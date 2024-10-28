Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
ACCESSWIRE
28.10.2024 14:14 Uhr
Nueva Network Names Jennifer Wynns Vice President of Digital and Multimedia Sales, US

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Nueva Network, the largest independently owned and minority-certified Spanish-language audio network in the US, has named Jennifer Wynns as Vice President of Digital and Multimedia Sales, a newly created position for the company.

Nueva Network Logo

Nueva Network Logo

Wynns will be responsible for growing Nueva Network's advertising sales primarily focused on digital and multi-platforms offerings. Wynns will also lead the organization's digital strategy, engagement with the agencies, as well as collaborating with clients and partners to create customized multimedia integrations through Radio Syndication, Social Media, Streaming, Video and Podcasting.

Wynns joins Nueva Network from Mirror Digital, where she served as Director of Brand Partnerships, bolstering their presence among key agencies. She previously served as an Account Executive at Nielsen for their largest partner, Disney. She began her media career on the agency side, to include The Vidal Partnership, WPP, IPG and Publicis, delivering media plans and insights for top brands.

"Early this year we enter the digital space with the launch of Nueva Plus and as our company continues to grow exponentially within digital media, Wynns' agency background, her experience and deep knowledge of cross media measurement, data and insights will be invaluable to our organization, as we seek to drive revenue targets across all of our platforms," says Jose Villafane, CEO and CRO at Nueva Network. "Our team is thrilled and looks forward to benefiting from Wynn's rich and unique background as we garner more ad dollars as we reach more viewers and listeners across the US."

About Nueva Network:

Nueva Network is 100% Minority Owned Audio Media Company representing a network of 517 radio stations in the top 112 DMA with 97% coverage of the US Hispanic Market. Nueva Network was created with the mission to service Brands and Agencies First. NN's business model is unique in that it allows advertisers a cost-efficient entry into Network Audio and serves as a partner that provides a bonus incentive to support the brand's corporate "Social Initiatives". NN provides agencies and clients services such as spot production, branded content, in addition to social media extensions, live reads and endorsements for national and regional media placement.

Contact for Sales and Affiliations: jose@nuevanetwork.com

Contact Information

José M. Villafañe
CEO / CRO Nueva Network
jose@nuevanetwork.com

SOURCE: Nueva Network

View the original press release on newswire.com.

© 2024 ACCESSWIRE
