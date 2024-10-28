ACEL Power, a Canadian leading innovator in intelligent electric propulsion systems for marine vessels, is making a significant entry into the global marine market by participating in key tradeshows across North America and Europe. With a robust presence at IBEX, the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS), International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans, and METSTrade in Amsterdam, ACEL Power is poised to demonstrate the future of marine propulsion technology to key industry stakeholders, boat builders, and customers.

IBEX: First On-Water Demo of the 75 HP Electric Outboard Motor

For the first time, ACEL Power brought a fully operational demo RIB boat to the water at the International BoatBuilders' Exhibition Conference (IBEX) in Tampa, Florida, from October 3-5, 2024. Hosted by ACEL's CEO, Anthony Liu, the live demonstrations of the 75 HP electric outboard motor offered attendees a quiet experience firsthand.

"It was a pleasure to test the ACEL propulsion system. We think it's going to be a great leap in the marine industry. It exceeded my expectation for smooth delivery of power, precise throttle control and efficiency. We look forward to partnering with ACEL and breaking new ground in the industry." Anthony Kalil, President, Barracuda Boats

Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show: Expanding the Lineup with display 75 HP and 250 HP Electric Outboard Motors

Following IBEX, ACEL Power will continue its tour at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) from October 30 to November 3, where it will once again bring its demo boat to the water. Attendees will experience the 75 HP motor firsthand, while ACEL Power will also showcase the 250 HP electric outboard motor. Designed for higher performance, these models offer exceptional power and efficiency, expanding the potential applications of electric propulsion in both leisure and commercial markets. "FLIBS is an exciting next step for ACEL Power, where we will showcase our expanded lineup and invite attendees to test our cutting-edge technology on the water," said Natasha Chawla, VP of Global Marketing and Sales.

International WorkBoat New Orleans: Pioneering Electric Solutions in the Commercial Marine Sector

ACEL Power's next stop will be the International WorkBoat Show in New Orleans from November 12-14, where the company will make its first appearance in the U.S. commercial marine market. With the increasing demand for sustainable technologies in commercial vessels, ACEL Power aims to connect with fleet operators, shipyards, and commercial vessel builders looking to adopt electric propulsion systems. "The commercial sector is ripe for electrification, and the International WorkBoat Show is the perfect platform to introduce our solutions to operators and industry leaders," emphasized Liu.

METS TRADE Amsterdam: Expanding Global Presence in Europe

ACEL Power makes its entrance into the European market by participating at METS TRADE, Marine Equipment Tradeshow in Amsterdam from November 19-21, the world's largest trade show for marine equipment. METS offers ACEL Power a critical opportunity to engage with the European market, where sustainable boating is at the forefront of industry trends. "METS is our opportunity to solidify ACEL Power's presence in Europe, a region that is embracing electric propulsion more rapidly than anywhere else," said Natasha Chawla, VP of Global Sales and Marketing.

Shaping the Future of Marine Propulsion

ACEL Power's innovative 75 HP, 150 HP, and 250 HP electric outboard motors are redefining the standards of marine propulsion, offering clean, quiet, and highly efficient solutions for both leisure and commercial vessels. Designed to meet the growing demand for sustainable alternatives to traditional engines, these systems not only enhance performance but also significantly reduce maintenance and operational costs. As part of its continued expansion.

ACEL Power is actively hiring sales executives in the U.S. and Europe and seeking strategic partnerships with boat builders and dealers to bring this next generation of propulsion technology to a wider market. "Our presence at these global events is about more than just showcasing our innovations; it's about building partnerships that will shape a cleaner, more efficient future for the marine industry," said Anthony Liu, CEO of ACEL Power.

About ACEL Power

ACEL Power, headquartered in Vancouver, Canada, is a pioneering manufacturer of electric outboard propulsion systems, leading the marine industry in innovation and sustainability. Noted for introducing the world's first mass-produced 50 and 75 HP electric motors, ACEL Power is committed to shaping a sustainable future through the creation of a smart electric eco-system. With a forward-looking vision, ACEL aims to offer a comprehensive range from 1HP to 650HP, establishing new benchmarks for marine propulsion in performance, safety, and longevity. Leveraging patented technology and integrated software solutions, ACEL Power is driving change towards a cleaner, more efficient boating experience.

