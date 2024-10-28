Biora Therapeutics, Inc.: Biora Therapeutics Shares Progress on Smaller BioJet Clinical Device with Largest Payload of any Ingestible Injectable at the 14th Annual PODD Meeting

SAN DIEGO, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Biora Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: BIOR), the biotech company reimagining therapeutic delivery, today is sharing progress on its development of the BioJet Oral Delivery Platform, which is designed to replace injection with needle-free, oral delivery, at the 14th Annual Partnership in Drug Delivery (PODD) meeting in Boston, Massachusetts.

"We have now demonstrated the ability to autonomously deliver to the small intestine in canine models with our smaller, 00-size BioJet device, a size that is desired by both patients and pharma companies," said Adi Mohanty, Chief Executive Officer of Biora Therapeutics. "We have agreed with existing mega-cap pharma collaborators to rapidly progress development in advanced animal models. The goal of this approach is to maximize licensing potential by enabling agreements within multiple verticals using a form factor desired by all our collaborators. We believe this is preferable to an exclusive development path based on the larger, 000-size device. We anticipate completing full functional testing in Q4 2024 and molecule-specific feasibility testing during Q1 2025."

BioJet delivery technology has been proven in over 30 in vivo studies with both internal and collaborator molecules. The BioJet platform has achieved oral bioavailability greater than 30% vs. intravenous administration for molecules including peptides, antibodies, and antisense oligonucleotides, which equates to 60-80% oral bioavailability compared to subcutaneous injection.

The BioJet delivery device is a swallowable, needle-free autoinjector that uses liquid jet injection to deliver existing liquid drug formulations into the submucosa of the small intestine. With the ability to deliver doses greater than 50 milligrams, BioJet offers the largest drug payload among ingestible injectables. Its size has been successfully decreased from capsule size 000 to size 00, while increasing payload capacity to over 300 microliters.

