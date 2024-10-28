Solarcentury Africa's 20 MW merchant solar project in northeastern Namibia has reached financial close. Once complete, the project will sell all its power on the South African Power Pool. Construction is underway on a 20 MW solar plant in Namibia's Otjozondjupa region, owned entirely by London-based renewables developer Solarcentury Africa. The company is funding the $20 million project with backing from its parent, energy trading group BB Energy. Namibia's Sino Energy is co-developing the project. Solarcentury Africa says this will be the first fully merchant independent power producer in ...

