Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 13:54 Uhr
77 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MAXSUN 800 SERIES MOTHERBOARD LAUNCH EVENT HELD IN BEIJING

BEIJING, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- On October 26, MAXSUN held a major launch event at the Sheraton Grand Beijing, introducing the high-performance 800 Series motherboards under the theme "AI-Driven Future • Power Beyond Limits." This series features 12 innovative models, emphasizing MAXSUN's commitment to merging nature-inspired aesthetics with cutting-edge technology. Key models - the MS-iCraft Z890 Pacific, MS-iCraft Z890 Vertex, and MS-iCraft Z890 Arctic - are designed to cater to the diverse needs of performance users, gamers, and enthusiasts.

MAXSUN LAUNCHES 12 NEW Z890 SERIES MOTHERBOARDS

Each of these flagship models boasts the Intel® Z890 chipset and supports Intel® 15th Gen processors through the LGA1851 socket, delivering compatibility with Intel's latest technologies. The MS-iCraft Z890 Pacific offers extensive connectivity options, with four M.2 slots, a high-speed PCIe 5.0 x16 slot, and 5Gb Ethernet. Ideal for data-heavy tasks, it includes an SFF-8654 4i server-grade interface for additional expansion and high-speed data transmission. Its ATX form factor is designed to accommodate demanding hardware configurations, making it an excellent choice for power users.

The MS-iCraft Z890 Vertex is tailored for overclocking and high memory performance, supporting up to 9000 MHz DDR5 memory in dual channels and a maximum of 128GB capacity. With a focus on rapid response and stability, the Vertex model utilizes two SFF-8654 4i interfaces for expanded storage and connectivity options. The Vertex's PCIe 5.0 slot supports x16 channel splitting, enabling flexible multi-GPU setups. Additionally, this model is equipped with Realtek 5Gb Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 7 for high-speed networking.

For users seeking a versatile balance between performance and features, the MS-iCraft Z890 Arctic offers comprehensive connectivity with four M.2 slots, USB 40G Type-C interfaces, and an SFF-8654 4i port for added flexibility. This model also supports up to 256GB of DDR5 memory, ensuring high performance in multitasking environments. With its Realtek 5Gb Ethernet and Intel Wi-Fi 7, the Arctic model caters to users who need reliable networking for gaming and streaming.

All three models emphasize user convenience with a PCIe quick-release system, debug LEDs, and MAXSUN's enhanced PTM UI BIOS, which incorporates mobile-app-inspired navigation for intuitive control. The BIOS provides simplified, two-layer interaction, and the MAXSUN VIEW display control program allows users to personalize their systems with real-time data, DIY animations, and display customization.

These models highlight MAXSUN's leadership in motherboard technology, setting new benchmarks in the industry as the company continues to pioneer future-forward solutions.

Media Contact: Xiaodi Mao, maoxiaodi@sk1999.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2541754/890_____6_en.jpg

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/maxsun-800-series-motherboard-launch-event-held-in-beijing-302288592.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.