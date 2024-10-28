Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc.: Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology Announces Strategic Collaboration with Children's Hospital Capital institute of Pediatrics in Beijing, China ...

Holliston, MA, Oct. 28, 2024 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc. (OTCQB: HRGN) ("Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology" or the "Company"), a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing the technology to regenerate organs inside the body to treat severe diseases, is proud to announce a new partnership with the renowned Capital Institute of Pediatrics in China to develop innovative treatments for Esophageal Atresia (EA) using our flagship Cellspan Esophageal Implant (CEI) product candidate. By combining HRGN's pioneering platform technology with the Capital Institute of Pediatrics' world-class expertise in pediatric care, this partnership will focus on clinical research, product development, and patient access to life-saving treatments.

Dr. Lishuang Ma, a chief surgeon at the Children's hospital Capital Institute of Pediatrics, expressed great enthusiasm about the collaboration: "Partnering with HRGN offers an exciting opportunity to leverage cutting-edge regenerative medicine technology in addressing Esophageal Atresia, a condition that requires innovative solutions. Together, we aim to improve patient outcomes and bring hope to families affected by this challenging condition."

Jerry He, HRGN's Chief Executive Officer, Director and Chairman, shared: "Our CEI product holds tremendous potential to improve the quality of life for children with Esophageal Atresia, and this partnership accelerates our ability to bring this innovation to those who need it most."

The partnership will focus on conducting Investigator initiated trials (IITs) to evaluate the safety and efficacy of the CEI product in treating Esophageal Atresia, with the aim of accelerating regulatory approval and expanding access to this novel treatment. Through joint efforts, Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology and the Children's hospital Capital institute of Pediatrics in Beijing, China are committed to setting new standards of care in pediatric medicine.

About Harvard Apparatus Regenerative Technology, Inc.

We are a clinical-stage biotechnology company developing regenerative-medicine treatments for disorders of the gastro-intestinal system and other organs resulting from cancer, trauma or birth defects. Our technology is based on our proprietary cell-therapy platform that uses a patient's own stem cells to regenerate and restore function to damaged organs. We believe that our technology represents a next-generation solution for restoring organ function because it allows the patient to regenerate their own organ, thus eliminating the need for human donor or animal transplants, the sacrifice of another of the patient's own organs or permanent artificial implants.

We conducted the world's first successful regeneration of the esophagus in a patient with esophageal cancer in August 2017. This surgery was performed by Dr. Dennis Wigle, Chair of Thoracic Surgery at the Mayo Clinic. The results were published in the Journal of Thoracic Oncology Clinical and Research Reports in August 2021. The procedure demonstrated that our technology was able to successfully regenerate esophageal tissue, including the mucosal lining, to restore the integrity, continuity and functionality of the esophageal tube.

HRGN has 13 issued U.S. patents, 2 issued in China, 1 issued in Japan, 2 issued in Europe and 2 orphan-drug designations which can provide seven years of market exclusivity in the US market after market approval from the FDA and 1 EMA orphan drug designation, which can provide ten years of market exclusivity in the European market after market approval from the EMA.

For more information, please visit www.hregen.com and connect with the Company on LinkedIn .

About Capital Institute of Pediatrics

The Children's hospital Capital Institute of Pediatricians is a globally recognized leader in pediatric care, specializing in cutting-edge treatments and research for childhood diseases. The institute is dedicated to improving health outcomes for children through advanced medical solutions and compassionate care.

For more information, please visit https://www.shouer.com.cn/index.html

