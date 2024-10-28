QIYU LLC: Vinguys Launches the V-Feeder: A Smart Bird Feeder Redefining Outdoor Living

RICHARDSON, TX / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Vinguys, an innovative nature-focused startup dedicated to bird conservation and fostering a balanced relationship with nature, has introduced V-Feeder. This groundbreaking smart bird feeder, equipped with cutting-edge AI and environmental technologies, marks a significant leap forward in the brand's commitment to intelligent ecological products.

V-Feeder delivers an immersive experience for bird lovers, featuring a 2.5K HD camera with a 130° wide-angle lens that captures vivid, detailed footage, day and night. The app adds a fun and educational dimension by using AI to identify over 11,000 bird species, sending real-time notifications and automatically documenting bird activity, making it more than just a feeder-it's a tool for discovery.

But V-Feeder is beyond innovation-it's a product born out of a desire to foster memorable moments in nature and create connections for families.

"I've always been fascinated by birds-their beauty, their freedom," said Nolan Burt, a founder of Vinguys. "Creating Vinguys was my way of bringing that joy (closer) to others. It's about sharing my love for birds with the world, one feeder at a time."

In line with this vision, the V-Feeder blends sustainability with user-friendly technology.

V-Feeder's solar-powered design provides an eco-friendly solution for long-term outdoor use. With a 1.5-liter food storage capacity, users don't need to worry about constant refills, staying connected to bird activity even on busy days.

Rain or shine, V-Feeder stands strong with its IP66-rated weatherproof design. Moreover, the handy mini fork attachment also allows users to place fruits near the feeder, attracting a wide variety of birds, adding a charming touch to the overall bird watching experience.

V-Feeder inspires users to immerse themselves in the natural world around them. By encouraging families to gather and observe the beauty of birds, it creates moments of peace and introspection. This enriched connection not only elevates the birdwatching experience but also fosters a deeper love and respect for wildlife, turning every sighting into a lasting memory.

The Vinguys group has embarked on a mission to connect people with the stunning beauty of birds, inviting everyone to pause, look outside, and enjoy the wonders of nature.

Feed smarter, enjoy better.

The V-Feeder is available now on Amazon for $149.99, with promotional discounts bringing it to around $100.

About Vinguys

Vinguys is redefining the way people connect with nature through smart, eco-friendly innovations. With a focus on sustainability and bird conservation, Vinguys inspires meaningful, nature-focused living.

