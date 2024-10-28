Westminster, California--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX: BLGO), a company that creates and commercializes sustainable technologies to solve tough environmental and cleantech challenges, announced today that it will be presenting at the 17th annual LD Micro Main Event on Tuesday, October 29th at 3:00 PM PT at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles, California. Dennis P. Calvert, President and CEO, will be representing the company.

Having recently announced the validation of key performance metrics of its safe, long-lasting battery energy storage technology Cellinity, BioLargo CEO Dennis P. Calvert will discuss the company's plans for commercialization through a "partner-centric business model".

Event: LD Micro Main Event XVII

Date: Tuesday, October 29th

Time: 3:00 PM PT

Summary of LD Micro Main Event XVII

The 2024 LD Micro Main Event XVII will run from October 28th to the 30th at the Luxe Sunset Boulevard Hotel in Los Angeles.

Registration will begin at 3:00 PM PT on the 28th followed by keynotes and happy hour.

Presentations will run from 8:00 AM PT - 5:00 PM PT on the 29th and 30th.

This three-day event will feature around 150 companies, presenting in half-hour increments, and attending private meetings with investors.

About BioLargo, Inc.

BioLargo, Inc. (OTCQX:BLGO) is a cleantech and life sciences innovator and engineering services solution provider. Our core products address PFAS contamination, achieve advanced water and wastewater treatment, control odor and VOCs, improve air quality, enable energy-efficiency and safe on-site energy storage, and control infections and infectious disease. Our approach is to invent or acquire novel technologies, develop them into product offerings, and extend their commercial reach through licensing and channel partnerships to maximize their impact. See our website at www.BioLargo.com.

About LD Micro

LD Micro, a wholly owned subsidiary of Freedom US Markets, was founded in 2006 with the sole purpose of being an independent resource in the micro-cap space. Through the LD Micro Index and annual investor conferences, LD has served as an invaluable asset to all those interested in discovering the next generation of great companies. For more information on LD Micro, visit www.ldmicro.com.

