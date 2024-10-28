Oncoinvent AS, a clinical stage company advancing alpha emitter therapy across a variety of solid cancers, today announced that members of management will participate in a virtual panel discussion at theJonesTrading Virtual Radiopharma Day on Tuesday, October 29, 2024 at 2:35 p.m. ET.

About Oncoinvent

Oncoinvent AS is a clinical stage, radiopharmaceutical company developing innovative treatments for solid cancers. The technology platform is focused on the use of alpha-emitting radionuclides to deliver powerful radiation directly to cancer cells. The Company's lead product candidate, Radspherin, is being advanced through clinical development by a carefully composed team with experience from all stages of radiopharmaceutical development. Internal manufacturing and supply chain capabilities have been established, which now have the capacity to supply Radspherinfor multi-center phase 2 clinical studies. For additional information, please visit www.oncoinvent.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements other than statements of historical facts contained in this press release are forward-looking statements and are not a representation that Oncoinvent's plans, estimates, or expectations will be achieved. These forward-looking statements represent Oncoinvent's expectations as of the date of this press release, and Oncoinvent disclaims any obligation to update the forward-looking statements. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks and uncertainties that may cause actual results to differ materially, including with respect to whether the results of clinical or other studies will support the use of our product offerings, the impact of results of such studies, our expectations of the reliability, accuracy and performance of our tests, or of the benefits of our tests and product offerings to patients, providers and payers.

