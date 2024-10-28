Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 923659 | ISIN: US6695491075 | Ticker-Symbol:
NASDAQ
28.10.24
14:30 Uhr
27,590 US-Dollar
+0,490
+1,81 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP 5-Tage-Chart
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2024 13:18 Uhr
30 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Norwood Financial Corp Announces Third Quarter 2024 Results

Quarterly Highlights:

  • Net interest margin increased 19 basis points vs. the prior quarter and 7 basis points over the prior year.
  • Loans grew at an 8% annualized rate during the 3rd quarter.
  • Capital continues to improve as the negative mark-to-market effect lessens 42% since last year.

HONESDALE, Pa., Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Norwood Financial Corp (Nasdaq Global Market-NWFL) and its subsidiary, Wayne Bank, announced earnings for the three months ended September 30, 2024 of $3.8 million, which was $275 thousand lower than the same three-month period of last year. Net interest income was up by $892 thousand which was offset by increases in operating expense and the provision for credit losses. Earnings per share (fully diluted) were $0.48 in the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to $0.51 in the same period of last year. The annualized return on average assets for the three months ended September 30, 2024, was 0.68%, while the annualized return on average tangible equity was 9.58%.

Net income for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, was $12.5 million, which is $3.9 million lower than the same nine-month period of 2023, due to a decrease in net interest income, an increase in the provision for credit losses, and an increase in operating expenses, partially offset by an increase in total other income. Earnings per share (fully diluted) for the nine months ended September 30, 2024, were $1.55, compared to $2.03 for the nine months ended September 30, 2023. The annualized return on average assets for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 0.75%. The annualized return on average tangible equity for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 was 10.82%.

Total assets as of September 30, 2024 were $2.280 billion, compared to $2.180 billion at September 30, 2023. At September 30, 2024, loans receivable were $1.675 billion, total deposits were $1.855 billion and stockholders' equity was $195.7 million.

For the three months ended September 30, 2024, net interest income, on a fully-taxable equivalent basis (fte), totaled $16.1 million, an increase of $914 thousand compared to the same period in 2023. A $77.5 million increase in average interest-earning assets, generated an increase in interest income of $4.0 million. Interest expense increased $3.1 million mainly due to higher deposit balances and higher rates on those deposits. Net interest margin (fte) for the three months ended September 30, 2024 was 2.99%, compared to 2.92% in the same period of 2023. The tax-equivalent yield on interest-earning assets increased 58 basis points to 5.31% during the three months ended September 30, 2024, compared to the same prior year period, while the cost of interest-bearing liabilities increased 62 basis points to 3.09%.

Net interest income (fte) for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024 totaled $45.6 million, which was $1.2 million lower than the same period in 2023, due primarily to a $14.8 million increase in the cost of interest-bearing liabilities. The net interest margin (fte) was 2.87% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, as compared to 3.10% for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other income for the three months ended September 30, 2024, totaled $2.3 million, compared to $2.3 million for the same period in 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other income totaled $6.5 million, compared to $6.0 million for the nine-months ended September 30, 2023.

Other expenses totaled $12.0 million for the three months ended September 30, 2024, an increase of $755 thousand, compared to the $11.3 million for the same period of 2023. For the nine-months ended September 30, 2024, other expenses totaled $35.2 million, compared to $32.6 million for the same period in 2023, due primarily to an increase in salaries and benefits, professional fees, data processing costs and FDIC insurance.

Jim Donnelly President and CEO of Norwood Financial Corp and Wayne Bank, stated, "We are pleased to present our result of operations for the third quarter. Although strong loan growth caused an increase in our provision for credit losses we welcome the ongoing opportunity to serve our customers. Net interest margin (fte) for this quarter eclipsed the margin for last year, something that hasn't happened since the Federal Reserve began raising interest rates. Our capital base remains above "Well-Capitalized" targets and we continue to show less impact from the market value of our bond portfolio. Additionally, our credit quality metrics remained strong during the third quarter, which we believe should benefit future performance. We appreciate the opportunity to serve our Wayne Bank customers and our customers at the Bank of the Finger Lakes and Bank of Cooperstown locations. We continue to look for opportunities available to us as we service our growing base of stockholders and customers."

Norwood Financial Corp is the parent company of Wayne Bank, which operates from fourteen offices throughout Northeastern Pennsylvania and fifteen offices in 4 Delaware, Sullivan, Ontario, Otsego and Yates Counties, New York. The Company's stock trades on the Nasdaq Global Market under the symbol "NWFL".

