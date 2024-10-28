ICS.cx: ICS Announces Its Best-of-Breed Partner Program

MEDFORD LAKES, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / ICS.cx announces its Best-of-Breed Partner Program that enables consultants to work with ICS and leading customer experience software providers to close more sales and offer better solutions.

"As ICS Best-of-Breed Partners, consultants can focus on the customer journey and combine the best software solutions from leading vendors," says Ken Kiernan, ICS President. "ICS provides a mutual agency agreement that enables consultants to hit the ground running by offering the best solutions the CX industry can offer."

The ICS Best-of-Breed Program supports CX innovation leaders, including CallCabinet, ConvergeOne, Eventide, Frontline Group, Hammer, NICE, Telarus, Wilmac Technologies and others. The portfolio includes solutions for AI, call recording, robotic process automation (RPA), conversation analytics, sales engineering, CX testing and assurance, and the support of ICS engineers for superior customer experience solutions.

Consultants interested in joining the ICS Best-of-Breed Partner Program can contact ICS through www.ics.cx/contact.

Since its founding in 2007, ICS.cx has excelled in state-of-the-art?customer experience (CX) systems and now serves all aspects of contact center management, including legal, reporting, and compliance requirements. ICS.cx integrates solutions from multiple leading CX suppliers and operates the ICS Workforce Management cloud service that applies AI and machine learning to help businesses manage their workforce and call center operations. ICS.cx has installed and supported solutions as large as 10,000 seats for financial, insurance, healthcare, consumer products, and other companies dedicated to superior customer experiences. ICS.cx designs, installs, and supports CX solutions, driving customer engagement and encouraging agents through best-in-class AI, omnichannel, and automation solutions.

