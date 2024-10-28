Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A40KYH | ISIN: US9509151083 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.10.24
15:42 Uhr
17,780 US-Dollar
+1,230
+7,43 %
Branche
Fahrzeuge
Aktienmarkt
ASIEN
1-Jahres-Chart
WERIDE INC ADR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
WERIDE INC ADR 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2024 12:30 Uhr
20 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WeRide Inc.: The World's First IPO of Universal Autonomous Driving Technology Company! WeRide Officially Listed on Nasdaq

NEW YORK, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- WeRide, the leading global commercial-stage company, was officially listed on the Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol "WRD." Upon listing, WeRide became the world's first publicly listed universal autonomous driving technology company and the first publicly listed Robotaxi company. The initial public offering price was set at $15.5 per American depositary share (ADS). If the underwriters fully exercise the granted option, the Company will issue a total of 8,903,760 ADSs. The total proceeds from the public offering, combined with $320 million concurrent private placement, are expected to amount to $458.5 million, assuming the underwriters of the initial public offering fully exercise their option.

WeRide Officially Listed on Nasdaq

Tony Han, Founder and CEO of WeRide, stated: "Seven years of perseverance have led to WeRide's new journey today. We are deeply grateful to our investors, clients, employees, and all our partners for their trust and support. Together, we have achieved this important milestone. For us, going public is a new beginning, and WeRide will continue to drive technological innovation, delivering safe, comfortable, and convenient autonomous driving products and services to more countries and regions."

Since its establishment in 2017, WeRide has been committed to transform urban living with autonomous driving, providing autonomous driving solutions ranging from Level 2 to Level 4. The company has developed a comprehensive portfolio, including Robotaxi, Robobus, Robovan, Robosweeper, and advanced driver-assistance system (ADAS), with application scenarios spanning smart mobility, smart logistics, and smart sanitation.

Today, WeRide is the only technology company worldwide simultaneously holding autonomous driving licenses in China, the UAE, Singapore, and the U.S. It has conducted autonomous driving R&D, testing, and operations across 30 cities in seven countries, with over 1,700 days of operation. In Fortune's 2023 Change the World list, WeRide ranked eighth.

Looking ahead, WeRide will remain committed to its mission, continuing to advance autonomous driving technology, and striving to provide innovative autonomous driving products and dedicated services that contribute to greener, low-carbon, and sustainable urban living.

Contact
Robin Yang
ICR, LLC
WeRide.IR@icrinc.com
+1 (646) 224-6934

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/fad34600-d595-4648-8982-f1c9877b46c1


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.