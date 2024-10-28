MZ North America: MZ Group Appoints Chris Donovan as Managing Director

15+ Year Investor Relations and Capital Markets Professional to Provide Client Advisory and Strategic IR Consulting

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / MZ, a global investor relations leader, today announced the appointment of Chris Donovan as Managing Director to lead comprehensive strategic investor outreach and financial communications programs for clients across all key markets.

For over 25 years MZ has offered unrivaled access for introductions, roadshows and conferences for clients, facilitating thousands of meetings every year. Today, MZ has grown to over 250 employees, with 800 clients across 12 different exchanges.

Chris Donovan is an accomplished consulting professional with expertise in investor relations and strategic communications, having worked in and around the capital markets and investor relations space for more than 15 years. Prior to joining MZ Group, Donavan was a Director at Birch Lake, a Chicago-based merchant bank, where he supported investor relations and fundraising activities for the investment business and worked with the firm's advisory clients and portfolio companies to address special situations and capital needs. His other professional experience includes consulting work at Alpha IR Group and Willis Towers Watson, and business development at Nasdaq. He holds a B.S. in Finance from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University.

"We continue to expand the strength of our team and investor outreach program with experienced IR and capital markets veterans to lead our clients' global multi-channel financial communication strategies," said Greg Falesnik, Chief Executive Officer of MZ North America. "Chris has a history of successfully collaborating with senior management at public companies, large and small, to craft and successfully communicate strategic corporate messaging to the global investment community. At MZ, he will collaborate closely with executive management at public companies to craft and successfully communicate corporate messaging relevant to their business model, goals, strategy, financial results, and growth opportunities to the global investment community."

Donovan added, "I am excited to join MZ and work with its talented team to deliver tailored, client-focused IR strategies. MZ has earned a distinguished reputation as a premier resource for institutional investors, brokers, analysts, and private investors. I look forward to adding further value to our clients as we navigate today's rapidly evolving financial landscape."

About MZ Group

MZ North America is the US division of MZ Group, a global leader in investor relations with over 250 employees, 800 clients across 12 different exchanges. For over 25 years, MZ has implemented award winning programs and developed a reputation for delivering tangible results for public and private companies via strategic communications, industry-leading investor outreach, public relations, a market intelligence desk, and a suite of technology solutions, spanning websites, conference call/webcasting, video production and XBRL/Edgar filing services. MZ maintains a global footprint with professionals located throughout every time zone in North America, as well as Taipei and São Paulo. For more information, please visit www.mzgroup.us.

