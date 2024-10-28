Allied Universal: Readying Physical and Cyber Security Measures For Election Polling Places

Editor Note: Experts in federal and local law enforcement available for comment and interviews

Allied Universal®, a leading provider of security solutions for the government sector, provides critical security planning and mitigation recommendations for polling places for this year's presidential election in its recently released special report titled Physical Security During an Election: Expect the Unexpected and Prepare for it All.

According to Allied Universal's experienced team of security and intelligence professionals, a wide range of security measures should be planned, reviewed, revised as needed and then reviewed again prior to and on election day at polling places for the much anticipated 2024 Presidential election.

The Allied Universal report leverages intelligence and expertise from the company's more than 60 years of experience in the security industry as well as insight from its team of veteran intelligence and security experts. The report identifies potential physical and cyber security threats that could impact the safety of the voting public and polling place volunteer and managers on Nov. 5.

"Presidential elections are pivotal events for our country that draw significant attention from the public, the media and bad actors. The politically charged atmosphere of this year's election heighten the potential for security issues," said Allied Universal Global Chairman and CEO Steve Jones. "By outlining potential security considerations, threat mitigation techniques and insights on contingency planning, our hope is that polling place organizers and security personnel find the report a valuable tool offering suggestions and examples that support deployment of comprehensive security strategies."

In addition to security of polling places, the report addresses security strategies and tactics for the remainder of this election year events including the presidential inauguration. Potential security issues are addressed in the report and include civil unrest, active shooter, crowd control, insider threats, infrastructure attacks, cyber threats, domestic extremism, and the spread of misinformation. Mitigation approaches are also included in the report.

