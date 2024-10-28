Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro AI Deploys 3-D Drone Imagery AI Analysis Tool Powered by Amazon Web Services In Global Mine Action Mission of Saving Lives

Safe Pro AI Drone Imagery Analysis on AWS Cloud Surges to Over 750,000 Images Processed in Ukraine

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery analysis, today announced its Safe Pro AI unit has launched SpotlightAITM 3.0, the next generation of its patent-pending AI solution powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS). SpotlightAITM is currently in use in Ukraine by multiple international humanitarian mine action (HMA) organizations and government entities.

As of October, SpotlightAITM powered by AWS, has processed over 757,516 drone images in Ukraine, confirming the presence of over 6,151 explosive remnants of war (ERW) detected in 3,135 hectares (over 7,700 acres) of land. On the AWS cloud, each image can be processed in a blink of eye (< 0.2 of a second) utilizing advanced proprietary machine learning algorithms and AWS hyper-compute versus requiring a trained human analyst who could take several minutes to review individual images in an attempt to locate and detect mines and ERW as small as the palm of a hand. In the Ukraine Rapid Damage and Needs Assessment Report it is estimated that 17 million hectares of land are contaminated with explosive ordnance. SpotlightAITM, powered by AWS Hyper Scale, can drastically impact this unprecedented challenge compared to manual, human-based analysis of drone imagery of millions of hectares of land which could take decades.

Safe Pro AI's goal to increase awareness of the global mine crisis includes publishing a real-world drone imagery data counter of landmines and explosive items detected in Ukraine at https://safeproai.com/landmine-detections/.

"Our mission in Ukraine to support saving lives and the safe return of land denied to civilian use due to the risk of landmines and unexploded ordnance continues to evolve and we have responded with SpotlightAITM 3.0, a major advancement for the global demining community. Our current version of SpotlightAITM is the result of nearly two years of close collaboration with drone pilots, image analysts, and key management decision makers on the development of workflows designed to make land release operations safer and more efficient. Working closely with humanitarian and Government stakeholders in Ukraine, we have been processing massive amounts of valuable real-world data which has further enabled us to deliver the most advanced AI models designed to analyze drone-based imagery as we support the global effort to address the unprecedented landmine crisis in Ukraine," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

Some of the key feature enhancements of SpotlightAITM 3.0 include:

3D Modeling - Users can now generate high-resolution 3D models of their uploaded surveys providing a unique "street-level view" of terrain and located objects of interest.

Caption: 3D Visualization of drone survey imagery now in SpotlightAITM 3.0

Enhanced AI Model - SpotlightAITM 3.0 is built on an expanded dataset and its model is trained on thousands of additional real-world samples, improving accuracy, resulting in more "true positives" and fewer "false positives".

Powered by AWS, SpotlightAI is a hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones. It utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying 150+ types of land mines, UXO and explosive remnants of war. The SpotlightAI software ecosystem, supported by AWS' hyper scalability, can process massive amounts of drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. SpotlightAI can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

The capabilities of SpotlightAI to rapidly process drone-based images to detect and geo-locate landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Ukraine was also featured in a Partner Success with AWS case study. A video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Linked-In, Facebook and X. About Safe Pro Group Inc. Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency.