Forward-Looking Statements

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 contains safe harbor provisions regarding forward-looking statements. When used in this discussion, the words "believes", "anticipates", "contemplates", "expects", "bode", "future performance" and similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. Such statements are subject to certain risks and uncertainties, which could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected. Those risks and uncertainties include, among other things, changes in federal and state laws, changes in interest rates, our ability to maintain strong credit quality metrics, our ability to have future performance, our ability to control core operating expenses and costs, demand for real estate, government fiscal and trade policies, cybersecurity and general economic conditions. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly release the results of any revisions to those forward-looking statements which may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date hereof or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

This release references net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis (fte), which is a non-GAAP (Generally Accepted Accounting Principles) financial measure. Fully taxable-equivalent net interest income was derived from GAAP interest income and net interest income using an assumed tax rate of 21%. We believe the presentation of net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis ensures comparability of net interest income arising from both taxable and tax-exempt sources and is consistent with industry practice.

The following table reconciles net interest income to net interest income on a fully taxable-equivalent basis:

(dollars in thousands)

Three months endedNine months ended
September 30September 30
2024 2023 2024 2023
Net Interest Income
$
 15,931
 $
 15,039
 $
 45,566
 $
 46,774
Taxable equivalent basis
adjustment using 21% marginal
tax rate		 207 185 601 554
Net interest income on a fully
taxable equivalent basis		$16,138 $15,224 $46,167 $47,328

This release also references average tangible equity, which is also a non-GAAP financial measure. Average tangible equity is calculated by deducting average goodwill and other intangible assets from average stockholders' equity. The Company believes that disclosure of tangible equity ratios enhances investor understanding of our financial position and improves the comparability of our financial data.

The following table reconciles average equity to average tangible equity:

Three months ended Nine months ended
(dollars in thousands)September 30 September 30
2024 2023 2024 2023
Average equity
$189,135 $175,224 $183,593 $174,943
Average goodwill and other
intangibles		 (29,440) (29,514) (29,457) (29,536)
Average tangible equity$159,695 $145,710 $154,136 $145,407

Contact: John M. McCaffery
Executive Vice President &
Chief Financial Officer
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
272-304-3003
www.waynebank.com

NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets
(dollars in thousands, except share and per share data)
(unaudited)
September 30
2024
 2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks$ 47,072 $41,141
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 35,808 13,005
Cash and cash equivalents 82,880 54,146
Securities available for sale 396,891 380,499
Loans receivable 1,675,139 1,611,069
Less: Allowance for credit losses 18,699 16,086
Net loans receivable 1,656,440 1,594,983
Regulatory stock, at cost 6,329 8,843
Bank premises and equipment, net 18,503 17,254
Bank owned life insurance 46,382 46,197
Foreclosed real estate owned 0 290
Accrued interest receivable 8,062 7,759
Deferred tax assets, net 18,818 25,610
Goodwill 29,266 29,266
Other intangible assets 167 240
Other assets 16,013 14,911
TOTAL ASSETS$2,279,751 $ 2,179,998
LIABILITIES
Deposits:
Non-interest bearing demand$420,967 $430,242
Interest-bearing 1,434,284 1,316,582
Total deposits 1,855,251 1,746,824
Short-term borrowings 52,453 103,881
Other borrowings 144,959 137,447
Accrued interest payable 12,688 8,605
Other liabilities 18,746 18,539
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,084,097 2,015,296
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY
Preferred Stock, no par value per share, authorized 5,000,000 shares		 - -
Common Stock, $.10 par value per share,
authorized: 20,000,000 shares,
issued: 2024: 8,311,851 shares, 2023: 8,291,401 shares		 831 829
Surplus 98,330 97,449
Retained earnings 140,489 137,363
Treasury stock, at cost: 2024: 221,140 shares, 2023: 222,051 shares (5,969) (5,957)
Accumulated other comprehensive loss (38,027) (64,982)
TOTAL STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 195,654 164,702
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY		$2,279,751 $2,179,998
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
(unaudited)
Three Months Ended September 30, Nine Months Ended September 30,
2024 2023 2024 2023
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees$25,464 $ 22,021 $73,266 $61,881
Securities 2,526 2,433 7,635 7,418
Other 497 54 2,194 156
Total Interest income 28,487 24,508 83,095 69,455
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 10,553 7,017 31,349 17,119
Short-term borrowings 323 1,126 1,015 2,702
Other borrowings 1,680 1,326 5,165 2,860
Total Interest expense 12,556 9,469 37,529 22,681
NET INTEREST INCOME 15,931 15,039 45,566 46,774
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,345 $882 $1,069 $(568)
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 14,586 14,157 44,497 47,342
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees 1,517 1,527 4,364 4,192
Income from fiduciary activities 256 246 719 688
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - - - (209)
Gains on sales of loans, net 103 18 145 27
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - 13 32 13
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 261 328 781 770
Other 158 174 467 520
Total other income 2,295 2,306 6,508 6,001
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 6,239 6,083 18,328 17,893
Occupancy, furniture and equipment 1,269 1,242 3,758 3,818
Data processing and related operations 1,162 876 3,208 2,465
Taxes, other than income 179 167 452 490
Professional fees 576 524 1,669 1,132
FDIC Insurance assessment 339 254 1,009 699
Foreclosed real estate 9 9 45 112
Amortization of intangibles 16 20 54 66
Other 2,242 2,101 6,683 5,974
Total other expenses 12,031 11,276 35,206 32,649
INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,850 5,187 15,799 20,694
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,006 1,068 3,308 4,289
NET INCOME$3,844 $4,119 $12,491 $16,405
Basic earnings per share$0.48 $0.51 $1.55 $2.03
Diluted earnings per share$0.48 $0.51 $1.55 $2.03
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Financial Highlights (Unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
For the Three Months Ended September 30 2024 2023
Net interest income$15,931 $ 15,039
Net income 3,844 4,119
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.23% 2.26%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 2.99% 2.92%
Return on average assets 0.68% 0.76%
Return on average equity 8.09% 9.33%
Return on average tangible equity 9.58% 11.22%
Basic earnings per share$0.48 $ 0.51
Diluted earnings per share$0.48 $ 0.51
For the Nine Months Ended September 30 2024 2023
Net interest income$45,566 $ 46,774
Net income 12,491 16,405
Net interest spread (fully taxable equivalent) 2.12% 2.56%
Net interest margin (fully taxable equivalent) 2.87% 3.10%
Return on average assets 0.75% 1.04%
Return on average equity 9.09% 12.54%
Return on average tangible equity 10.82% 15.08%
Basic earnings per share$1.55 $ 2.03
Diluted earnings per share$1.55 $ 2.03
As of September 30 2024 2023
Total assets$2,279,751 $ 2,179,998
Total loans receivable 1,675,139 1,611,069
Allowance for credit losses 18,699 16,086
Total deposits 1,855,251 1,746,824
Stockholders' equity 195,654 164,702
Trust assets under management 209,857 185,913
Book value per share$24.92 $ 21.15
Tangible book value per share$21.28 $ 17.49
Equity to total assets 8.58% 7.56%
Allowance to total loans receivable 1.12% 1.00%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47% 0.65%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35% 0.50%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Balance Sheets (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands)
September 30
2024		June 30
2024		March 31
2024		December 31
2023		September 30
2023
ASSETS
Cash and due from banks$
 47,072
 $
 29,903
 $
 19,519
 $
 28,533
 $
 41,141
Interest-bearing deposits with banks 35,808 39,492 92,444 37,587 13,005
Cash and cash equivalents 82,880 69,395 111,963 66,120 54,146
Securities available for sale 396,891 397,578 398,374 406,259 380,499
Loans receivable 1,675,139 1,641,356 1,621,448 1,603,618 1,611,069
Less: Allowance for credit losses 18,699 17,807 18,020 18,968 16,086
Net loans receivable 1,656,440 1,623,549 1,603,428 1,584,650 1,594,983
