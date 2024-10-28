Surge in battery storage installations shown in installer data from UK accreditation body MCS. While 2024 is comfortably the best year on record, MCS Head of Scheme Alex Hughes tells ESS News she would like to see even more solar installers take on a storage accreditation. From ESS News It's been a record-shattering year for accredited battery storage installations in the United Kingdom. September 2024 was the best month on record according to data collected by UK certification body MCS, with 1,193 recorded certified installations recorded. Certification isn't required to install battery storage ...

