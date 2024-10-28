Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - SLR Consulting Canada, (global leaders in full-spectrum sustainability solutions: providing clients with strategic advice and on the ground support, partnering with them in making sustainability happen), is pleased to announce the company is participating in BMAC's upcoming CHARGED! Battery Conference. This year's event is being held on October 29-30 at Hotel Arts in Calgary.

CHARGED! 2024 features two days of programming with over 25 speakers from across the battery metals value chain. The event offers networking opportunities with thought leaders, government officials, and industry experts.

The conference will spotlight Canada's leadership in the global energy transition, focusing on its achievements, addressing industry challenges, and exploring key trends that reinforce the country's pivotal role in the evolving energy landscape.

About Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)

The Battery Metals Association of Canada is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape.

We share a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream.

As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain.

About SLR Consulting Canada

About Company: SLR's 'One Team' of over 3,500 environmental and business consultants, engineers and scientists throughout Europe, the Americas, Asia-Pacific and Africa partner with clients throughout their project life-cycle, from strategy and design, through compliance and operations, to end-of-life and remediation.Working on diverse and challenging projects, SLR specializes in the built environment, finance, industry, infrastructure, mining, and power & renewables sectors. Operating across more than 45 technical disciplines, SLR staff help a growing base of business, regulatory and government clients navigate the ever-shifting context of sustainable business.SLR helps clients across industries build resilient supply chains through: helping clients meet growing due diligence regulations and industry standards; identifying, assessing and managing ESG risks along your supply chain; helping build a responsible sourcing due diligence management system; auditing and mapping supply chain risks; supplier engagement and corporate training.

SOURCE: CHARGED! Battery Conference