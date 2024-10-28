MentalHealth.com, LLC: MentalHealth.com Launches Mental Health Network

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Leading health technology company MentalHealth.com is proud to announce the launch of its Mental Health Network. This newly developed digital resource connects users to over 3,000 therapists across more than 200 regions in the United States, expanding access to nationwide mental health support.

The Mental Health Network was developed by the MentalHealth.com Digital Operations Team in collaboration with Merit Metrics, under the leadership of Co-Founders Patrick Nagle, Daniel Rivette, and Jeff Smith. This initiative focuses on developing high-quality digital tools and resources to meet the extraordinary demand for mental health services.

"Andrew O'Connor and his team played a pivotal role in establishing the foundation for the network, applying their technical expertise to develop a scalable mental health resource," said Co-Founder Jeff Smith. "Their contributions have made it easier for people to connect with the right mental health support."

"This launch marks a significant step forward in our digital strategy, bringing a vast network of licensed mental health professionals to our growing platform," said Daniel Rivette, Co-Founder and CEO of MentalHealth.com. "Through innovative solutions and strategic development, we are continually providing new ways for people to access mental health support, strengthening and deepening our connection with those seeking well-being."

In the coming months, MentalHealth.com will announce key partnerships and acquisitions, along with new additions to its Venture Advisory, Clinical Affairs, and Public Oversight Teams, further reinforcing its commitment to making mental health care accessible for all.

MentalHealth.com is a health technology company guiding people towards self-understanding and connection. The company offers reliable resources, accessible services, and nurturing communities. Its mission involves educating, supporting, and empowering people in their pursuit of well-being.

