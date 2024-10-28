Anzeige
WKN: A2PNCT | ISIN: US56064Y1001 | Ticker-Symbol: 5L0
Frankfurt
28.10.24
08:10 Uhr
16,100 Euro
-0,300
-1,83 %
Branche
Finanzdienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
MAINSTREET BANCSHARES INC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
16,20017,00016:22
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 13:00 Uhr
37 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.: MainStreet Bancshares Inc. Reports Third Quarter Results

Increase in Core Deposits, a High-Quality Loan Portfolio and Strong Capital

FAIRFAX, Va., Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. (Nasdaq: MNSB & MNSBP), the financial holding company for MainStreet Bank, reported a loss of - $0.04 per common share for the third quarter of 2024 as it dealt decisively with a small number of nonperforming real estate loans. Year-to-date 2024 earnings per common share are $0.60. The Company remains strongly capitalized.

"Our third quarter annualized net interest margin was impacted by $984,000 in accrued interest income that was reversed in relation to loans placed on nonaccrual status," said Alex Vari, Chief Accountant for MainStreet Bank. "This resulted in a quarterly net interest margin of 3.05% and a year-to-date net interest margin of 3.19%."

The Company charged off $1.9 million of nonperforming loans during the quarter and allocated $1 million to provision expense to augment loan growth and ensure the Allowance for Credit Losses remains directionally consistent for the purposes of growth and quality.

In response to the bank's credit quality, Chris Johnston, Chief Credit Officer for MainStreet Bank, expanded, "this quarter showed the underlying strength of a portfolio shaped by a rigorous credit culture. The total principal losses incurred year-to-date 2024 approximates just 0.1% of total loans. Our lending team has demonstrated great resolve in addressing troubled loans, both by working with borrowers and by finding acceptable solutions minimizing the impact on shareholder value. With that, we expect the level of problem loans to improve from this point."

Total deposits expanded to $1.9 billion. The Bank continues to attract healthy amounts of core deposits, reaching $1.47 billion, or 78% of total deposits.

"The DC Metropolitan area is a vibrant market. Our Business Bankers continue to perform, growing noninterest bearing core deposits by $33 million during the quarter," noted Abdul Hersiburane, President of MainStreet Bank. "In an exercise of foresight, we structured noncore deposits with immediate rate repricing or callable options. We have now $233 million of our $423 million noncore deposits available to reprice as rates fall."

In 2021, the Board and management decided to make an investment in technology that would best serve clients requiring Banking-as-a-Service (BaaS). The Avenu BaaS solution officially launched just prior to the end of the third quarter of 2024. The ability to digitally offer banking services in a safe and compliant manner allows the Company to reach new customer deposit segments, diversify revenue streams and generate additional income. The BaaS market is currently underserved, and the opportunities for a well-developed solution are robust. The Avenu business model is in-line with the Company's physical branch-lite strategy.

"Avenu provides a full-stack embedded banking solution that connects our partners and their apps directly and seamlessly to our purpose-built Avenu core," said Jeff W. Dick, Chairman & CEO of MainStreet Bancshares, Inc. and MainStreet Bank. "With Version 1 of Avenu placed in-service, the team is focused on getting the first fintech to general release in early November, and another four fintechs to follow soon thereafter. Just as with any business expansion opportunity, the expenses associated with launching Avenu will impact profitability until we reach break-even. However, after that point Avenu's ability to digitally scale can far surpass bricks and mortar growth and profitability."

Avenu's clients are fintechs, social media solutions, application developers, money movers, and entrepreneurs. They all have one thing in common: They are in search of a reliable partner to help innovate how money moves - solving real-world issues and helping communities thrive. MainStreet Bank is that reliable partner dedicated to providing a best-in-class solution to sustain long-term business relationships.

ABOUT MAINSTREET BANK: MainStreet operates six branches in Herndon, Fairfax, McLean, Leesburg, Clarendon, and Washington, D.C. MainStreet Bank has 55,000 free ATMs and a fully integrated online and mobile banking solution. The Bank is not restricted by a conventional branching system, as it can offer business customers the ability to Put Our Bank in Your Office®. With robust and easy-to-use online business banking technology, MainStreet has "put our bank" in thousands of businesses in the metropolitan area.

MainStreet Bank has a robust line of business and professional lending products, including government contracting lines of credit, commercial lines and term loans, residential and commercial construction, and commercial real estate. MainStreet also works with the SBA to offer 7A and 504 lending solutions. From sophisticated cash management to enhanced mobile banking and instant-issue Debit Cards, MainStreet Bank is always looking for ways to improve our customer's experience.

MainStreet Bank was the first community bank in the Washington, D.C., metropolitan area to offer a full online business banking solution. MainStreet Bank was also the first bank headquartered in the Commonwealth of Virginia to offer CDARS - a solution that provides multi-million-dollar FDIC insurance. Further information on the Bank can be obtained by visiting its website at mstreetbank.com.

This release contains forward-looking statements, including our expectations with respect to future events that are subject to various risks and uncertainties. The statements contained in this release that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements as defined in the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. Words such as "may," "will," "could," "should," "expect," "plan," "project," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "pursuant," "target," "continue," and similar expressions are intended to identify such forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from management's projections, forecasts, estimates and expectations include: fluctuation in market rates of interest and loan and deposit pricing, adverse changes in the overall national economy as well as adverse economic conditions in our specific market areas, future impacts of pandemic outbreaks, maintenance and development of well-established and valued client relationships and referral source relationships, and acquisition or loss of key production personnel. We caution readers that the list of factors above is not exclusive. The forward-looking statements are made as of the date of this release, and we may not undertake steps to update the forward-looking statements to reflect the impact of any circumstances or events that arise after the date the forward-looking statements are made. In addition, our past results of operations are not necessarily indicative of future performance.

