monitoring - which are known as AQE and WWEM - expos held at the National Exhibition Centre in Birmingham.

On Oct 10, the Shanxi delegation arrived in London, holding a trade and investment promotion event to boost multisector cooperation between Shanxi and the United Kingdom.

The event included activities to publicize Shanxi's business environment, industrial policies and investment opportunities, and exhibit Shanxi's industries and products, as well as matchmaking meetings between Shanxi's and Britain's enterprises.

The delegation also paid a visit to the London-based China-Britain Business Council, the UK's national business network promoting trade and investment with China. The two sides held talks and agreed to enhance exchanges and cooperation and help enterprises to develop in each other's markets.

On Oct 13, the Shanxi delegation held a trade and investment promotion event in Spain's coastal city of Barcelona, aiming to help Shanxi's businesses find opportunities to cooperate with their Spanish counterparts.

The delegation also held a meeting with the Spanish Confederation of Small and Medium Enterprises, aiming to enhance the exchanges and cooperation between SMEs from both sides.

Following the conclusion of the promotional events in the UK and Spain, many corporate delegates from Shanxi said the trips were a rare opportunity for business expansion in the two countries and across Europe as well.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541726/04421959c04f22e3370ffc9f9c723a7_1.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/european-tour-opens-up-opportunities-for-shanxis-businesses-302288541.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
