Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple: Rising Phoenix Mushroom Church Opens in San Francisco

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / Rising Phoenix Entheogenic Temple ('Mushroom Church') recently opened its first location in California on the historic Haight Street. Located at 440 Haight Street, Rising Phoenix is located in one of the most diverse and colorful districts of San Francisco with a rich history associated with social movement, free love, and change.





Rising Phoenix stems from the ZenSana faith, a multifaith religion that takes inspiration from different parts of the twelve major religions. ZenSana is focused on creating spiritually enlightened mindsets that unlock practical solutions for change through prayer, free-thinking, and conversations. The Temple's members come from all walks of life but share one central set of beliefs and entheogenic sacrament (mushrooms) to help unlock their mind-state for innovative and practical solutions.

The magic mushroom / psychedelic sacrament at Rising Phoenix includes a range of products including beverages, chocolates, gummies, pills, capsules, fruit stems and caps, tinctures, and teas. Entry is membership based, restricted to 21+ and only persons that demonstrate sincere religious beliefs are admitted as members. To remain a member of the Temple, persons must continue to show they have a good faith intention to practice and explore the Zensana religion and spirituality faithfully.

The religious aspect of the experience sits front and center with the Temple's mission, values, beliefs, and creed displayed on the lobby walls and sacrament section of the Temple. The Temple's staff are as diverse as its members coming from indigenous Native American communities, the LBGTQ community, and ethnic communities that have used entheogenic plants as sacrament and medicine for thousands of years.

As a spokesperson for the Temple explains, "We live in a damaged society riddled with overwhelming problems including income equality, racial and educational disparities, unaffordable healthcare, monumental environmental challenges, and a severe housing and drug crisis. For many of these issues, San Francisco is ground zero. Our members sincerely believe that psilocybin allows them to connect and commune with the divine, whilst unlocking new mind-states that can be both healing and revealing. The use of psilocybin is an important part of the Zensana religion, but our approach to spirituality goes much deeper than that." The Haight Street community has warmly embraced the Temple and its unique approach to religion and spiritual enlightenment.

