KeyBank: Key4Women Hosts Free Webinar - The Ownership Mindset: How to Bounce Back From Anything

CLEVELAND, OH / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / KeyBank's Key4Women will present "The Ownership Mindset: How to Bounce Back From Anything" a free, one-hour virtual event on Tuesday, November 5th at 1:00 p.m. EST / 11 a.m. MT / 10:00 a.m. PST.

Key4Women's National Director and Head of Community Bank, Rachael Sampson, will host a conversation with Kerry Siggins, CEO and Board of Director of StoneAge, Inc., discussing how to transform the approach to leadership no matter the role had in an organization. Siggins will share her journey of conquering personal and corporate challenges and imparts actionable insights on cultivating resilience and embracing ownership thinking for effective leadership.

In this webinar, participants learn how to:

Openly embrace flaws and shortcoming to lead to deeper connection and greater success.

Address imposter syndrome head-on.

Implement an ownership mindset and become and example of responsibility.

"We are thrilled to have Kerry participate in this webinar with us," said Sampson. "Her experience combined with her knowledge is going to help our attendees' overcome challenges that have notoriously held them back and put them on the right track to finding success."

Siggins is the CEO of StoneAge, Inc. a fast-growing manufacturing and technology company based in Colorado. Under her leadership, StoneAge has experience double digit growth, year over year. In 2015, she successfully transitioned the company's ownership structure to an ESOP, ensuring that all employees share in the success of the company through employee ownership.

For more information, contact key4women@keybank.com or register online by November 4th here.

About Key4Women

Key4Women started in 2005 as a campaign to lend $1 billion to qualified women-owned businesses within three years. The program achieved that in two years and has now generated more than $12 billion in loans to women-owned businesses. Membership in Key4Women is free. In addition to helping women business leaders and owners tap into capital to build and grow their businesses, Key4Women members gain valuable access to a team of local Certified Key4Wome Advisors who advocate, connect and empower women on their journey to financial wellness. For more information, visit key.com/key4women.

About KeyBank

KeyCorp's roots trace back nearly 200 years to Albany, New York. Headquartered in Cleveland, Ohio, Key is one of the nation's largest bank-based financial services companies, with assets of approximately $190 billion at September 30, 2024. Key provides deposit, lending, cash management, and investment services to individuals and businesses in 15 states under the name KeyBank National Association through a network of approximately 1,000 branches and approximately 1,200 ATMs. Key also provides a broad range of sophisticated corporate and investment banking products, such as merger and acquisition advice, public and private debt and equity, syndications and derivatives to middle market companies in selected industries throughout the United States under the KeyBanc Capital Markets trade name. For more information, visit https://www.key.com/. KeyBank is Member FDIC.

