Lupin Limited: Lupin to focus on the development of inhalers with near-zero global warming potential propellants

FRANKFURT, Germany, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Global pharma major Lupin Limited (Lupin) today announced its focus on formulating respiratory inhalers by incorporating a propellant with near-zero global warming potential (GWP). This initiative aims to provide patients with pressurised metered dose inhalers (pMDIs) that maintain the same efficacy and safety, while significantly reducing their environmental impact. This is aligned to the regulations in Europe and Lupin's commitment to reducing its carbon footprint.

Richard Dekhuijzen, em, professor of pulmonology at the Radboud university medical center in Nijmegen, the Netherland said, "The development of inhalers with near-zero global warming potential serves two major objectives: firstly, a maximal reduction of their environmental impact, and secondly, as important, keeping these medications available for those patients who really need these type of inhalers since they are unable to use dry powder inhalers."

Vinita Gupta, Chief Executive Officer, Lupin said, "We are committed to making a positive impact in the lives of asthma patients worldwide. Our focus is on patient-centric sustainable healthcare innovation, ensuring that those who receive our pMDIs have reliable access to effective treatments with minimal impact to the environment."

"At Lupin, innovation forms the cornerstone of all our initiatives, and we relentlessly pursue excellence through continuous improvements in all our projects, processes, and products. In the respiratory category, our strategy includes the inhalation portfolio with accelerated development of pipeline products and green propellant development programs for early success."

"We are committed to addressing environmental challenges impacting our patients and communities and actively pursue relevant initiatives for our respiratory solutions. We are working towards replacing standard propellants with near-zero (GWP) in our inhaler products, which will be fundamental to further establishing our position as a responsible pharmaceutical company."

Lupin Limited is a global pharmaceutical leader headquartered in Mumbai, India, with products distributed in over 100 markets. Lupin specializes in pharmaceutical products, including branded and generic formulations, complex generics, biotechnology products, and active pharmaceutical ingredients. Trusted by healthcare professionals and consumers globally, the company enjoys a strong position in India and the U.S. across multiple therapy areas, including respiratory, cardiovascular, anti-diabetic, anti-infective, gastrointestinal, central nervous system, and women's health. Lupin has 15 state-of-the-art manufacturing sites and 7 research centers globally, along with a dedicated workforce of over 22,000 professionals. Lupin is committed to improving patient health outcomes through its subsidiaries - Lupin Diagnostics, Lupin Digital Health, and Lupin Manufacturing Solutions.

