Kindred Group plc: Delisting of Kindred Group plc

Nasdaq Stockholm has approved Kindred Group plc's ("Kindred" or the "Company") request for delisting of the Swedish Depository Receipts (the "SDRs") in Kindred from Nasdaq Stockholm. The last day of trading in the SDRs will be on 11 November 2024.

The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out above, at 14:35 (CET) on 28 October, 2024.

