PowerPhone Rebrands to Total Response, Marking a New Era in 911 Call Handling Solutions

Leader in emergency call handling announces new name and reinforces commitment to supporting telecommunicators.

PowerPhone, a leading provider of 911 call handling solutions, is excited to announce its official rebrand to Total Response. This name change reflects the company's evolution from a pioneer in telecommunicator training to a comprehensive provider of innovative software solutions designed to improve emergency response outcomes.

PowerPhone is now Total Response

Total Response logo with subtext, "NEW NAME. SAME MISSION."

Founded in 1984, PowerPhone has trained over 500,000 dispatchers across the United States and set the standard for emergency call handling. Under the leadership of founder Phil Salafia, the company was the first to develop structured police and fire protocols that revolutionized the role of the telecommunicator. Over the past four decades, PowerPhone has built a legacy of excellence, training dispatchers to manage some of the most complex and challenging emergency situations with confidence.

As the company's capabilities expanded, so did its product offering. Total Response, its customizable protocol software, was developed to meet the growing needs of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) nationwide. Today, over 700 PSAPs use Total Response to streamline emergency call handling for police, fire, and EMS, ensuring faster, smarter, and safer outcomes.

"The name Total Response reflects our commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to emergency communications," said Chris Salafia, CEO of Total Response. "We're building on the legacy of PowerPhone while embracing the future with a name that captures the breadth of our solutions and our ongoing mission to save lives."

The new name marks the company's next chapter, but its core mission remains the same: to equip 911 dispatchers with the tools they need to manage emergencies with precision and care. Total Response will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions to public safety agencies, ensuring every call is handled efficiently and effectively.

For more information, visit www.totalresponse.com.

