The costs for renewable energy funding this year will be higher than forecast, due in part to the many hours with negative spot market prices on the electricity exchange. A new report expects the trend of high costs to continue until 2029. From pv magazine Germany The Energy Economics Institute (EWI) at the University of Cologne's medium-term forecast for Germany's Renewable Energy Sources Act (EEG), published on Friday, expects funding to reach more than €18 billion in 2025 - an increase of almost €1 billion compared to 2023. Government costs for renewable energy sources in 2025 could be lower ...

