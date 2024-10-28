The SSPs and Google Ad Manager have joined the growing list of brands, publishers and retail partners in Europe that are pioneering a new approach to identity

A number of supply-side partners, including Criteo Commerce Grid, Equativ, FreeWheel, Google Ad Manager, Hubvisor, Improve Digital (Azerion), Index Exchange, Magnite, Microsoft Monetize, PubMatic, Stroer, TripleLift and Yieldlab (Virtual Minds) enable European Unified ID (EUID), the open-source identity solution developed by The Trade Desk.

The support for EUID is the latest in a series of industry-wide efforts to build and partner on upgraded solutions that allow participating marketers and publishers to more effectively target audiences across the premium open internet.

EUID is an open-source, transparent and interoperable ID solution that uses hashed email addresses and encrypted identifiers in the bidstream as a new identity framework. The technology is designed to be publisher friendly with upgraded privacy controls for consumers to easily manage how data is collected and used.

"It is crucial that publishers, agencies, and brands test and implement solutions within the evolving addressability landscape," said Cadi Jones, SVP Europe at Index Exchange.Developing a robust strategy including publisher first-party data solutions, advanced contextual capabilities, partnerships with leading identity providers, and adopting new solutions such as European Unified ID will ensure advertisers can continue to reach audiences across the increasingly fragmented network of devices and channels."

Criteo Commerce Grid, Equativ, FreeWheel, Hubvisor, Improve Digital (Azerion), Index Exchange, Magnite, Microsoft Monetize, PubMatic, Stroer, TripleLift and Yieldlab (Virtual Minds) have built technical support to pass EUID in the bidstream, giving demand-side platforms (DSPs) the ability to include identity information in their bidding decisions. Google Ad Manager enables publishers to choose to pass EUID via its Secure Signals feature.

"Programmatic advertising is such a prominent revenue source for so many publishers, that a new model of identity beyond third-party cookies is critical to sustaining a free and open internet," said Sven Hagemeier, General Manager, Inventory Development EMEA, The Trade Desk. "Working with supply-side leaders in Europe will pave the way for participating publishers to seamlessly implement a privacy-conscious identity solution that can ultimately help them better monetize their content. At its core, EUID represents an open-source and interoperable collaborative initiative that is focused on creating a better industry standard that benefits consumers, advertisers and publishers."

