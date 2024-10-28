Edmonton, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Metis Settlements Development Corporation, the investment manager for the Metis settlements in Alberta, is pleased to announce the company is participating in BMAC's upcoming CHARGED! Battery Conference. This year's event is being held on October 29-30 at Hotel Arts in Calgary.

CHARGED! 2024 features two days of programming with over 25 speakers from across the battery metals value chain. The event offers networking opportunities with thought leaders, government officials, and industry experts.

The conference will spotlight Canada's leadership in the global energy transition, focusing on its achievements, addressing industry challenges, and exploring key trends that reinforce the country's pivotal role in the evolving energy landscape.

About Battery Metals Association of Canada (BMAC)

The Battery Metals Association of Canada is a trade organization of entrepreneurs, explorers, developers and producers of battery metals and materials, who have joined together to support a rapidly changing energy landscape.

We share a desire to develop battery metals resources and to incorporate these materials into a battery production stream.

As a national non-profit association, BMAC will connect the industry and lead the effort to ensure Canada fully captures the abundant economic potential of its massive resources through the responsible and sustainable growth of Canada's battery metals supply chain.

About Metis Settlements Development Corporation

Metis Settlements Development Corporation sources investment opportunities that advance the economic prosperity of the Metis Settlements In Alberta. We invest in private equity and project opportunities for Indigenous economic reconciliation. MSDC manages two private equity funds, the Metis Settlements Limited Partnership and the Metis Settlements Impact Fund. The Metis Settlements Impact Fund is a non-concessionary, equity growth fund that is currently seeking investors in private and institutional capital to raise $100 million to invest growth equity into companies aligned to our ESG-Indigenous principles and who are expanding opportunities in Energy Transition, Agriculture and Health.

