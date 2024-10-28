Anzeige
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2024 13:14 Uhr
Allied Universal: Readying Physical and Cyber Security Measures For Election Polling Places

Editor Note: Experts in federal and local law enforcement available for comment and interviews

IRVINE, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Allied Universal®, a leading provider of security solutions for the government sector, provides critical security planning and mitigation recommendations for polling places for this year's presidential election in its recently released special report titled Physical Security During an Election: Expect the Unexpected and Prepare for it All.

According to Allied Universal's experienced team of security and intelligence professionals, a wide range of security measures should be planned, reviewed, revised as needed and then reviewed again prior to and on election day at polling places for the much anticipated 2024 Presidential election.

The Allied Universal report leverages intelligence and expertise from the company's more than 60 years of experience in the security industry as well as insight from its team of veteran intelligence and security experts. The report identifies potential physical and cyber security threats that could impact the safety of the voting public and polling place volunteer and managers on Nov. 5.

"Presidential elections are pivotal events for our country that draw significant attention from the public, the media and bad actors. The politically charged atmosphere of this year's election heighten the potential for security issues," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "By outlining potential security considerations, threat mitigation techniques and insights on contingency planning, our hope is that polling place organizers and security personnel find the report a valuable tool offering suggestions and examples that support deployment of comprehensive security strategies."

In addition to security of polling places, the report addresses security strategies and tactics for the remainder of this election year events including the presidential inauguration. Potential security issues are addressed in the report and include civil unrest, active shooter, crowd control, insider threats, infrastructure attacks, cyber threats, domestic extremism, and the spread of misinformation. Mitigation approaches are also included in the report.

About Allied Universal
The world's leading security and facility services provider and trusted partner to more than 400 of the FORTUNE 500, Allied Universal® delivers unparalleled customer relationships, innovative solutions, cutting-edge smart technologies and tailored services that enable clients to focus on their core businesses. With operations in over 100 countries, Allied Universal is the third-largest private employer in North America and seventh in the world. Annual revenue is more than $20 billion. There is no greater purpose and responsibility than serving and safeguarding customers, communities and people. For more information, visit?www.aus.com.?

# # #

Media Contact:
Kari Garcia
Director of Public Relations - North America
Phone: 949-826-3560
Email: Kari.Garcia@aus.com
Newsroom: ausnewsroom@aus.com

SOURCE: Allied Universal



View the original press release on accesswire.com

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
