Novosound now poised to revolutionize blood pressure monitoring in wearables

Novosound, the pioneering Scottish tech company, has developed the world's first ultrasonic blood pressure monitor. This breakthrough allows for the miniaturization of blood pressure monitoring in wearable devices, including smartwatches and smart rings, achieving accuracy levels comparable to conventional electronic cuff devices.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028323651/en/

CEO and co-founder Dave Hughes (at centre) with Novosound's ultrasound blood pressure monitor (Photo: Business Wire)

Built on Novosound's Slanj platform, the technology follows the company's previous collaboration at the Texas Medical Centre in Houston and is now poised to revolutionize blood pressure monitoring in wearables. Unlike academic institutions that have focused primarily on laboratory-based development, Novosound has already demonstrated the system in real-world settings, including public spaces. The results, including accuracy data, were presented at the IEEE International Ultrasonics Symposium (IUS) in Taipei in September, further strengthening the credibility of the system.

Dave Hughes, CEO and Founder of Novosound, said: "Scotland has long been at the forefront of ultrasound innovation, and we are proud to continue this legacy. Monitoring blood pressure with ultrasound, and without the need for a cuff, marks a significant advancement in how we can address global health and wellness issues."

Cardiovascular diseases continue to affect over half a billion people globally, with more than 20 million deaths in 2021, according to the World Heart Federation.

In addition to blood pressure monitoring, the Slanj platform extends to other applications including hydration tracking, muscle health assessment, and gesture control. Novosound will be showcasing these innovations at CES 2025, Las Vegas in January, reinforcing its position in the global wearable tech market.

Novosound recently completed a $2.6 million funding round, led by Par Equity with participation from Kelvin Capital, University of the West of Scotland, and Scottish Enterprise. The funding will accelerate the commercialization of Novosound's innovative ultrasound technology.

Paul Munn, Managing Partner, Par Equity, said: "With innovation at its core, we are pleased to continue our support for Dave and the team as the company accelerates internationalisation and global sales. We can see the traction the company is gaining with some of the world's largest corporate brands, with considerable commercial opportunities ahead in digital health and industrial monitoring markets."

For further information: https://novosound.net/

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20241028323651/en/

Contacts:

Media:

Nick Freer, Freer Consultancy

nick@freerconsultancy.com