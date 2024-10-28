Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: A2AADU | ISIN: SE0007871645 | Ticker-Symbol: UNBA
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:05 Uhr
11,000 Euro
+0,010
+0,09 %
Branche
Internet
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
KINDRED GROUP PLC SDR 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
11,03011,16016:07
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
28.10.2024 14:35 Uhr
57 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Kindred Group plc: Delisting of Kindred Group plc

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved Kindred Group plc's ("Kindred" or the "Company") request for delisting of the Swedish Depository Receipts (the "SDRs") in Kindred from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the SDRs will be on 11 November 2024.

As previously announced, Kindred has applied for de-listing of the Company's SDRs from Nasdaq Stockholm. Nasdaq Stockholm has now approved the application and resolved that the last day of trading in the SDRs will be on 11 November 2024.

For more information:
Patrick Kortman, Interim CFO
ir@kindredgroup.com

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:35 (CET) on 28 October, 2024.

About Kindred Group
Kindred Group is one of the world's leading online gambling operators with business across Europe and Australia, offering over 30 million customers across 9 brands a great form of entertainment in a safe, fair and sustainable environment. The company, which employs approximately 2,500 people, is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm Large Cap and is a member of the European Gaming and Betting Association (EGBA) and founding member of IBIA (International Betting Integrity Association). Kindred Group is audited and certified by eCOGRA for compliance with the 2014 EU Recommendation on Consumer Protection and Responsible Gambling (2014/478/EU). As of 11 October 2024, La Francaise des Jeux is the majority shareholder in Kindred Group plc. Read more on www.kindredgroup.com.

Nasdaq Stockholm, KIND-SDB


© 2024 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.