Skedda launches AllBooked, a powerful space booking platform specifically tailored for community-oriented spaces, and stands up a new product development team to build out AllBooked-specific features

Skedda, a global workplace management platform, announced today the launch of AllBooked by Skedda, a powerful space management platform for community-oriented spaces. AllBooked serves athletic facilities, creative studios, coworking spaces, event venues, community centers, and other organizations that offer spaces to their customers, members, and the broader community. AllBooked leverages the same robust booking platform as Skedda's other offerings.

"We're incredibly excited to launch AllBooked by Skedda," said Andrew Creamer, VP and General Manager of AllBooked by Skedda. "At AllBooked, we recognize that spaces enrich lives. They are where communities gather, athletes train, and artists create. Our platform is tailored for the people who see their space as more than just four walls-it's a place where passion comes to life."

AllBooked is part of Skedda and built on the same core technology. AllBooked's goal is to make it easier for customers to book spaces, easier for admins to manage their venue, and easier for organizations to monetize their spaces. As part of this launch, Skedda is standing up a new development team that is focused solely on building features for AllBooked customers.

"Over a decade ago, Skedda was founded to serve the needs of athletic facilities and similar spaces," said Mark Gentry, CEO of Skedda. "With the launch of AllBooked, we're thrilled to significantly increase our investment in community-oriented spaces, which have unique needs relative to workplaces."

Today, AllBooked offers a robust and battle-tested space booking solution, tailored to the needs of community spaces. In the future, AllBooked customers can expect additional enhancements that will only be available on AllBooked, including membership management, additional pricing/payments capabilities, service booking, and more.

Learn more about AllBooked by Skedda at https://www.allbooked.com/. Skedda will continue to serve workplaces and universities under the Skedda Workplace brand.

About AllBooked by Skedda

AllBooked by Skedda is a powerful space booking platform optimized for community-oriented venues, including athletic facilities, creative studios, coworking facilities, event venues, community centers, and more. Built on the same powerful and reliable core technology as Skedda, AllBooked offers a seamless booking experience, customizable rules, pricing and payments functionality, and more.

About Skedda

Skedda is a leading global workplace management platform, serving over 7,000 customers including Toyota, Siemens, Mercedes-Benz, MIT, and Harvard University. The company is a key player in shaping the future of the modern workplace experience with interactive floor plans, desk and meeting room booking, visitor management, rich utilization analytics, and integrations with Slack, Microsoft 365, and Google Workspace. Each year, Skedda wins awards from G2, Capterra, GetApp, and SoftwareAdvice.

