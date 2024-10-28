The transaction, consisting of equity and convertible bonds, will cover Italy, Germany, France, Spain, Portugal, Poland and Croatia. RP Global aims to commission 2. 5 GWp of renewable power in the next five years. From pv magazine France Paris-based asset management company Mirova has announced a total investment of €480 million ($519 million) in Austrian renewable energy developer RP Global. Founded in 1984, the Vienna and Madrid-based RP Global has a development portfolio of more than 14 GWp, mainly photovoltaic, wind and storage. The transaction covers seven markets, Italy, Germany, France, ...