Regulatory stock, at cost 6,329 6,443 6,545 7,318 8,843
Bank owned life insurance 46,382 46,121 45,869 46,439 46,197
Bank premises and equipment, net 18,503 18,264 18,057 17,838 17,254
Foreclosed real estate owned 0 0 97 97 290
Goodwill and other intangibles 29,433 29,449 29,468 29,487 29,506
Other assets 42,893 44,517 46,622 42,871 48,280
TOTAL ASSETS$ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423 $ 2,201,079 $ 2,179,998
LIABILITIES
Deposits
Non-interest bearing demand$ 420,967 $ 391,849 $ 383,362 $ 399,545 $ 430,242
Interest-bearing deposits 1,434,284 1,419,323 1,455,636 1,395,614 1,316,582
Total deposits 1,855,251 1,811,172 1,838,998 1,795,159 1,746,824
Borrowings 197,412 210,422 211,234 198,312 241,328
Other liabilities 31,434 31,534 28,978 26,538 27,144
TOTAL LIABILITIES 2,084,097 2,053,128 2,079,210 2,020,009 2,015,296
STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY 195,654 182,188 181,213 181,070 164,702
TOTAL LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY$ 2,279,751 $ 2,235,316 $ 2,260,423 $ 2,201,079 $ 2,179,998
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
Consolidated Statements of Income (unaudited)
(dollars in thousands, except per share data)
September 30
2024		June 30
2024		March 31
2024		December 31
2023		September 30
2023
Three months ended
INTEREST INCOME
Loans receivable, including fees$25,464 $24,121 $23,681 $23,328 $22,021
Securities 2,526 2,584 2,526 2,504 2,433
Other 497 966 731 253 54
Total interest income 28,487 27,671 26,938 26,085 24,508
INTEREST EXPENSE
Deposits 10,553 10,687 10,110 8,910 7,017
Borrowings 2,003 2,059 2,118 1,882 2,452
Total interest expense 12,556 12,746 12,228 10,792 9,469
NET INTEREST INCOME 15,931 14,925 14,710 15,293 15,039
(RELEASE OF) PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES 1,345 347 (624) 6,116 882
NET INTEREST INCOME AFTER (RELEASE OF)
PROVISION FOR CREDIT LOSSES
14,586 14,578 15,334 9,177 14,157
OTHER INCOME
Service charges and fees 1,517 1,504 1,343 1,421 1,527
Income from fiduciary activities 256 225 238 210 246
Net realized (losses) gains on sales of securities - - - - -
Gains on sales of loans, net 103 36 6 36 18
Gains on sales of foreclosed real estate owned - 32 - 66 13
Earnings and proceeds on life insurance policies 261 253 268 242 328
Other 158 157 151 148 174
Total other income 2,295 2,207 2,006 2,123 2,306
OTHER EXPENSES
Salaries and employee benefits 6,239 5,954 6,135 5,672 6,083
Occupancy, furniture and equipment, net 1,269 1,229 1,261 1,265 1,242
Foreclosed real estate 9 15 21 17 9
FDIC insurance assessment 339 309 361 287 254
Other 4,175 3,937 3,954 3,608 3,688
Total other expenses 12,031 11,444 11,732 10,849 11,276
INCOME BEFORE TAX 4,850 5,341 5,608 451 5,187
INCOME TAX EXPENSE 1,006 1,128 1,175 96 1,068
NET INCOME$3,844 $4,213 $4,433 $355 $4,119
Basic earnings per share$0.48 $0.52 $0.55 $0.04 $0.51
Diluted earnings per share$0.48 $0.52 $0.55 $0.04 $0.51
Book Value per share$24.92 $23.26 $23.01 $22.99 $21.15
Tangible Book Value per share 21.28 19.62 19.38 19.36 17.49
Return on average assets (annualized) 0.68% 0.75% 0.80% 0.06% 0.76%
Return on average equity (annualized) 8.09% 9.41% 9.79% 0.84% 9.33%
Return on average tangible equity (annualized) 9.58% 11.26% 11.68% 1.01% 11.22%
Net interest spread (fte) 2.23% 2.05% 2.07% 2.24% 2.28%
Net interest margin (fte) 2.99% 2.79% 2.79% 2.95% 2.94%
Allowance for credit losses to total loans 1.12% 1.08% 1.11% 1.18% 1.00%
Net charge-offs to average loans (annualized) 0.08% 0.13% 0.08% 0.79% 0.59%
Nonperforming loans to total loans 0.47% 0.47% 0.23% 0.48% 0.65%
Nonperforming assets to total assets 0.35% 0.34% 0.17% 0.35% 0.50%
NORWOOD FINANCIAL CORP
NET INTEREST MARGIN ANALYSIS
(dollars in thousands)
For the Quarter Ended
September 30, 2024For the Quarter Ended June 30, 2024September 30, 2023
Average
Balance
(2)		Interest
(1)
Average
Rate
(3)		Average
Balance
(2)		Interest
(1)		Average
Rate
(3)		Average
Balance
(2)		Interest
(1)
Average
Rate
(3)
Assets
Interest-earning assets:
Interest-bearing deposits with banks$36,221 $497 5.46%$69,173 $967 5.62%$3,675 $54 5.83%
Securities available for sale:
Taxable 392,168 2,161 2.19 401,014 2,206 2.21 406,962 2,052 2.00
Tax-exempt (1) 67,563 461 2.71 69,126 477 2.78 70,219 483 2.73
Total securities available for sale (1) 459,731 2,622 2.27 470,140 2,683 2.30 477,181 2,535 2.11
Loans receivable (1) (4) (5) 1,651,921 25,575 6.16 1,629,283 24,220 5.98 1,589,474 22,104 5.52
Total interest-earning assets 2,147,873 28,694 5.31 2,168,596 27,870 5.17 2,070,330 24,693 4.73
Non-interest earning assets:
Cash and due from banks 28,193 26,422 27,910
Allowance for credit losses (17,944) (18,023) (17,262)
Other assets 78,344 69,718 65,863
Total non-interest earning assets 88,593 78,117 76,511
Total Assets$2,236,466 $2,246,713 $2,146,841
Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity
Interest-bearing liabilities:
Interest-bearing demand and money market$461,897 $2,782 2.40 $450,918 $2,397 2.14 $439,255 $1,647 1.49
Savings 221,366 13 0.02 233,676 286 0.49 238,493 77 0.13
Time 734,235 7,758 4.20 755,224 8,004 4.26 611,607 5,293 3.43
Total interest-bearing deposits 1,417,498 10,553 2.96 1,439,818 10,687 2.99 1,289,355 7,017 2.16
Short-term borrowings 53,622 323 2.40 61,689 356 2.32 116,470 1,126 3.84
Other borrowings 146,357 1,680 4.57 149,442 1,703 4.58 116,700 1,326 4.51
Total interest-bearing liabilities 1,617,477 12,556 3.09 1,650,949 12,746 3.11 1,522,525 9,469 2.47
Non-interest bearing liabilities:
Demand deposits 400,314 387,962 425,216
Other liabilities 29,540 28,308 23,876
Total non-interest bearing liabilities 429,854 416,270 449,092
Stockholders' equity 189,135 179,494 175,224
Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity$2,236,466 $2,246,713 $2,146,841
Net interest income/spread (tax equivalent basis) 16,138 2.23% 15,124 2.06% 15,224 2.26%
Tax-equivalent basis adjustment (207) (199) (185)
Net interest income $15,931 $14,925 $15,039
Net interest margin (tax equivalent basis) 2.99% 2.80% 2.92%

