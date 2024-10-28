Anzeige
Montag, 28.10.2024
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 15:06 Uhr
Maropost Inc.: Neto by Maropost sets new benchmarks with expanded payment options and blazing-fast page load times

TORONTO, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Neto by Maropost, Australia's leading ecommerce platform, today announced significant enhancements to its offering, including expanded payment integration options, and record-breaking storefront load speeds.

Combined with numerous other updates, these improvements arrive just in time for the holiday shopping season, positioning Neto-powered retailers for success.

Neto has significantly expanded its payment capabilities with the addition of Eway integration and enhanced reliability for existing payment options, including Stripe and PayPal. The platform offers Australian retailers a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, including:

  • Eway integration for enhanced domestic payment processing
  • Improved Stripe Payments reliability with optimized Google Pay and Apple Pay integration
  • Enhanced PayPal Checkout stability
  • Support for Buy Now Pay Later options through multiple providers

Adding to these developments, recent performance optimizations have pushed Neto storefront load times to under one second, placing them in the top 1% of all online retailers globally. This milestone achievement can drive up to 3x higher conversion rates than sites loading in 5 seconds, delivering significant competitive advantages to Neto merchants.

Ross Andrew Paquette, Founder and CEO of Maropost, emphasized the strategic importance of these developments. "For ecommerce merchants, every millisecond and every payment option matters. By delivering industry-leading page load times and a comprehensive suite of payment solutions, we're empowering Australian retailers to provide exceptional shopping experiences that drive growth.

"These enhancements reflect our commitment to Neto and our ongoing mission to build the most robust and merchant-friendly ecommerce platform in the market."

About Maropost

Only Maropost unites the commerce tools and insights growing brands need to engage customers and scale their business. Built on unified customer data and an enterprise-grade infrastructure, Maropost offers a complete, connected suite of marketing, merchandising and search, ecommerce, and retail solutions.

Since its founding in 2011, Maropost has made multiple appearances on Deloitte's Technology Fast 500 list and G2's leaderboard. A global company, Maropost proudly serves 5,000+ leading commerce brands across North America, Australia, and Europe, including Victoria Beckham, Sandro Paris, Untuckit, Scott Sports, James Perse, and Fujifilm. Learn more at maropost.com.

Cision View original content:https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/neto-by-maropost-sets-new-benchmarks-with-expanded-payment-options-and-blazing-fast-page-load-times-302287671.html

© 2024 PR Newswire
