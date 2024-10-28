Panama City, Panama--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - According to official sources, the TON Ecosystem Hackers League Hackathon, sponsored by Gate Group, began on October 5, 2024, and will continue until December 20, 2024. This event, one of the most prestigious blockchain competitions of the year, offers a $3 million prize pool, attracting top developers from around the world to drive innovation and development within the TON ecosystem.

Global Developers Compete to Drive Technological Progress

As a highly anticipated blockchain tech competition, the Hackathon has attracted the participation of developers, tech teams, and entrepreneurs globally. Participants will create innovative projects and compete for a share of the $3 million prize pool, with the added opportunity for project incubation and market promotion.

Throughout the event, 19 major cities will host three-day hackathon boot camps, offering technical training and hands-on experience. The top three teams from each camp will share a $5,000 prize, with the final winning team announced on December 20th.

Gate Ventures Supports Project Growth with Investments

Outstanding projects in the Hackathon will receive strong support from Gate Ventures. The top three projects will share a $20,000 prize, and Gate Ventures will also offer up to $500,000 in investment to exceptional projects. This financial backing will help these projects enter the market quickly and scale up their development, further promoting the real-world application of blockchain technology.

Innovative Tools: Gate.io Wallet Mini App and Gate.io Mini App Empower Developers

As the title sponsor, Gate Group will showcase two key applications - Gate.io Wallet Mini App and Gate.io Mini App - to support developers in efficiently managing and trading crypto assets.

Gate.io Wallet Mini App, designed for the Telegram platform, simplifies the creation, management, and trading of TON assets, allowing developers to easily integrate wallet functions, boost user engagement, and enhance the adoption of their projects.

Gate.io Mini App offers a full range of crypto services, including spot trading, P2P trading, and quick deposits, while leveraging a task-based incentive system to attract users and expand the platform's reach.

Enhanced Rewards and the Task2Earn Program Unlock Innovation Potential

The Hackers League not only features a $3 million prize pool but also provides a platform for participants to showcase and promote their projects. Winning projects will engage with global users via Task2Earn activities through the Gate.io Mini App and Gate.io Wallet Mini App, presenting their innovations. Participants will also have opportunities to receive token airdrops, Gate TonVibe Points, and other rewards.

Gate TonVibe Points earned during the event can be converted into Gate.io's native token $GT, further increasing the real value of participants' rewards upon meeting certain conditions.

Global Call for Developers to Build the Future of the TON Ecosystem

Gate Group invites blockchain developers worldwide to participate in this prestigious Hackathon, showcase their technical skills and creativity, and help shape the future of the TON ecosystem. This competition offers developers, entrepreneurs, and tech enthusiasts a platform to demonstrate their talents, win significant rewards, and drive blockchain technology toward broader applications.

Join us now and be part of advancing cutting-edge technology in the TON ecosystem!