(1) Interest and yields are presented on a tax-equivalent basis using a marginal tax rate of 21%.
(2) Average balances have been calculated based on daily balances.
(3) Annualized
(4) Loan balances include non-accrual loans and are net of unearned income.
(5) Loan yields include the effect of amortization of deferred fees, net of costs.


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Tenbagger-Chance mit der nächsten BioNTech

Erinnern Sie sich, als Moderna und BioNTech von unbekannten Unternehmen zu globalen Marktführern wurden und frühzeitige Investoren reich belohnt haben?

Die Branche steht vor einem erneuten Innovationsschub – von bahnbrechenden Medikamenten bis hin zu revolutionären Therapien.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?

Sie sollten jetzt in Biotech-Aktien einsteigen, weil wir am Beginn einer neuen Ära der medizinischen Innovation stehen könnten! Gen- und Zelltherapien, personalisierte Medizin und bahnbrechende Technologien könnten das Gesundheitswesen revolutionieren – und die Aktienkurse in die Höhe schießen lassen.

Die nächste Erfolgsgeschichte im Biotechbereich warten nur darauf, entdeckt zu werden. Wer jetzt investiert, hat die Chance, von gigantischen Durchbrüchen und enormen Renditen zu profitieren. Warten Sie nicht, bis es zu spät ist - der nächste Biotech-Superstar könnte morgen schon durchstarten!

Verpassen Sie nicht diese Chance!

Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Biotech-Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 3 Biotech-Aktien das riesige Potenzial haben, Ihren finanziellen Erfolg zu sichern. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen zukunftsträchtige Investments im Biotech-Sektor.

Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.