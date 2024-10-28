A new era of 500 Global's commitment to Africa.

500 Global, one of the world's most active venture capital firms1, proudly announced the promotion of Mareme Dieng, based in Nairobi, Kenya, to Partner for their Africa regional strategy.

"As a Senegalese woman who has studied, lived, and worked abroad, my mission is to reinvest in Africa by creating growth opportunities. I want the next generation of young African girls and boys to have access to quality education and economic opportunities without leaving their homes as early as I did," said Mareme Dieng, Partner, 500 Global, Africa. "My ambition is to leverage the resources and global platform 500 Global brings to harness the power of innovation and venture in Africa, truly unlocking the full potential of economic growth and opportunity."

Dieng, a leader in the firm's partnerships, programs, and investments has demonstrated exceptional leadership in championing the next generation of African innovation. Since joining 500 Global in 2021, she has spearheaded initiatives and has spoken extensively about the opportunity the firm sees in Africa.

"Mareme embodies the future of Africa-young, globally-minded, dynamic, entrepreneurial, and full of dynamism. She is well placed to identify the next generation of entrepreneurs in Africa and to partner with them to build the next game-changing ventures from the continent." Fred Swaniker, Founder, African Leadership Group

500 Global has shown steadfast commitment to economic development and empowering innovators across Africa since their first investment in 2011. To-date, 500 has invested and supported in 100+ portfolio companies headquartered in Africa, 35% of which have been female-founded, as well as working alongside governmental entities, namely the Information Technology Industry Development Agency (ITIDA) and Gesellschaft für Internationale Zusammenarbeit (GIZ), to develop ecosystem education for investors and accelerator managers, 500 is excited to deepen its contribution to Africa.

"Africa is a thriving hub of opportunity and potential. With Mareme's extensive experience and knowledge of local infrastructure, her dynamic insights will help propel 500 Global to the forefront of economic growth within the African ecosystem," said Courtney Powell, COO Managing Partner of 500 Global. "We're excited to see how her leadership will unlock new possibilities and help address the most pressing issues, such as financial inclusion, scalable education, food security, and climate resilience driving innovation and sustainable economic growth across Africa."

Prior to joining 500 Global, Mareme was Head of International Partnerships and Relations at Draper University and an Investor Associate at Draper University Ventures, where she led investments and worked with founders from emerging markets. She has been recognized by Forbes magazine, where she was highlighted as a Forbes Afrique 30 Under 30, and was a member of the advisory board of the African Early Stage Investment Summit and sits on the VC Committee of African Venture Capital Association.

"Mareme is extraordinary. She is on a path to make an enormous impact on Africa. She was a standout among standouts at Draper, and she did exemplary work for us in the ecosystem." Tim Draper, Founder Managing Partner, Draper Associates

To learn more about 500 Global's programs focused on economic growth and supporting founders locally, to scale globally: https://500.co/founders

About 500 Global

500 Global is a multi-stage venture capital firm with $2.2B in assets under management2 that invests in founders building fast-growing technology companies. We focus on markets where technology, innovation, and capital can unlock long-term value and drive economic growth and development. We work closely with key stakeholders and advise governments on how best to support entrepreneurial ecosystems and economic development in emerging markets. 500 Global has backed over 5,000 founders representing more than 3,900 companies operating in 80+ countries. We have invested in more than 35+ companies valued at over $1 billion and 160+ companies valued at over $100 million (including private, public, and exited companies). Our 200+ team members are located in more than 30 countries and bring experience as entrepreneurs, investors, and operators from some of the world's leading technology companies.

1Based on PitchBook's 2023 Global League Tables.

2ASSETS UNDER MANAGEMENT (AUM) CALCULATIONS ARE BASED ON INTERNAL ESTIMATES AS OF JUNE 30, 2024.

