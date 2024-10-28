Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
85 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

PowerPhone Rebrands to Total Response, Marking a New Era in 911 Call Handling Solutions

Leader in emergency call handling announces new name and reinforces commitment to supporting telecommunicators.

SARASOTA, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / PowerPhone, a leading provider of 911 call handling solutions, is excited to announce its official rebrand to Total Response. This name change reflects the company's evolution from a pioneer in telecommunicator training to a comprehensive provider of innovative software solutions designed to improve emergency response outcomes.

PowerPhone is now Total Response

PowerPhone is now Total Response
Total Response logo with subtext, "NEW NAME. SAME MISSION."

Founded in 1984, PowerPhone has trained over 500,000 dispatchers across the United States and set the standard for emergency call handling. Under the leadership of founder Phil Salafia, the company was the first to develop structured police and fire protocols that revolutionized the role of the telecommunicator. Over the past four decades, PowerPhone has built a legacy of excellence, training dispatchers to manage some of the most complex and challenging emergency situations with confidence.

As the company's capabilities expanded, so did its product offering. Total Response, its customizable protocol software, was developed to meet the growing needs of Public Safety Answering Points (PSAPs) nationwide. Today, over 700 PSAPs use Total Response to streamline emergency call handling for police, fire, and EMS, ensuring faster, smarter, and safer outcomes.

"The name Total Response reflects our commitment to providing a comprehensive approach to emergency communications," said Chris Salafia, CEO of Total Response. "We're building on the legacy of PowerPhone while embracing the future with a name that captures the breadth of our solutions and our ongoing mission to save lives."

The new name marks the company's next chapter, but its core mission remains the same: to equip 911 dispatchers with the tools they need to manage emergencies with precision and care. Total Response will continue to deliver industry-leading solutions to public safety agencies, ensuring every call is handled efficiently and effectively.

For more information, visit www.totalresponse.com.

Contact Information

Allison Mahon
Brand Manager
amahon@powerphone.com
860-573-5232

SOURCE: Total Response

.

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.