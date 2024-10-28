Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 13:06 Uhr
66 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Lycored Introduces Lycomato6 Beadlets at SupplySide West, Expanding Applications and Branding for Flagship Wellness Extract

BRANCHBURG, N.J., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Lycored, the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for food, beverage, and dietary supplement products, has launched Lycomato6Beadlets 5%-a new delivery format for their premier anti-inflammaging solution. This release will be showcased at SupplySide West (booth #3173) and comes at the same time as a brand refresh for their flagship wellness extract Lycomato6, formerly known as Lyc-O-Mato®.

Lycored

The addition of the 6 in the branding emphasizes the power of the six tomato-based phytonutrients in the formula, including hero lycopene, phytosterols, phytoene, phytofluene, tocopherols, and beta-carotene. These components work independently and synergistically to support timeless aging and beauty from within. Over 25 published studies demonstrate the effectiveness of Lycomato6 full composition in fighting inflammation and oxidative stress and supporting cellular wellness, skin health and beauty, heart health, and eye health. The innovative dry format unlocks additional application opportunities for Lycomato6 including gummies, capsules, powdered beverages and tablets, offering brands new ways to introduce the anti-inflammaging power of Lycomato6 to their consumers.

"As the demand for timeless aging solutions continues to rise, we're excited to expand the application potential for Lycomato6 and offer our customers new opportunities to meet consumer needs," said Tammi Higgins, Senior Vice President, Commercial, Lycored. "Lycomato6 is a comprehensive anti-inflammaging superhero, and the new branding helps differentiate its synergistic power from that of lycopene on its own."

Lycored will feature Lycomato6 Beadlets 5% along with their portfolio of nature-based solutions at booth #3173 during SupplySide West, which will encourage holistic selfcare through the theme "Treat Yourself." Attendees can also "treat" themselves in the Lycored-sponsored Zen Den, located on the lower level, which will feature a spa pop-up with complementary massages, giveaways and more.

After SupplySide West, Elizabeth Tarshish, PhD, Head of Scientific Value & Strategy at Lycored will be discussing the science behind Lycomato6 highlighting recent and key scientific learnings alongside application opportunities in an upcoming webinar on November 19 at 12 PM EST. Registration is available at https://respublica.zoom.us/webinar/register/8917284980621/WN_BoN6lGJhSKmCb_RXxpxaHw

About Lycored
Lycored is an international company at the forefront of discovering the beauty within by combining nature's goodness with cutting edge science to deliver a sensory journey that impacts wellbeing. Established in 1995 in Israel, Lycored is the global leader in naturally derived carotenoids for food, beverage and dietary supplement products. For more information visit www.lycored.com.

Contact
Julia Matteson
FoodMinds
+1 617 779 1836
jmatteson@foodminds.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2016732/Lycored_Logo.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/lycored-introduces-lycomato--beadlets-at-supplyside-west-expanding-applications-and-branding-for-flagship-wellness-extract-302282412.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach der Korrektur – 3 Kupferproduzenten für das Comeback

Kupfer wird oft als „das Gold der Energiewende“ bezeichnet, weil es aufgrund seiner hervorragenden elektrischen Leitfähigkeit eine zentrale Rolle in vielen Technologien spielt, die für nachhaltige Energiesysteme entscheidend sind. Experten gehen aufgrund der Angebotsknappheit von einem Superzyklus aus.

Korrektur als Einstiegschance

Nach Höchstständen im Mai korrigierte das rote Metall stark. Die Abwärtsspirale verstärkte sich in den vergangenen Tagen aufgrund schwacher Konjunkturdaten aus den USA und China. Langfristig könnte sich die aktuell laufende Korrektur als exzellente Einstiegsmöglichkeit herausstellen.

3 Kupferaktien mit hohem Potential

Im neuen, kostenlosen Spezialreport stellen wir drei aussichtsreiche Unternehmen vor, die bei einem weiteren Anstieg überproportional profitieren könnten.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Report herunterladen
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.