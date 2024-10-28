New Age Alpha Acquires Actively Managed Equity Funds Business From Guggenheim Investments

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / New Age Alpha today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Guggenheim Investments' actively managed equity funds business. New Age Alpha is an innovative investment management firm that applies a proprietary methodology, rooted in actuarial science, data analytics, and technology, to deliver differentiated strategies to clients. The transaction included 20 mutual and variable insurance funds with aggregate total assets under management of approximately $2.5 billion.

Guggenheim Investments is the asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm with approximately $335 billion in assets under supervision.

"The acquisition of Guggenheim's actively managed equity funds business marks a major milestone for New Age Alpha and strengthens our foundation for long-term growth," said Armen Arus, Co-Founder and CEO of New Age Alpha. "As we move forward, actively managed mutual and variable insurance funds will be central to our strategy, complementing our rapidly expanding index licensing, SMA, and alternatives businesses. We are excited to advance these funds with the support of our dedicated and experienced team."

"The completion of this transaction allows Guggenheim Investments to deepen our focus on core strengths and market leadership across fixed income, insurance assets, alternatives, and other strategies," said Dina DiLorenzo, President of Guggenheim Investments. "We are confident that shareholders of our former actively managed equity funds will find New Age Alpha to be a strong partner with an attractive platform that aligns with their evolving investment needs."

Financial terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

About New Age Alpha

New Age Alpha is an investment management firm based in Rye, New York. It offers diverse investment products based on its proprietary actuarial-based h-factor investment methodology.

New Age Alpha applies its disciplined and systematic investment approach across all equity styles, capitalizations, regions and fixed income and is committed to delivering exceptional outcomes for its clients. For more information, please visit https://www.newagealpha.com.

About Guggenheim Investments

Guggenheim Investments is the global asset management and investment advisory division of Guggenheim Partners, a global investment and advisory firm with more than $335 billion in assets under management/supervision1. Guggenheim Investments has more than $249 billion2 in total assets across fixed income, equity and alternative strategies.

Guggenheim Investments focuses on the return and risk needs of insurance companies, corporate and public pension funds, sovereign wealth funds, endowments and foundations, wealth managers and high net worth investors with a track record of delivering results through innovative solutions. For more information, please visit https://www.guggenheiminvestments.com.

All asset figures referenced herein are based on 9.30.2024 figures.

1. Assets are as of 9.30.2024 and include consulting services for clients whose assets are valued at approximately $94bn.

2. As of 9.30.2024 and includes leverage of approximately $14.8bn. Guggenheim Investments represents the following affiliated investment management businesses of Guggenheim Partners, LLC: Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC, Security Investors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Distributors, LLC, Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC, Guggenheim Corporate Funding, LLC, Guggenheim Partners Europe Limited, Guggenheim Partners Japan Limited, and GS GAMMA Advisors, LLC.

Investors should carefully consider the investment objectives, risks, and charges and expenses of the fund before investing. The prospectus contains this and other information about the fund, and it should be read carefully before investing. Investors may obtain a copy of the prospectus by calling 833-840-3937.

Past performance is no guarantee of future results. Investing involves risk, including the possible loss of principal. Distributed by Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC (Member FINRA). Ultimus Fund Distributors, LLC and New Age Alpha are not affiliated.

Contact Information

Mark Burns

Senior Product Manager

mburns@newagealpha.com

212.922.2684

Gerard Carney

Managing Director, Media Engagement

gerard.carney@guggenheimpartners.com

917.703.6368

SOURCE: New Age Alpha

View the original press release on newswire.com.