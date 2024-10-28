Gladstone Land Corporation: Gladstone Land Reports Limited Damage to Southeast Farms from Recent Hurricanes

Gladstone Land Corporation (Nasdaq:LAND) ("Gladstone Land" or the "Company") announced limited damage to its farms and facilities in the Southeastern U.S. as a result of Hurricanes Helene and Milton. While the Company is still assessing the overall impact of the hurricanes, early reports indicate wind damage to a portion of blueberry plantings on a small farm in southern Georgia and water damage to one cooling facility in central Florida, which is covered by insurance. Strawberry farms in central Florida were impacted in varying degrees; however, most operations have already recovered with regard to planting, though timing may be slightly delayed. The Company further notes that its two citrus groves in southeast Florida (the only permanent crop farms it owns in the state) made it through the storms without any notable damage to the trees.

"We have spoken to our tenant-partners across the region, who reported that, thus far, property damage on our farms has been relatively minimal. Given the strength of these historic storms and the widespread damage caused across multiple states, we are grateful to have come out relatively unscathed," said Brett Smith, Director of Gladstone Land.

"Our tenant-partners know that we stand behind our farms 100%, so we will continue to closely monitor the situation and step in to help where needed. Most of our farms in Florida grow annually-planted row crops rather than tree crops, such as oranges, that are often grown in Florida. We are fortunate to have a general focus on annual crops on our Florida farms, which allows farmers to recover more quickly when natural disasters strike. And we believe that some of the crop loss experienced by growers will be covered by insurance," said David Gladstone, President and CEO of Gladstone Land.

About Gladstone Land Corporation:

Founded in 1997, Gladstone Land is a publicly traded real estate investment trust that acquires and owns farmland and farm-related properties located in major agricultural markets in the U.S. and leases its properties to unrelated third-party farmers. The Company, which reports the aggregate fair value of its farmland holdings on a quarterly basis, currently owns 168 farms, comprised of approximately 112,000 acres in 15 different states and nearly 54,000 acre-feet of water assets in California, valued at a total of approximately $1.5 billion. Gladstone Land's farms are predominantly located in regions where its tenants are able to grow fresh produce annual row crops, such as berries and vegetables, which are generally planted and harvested annually. The Company also owns farms growing permanent crops, such as almonds, apples, cherries, figs, lemons, olives, pistachios, and other orchards, as well as blueberry groves and vineyards, which are generally planted every 20-plus years and harvested annually. Approximately 30% of the Company's fresh produce acreage is either organic or in transition to become organic, and over 20% of its permanent crop acreage falls into this category. The Company may also acquire property related to farming, such as cooling facilities, processing buildings, packaging facilities, and distribution centers. Gladstone Land pays monthly distributions to its stockholders and has paid 140 consecutive monthly cash distributions on its common stock since its initial public offering in January 2013. The Company has increased its common distributions 35 times over the prior 39 quarters, and the current per-share distribution on its common stock is $0.0467 per month, or $0.5604 per year. Additional information, including detailed information about each of the Company's farms, can be found at www.GladstoneLand.com .