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEET INFORMATION

(In thousands)




September
30, 2024



June 30,
2024



March 31,
2024



December
31, 2023*



September
30, 2023


ASSETS





















Cash and cash equivalents





















Cash and due from banks


$

40,955



$

41,697



$

49,208



$

53,581



$

44,912


Federal funds sold



191,159




49,762




75,533




60,932




76,271


Total cash and cash equivalents



232,114




91,459




124,741




114,513




121,183


Investment securities available for sale, at fair value



58,489




57,605




58,699




59,928




56,726


Investment securities held to maturity, at amortized cost, net of allowance for credit losses of $0 for all periods



16,016




16,036




17,251




17,275




17,565


Restricted equity securities, at amortized cost



26,745




26,797




23,924




24,356




20,619


Loans, net of allowance for credit losses of $18,327, $17,098, $16,531, $16,506, and $15,626, respectively



1,775,558




1,778,840




1,727,110




1,705,137




1,681,444


Premises and equipment, net



13,571




13,787




14,081




13,944




14,275


Accrued interest and other receivables



11,077




11,916




10,727




12,390




11,184


Computer software, net of amortization



18,881




17,205




15,691




14,657




13,373


Bank owned life insurance



39,203




38,901




38,609




38,318




38,035


Other assets



32,945




41,200




39,182




34,914




47,087


Total Assets


$

2,224,599



$

2,093,746



$

2,070,015



$

2,035,432



$

2,021,491


LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY





















Liabilities:





















Non-interest bearing deposits


$

347,575



$

314,636



$

348,945



$

364,606



$

394,859


Interest bearing demand deposits



197,527




179,513




165,331




137,128




76,423


Savings and NOW deposits



61,893




60,867




46,036




45,878




46,550


Money market deposits



451,936




476,396




446,903




442,179




461,398


Time deposits



834,738




723,951




725,520




696,336




703,960


Total deposits



1,893,669




1,755,363




1,732,735




1,686,127




1,683,190


Federal funds purchased



-




-




-




15,000




-


Subordinated debt



72,940




72,841




72,741




72,642




72,543


Other liabilities



31,939




40,827




41,418




40,146




52,015


Total Liabilities



1,998,548




1,869,031




1,846,894




1,813,915




1,807,748


Stockholders' Equity:





















Preferred stock



27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263




27,263


Common stock



29,463




29,452




29,514




29,198




29,188


Capital surplus



67,083




66,392




65,940




65,985




65,407


Retained earnings



108,616




109,651




108,334




106,549




102,694


Accumulated other comprehensive loss



(6,374)




(8,043)




(7,930)




(7,478)




(10,809)


Total Stockholders' Equity



226,051




224,715




223,121




221,517




213,743


Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,224,599



$

2,093,746



$

2,070,015



$

2,035,432



$

2,021,491



*Derived from audited financial statements

UNAUDITED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME INFORMATION

(In thousands, except share and per share data)




Year-to-Date



Three Months Ended




September
30, 2024



September
30, 2023



September
30, 2024



June 30,
2024



March 31,
2024



December
31, 2023



September
30, 2023


INTEREST INCOME:





























Interest and fees on loans


$

93,852



$

85,530



$

31,615



$

31,655



$

30,582



$

30,951



$

29,822


Interest on investment securities





























Taxable securities



1,262




1,384




397




430




435




451




459


Tax-exempt securities



832




797




294




268




270




268




268


Interest on federal funds sold



3,550




3,528




1,285




1,083




1,182




1,510




1,217


Total interest income



99,496




91,239




33,591




33,436




32,469




33,180




31,766


INTEREST EXPENSE:





























Interest on interest bearing demand deposits



6,049




761




2,117




2,118




1,814




1,027




216


Interest on savings and NOW deposits



553




400




206




190




157




146




145


Interest on money market deposits



15,911




8,091




5,277




5,542




5,092




5,538




4,068


Interest on time deposits



27,361




18,719




9,543




9,010




8,808




8,187




7,516


Interest on federal funds purchased



575




274




277




191




107




25




35


Interest on Federal Home Loan Bank advances



46




1,105




-




-




46




118




186


Interest on subordinated debt



2,468




2,460




828




820




820




828




828


Total interest expense



52,963




31,810




18,248




17,871




16,844




15,869




12,994


Net interest income



46,533




59,429




15,343




15,565




15,625




17,311




18,772


Provision for (recovery of) credit losses



3,356




1,176




2,913




638




(195)




466




255


Net interest income after provision for (recovery of) credit losses



43,177




58,253




12,430




14,927




15,820




16,845




18,517


NON-INTEREST INCOME:





























Deposit account service charges



1,516




1,639




557




490




469




510




514


Bank owned life insurance income



885




786




302




291




292




283




272


Net loss on securities called or matured



(48)




-




-




(48)




-




-




-


Other non-interest income (loss)



93




158




27




31




35




(34)




105


Total non-interest income



2,446




2,583




886




764




796




759




891


NON-INTEREST EXPENSES:





























Salaries and employee benefits



22,222




21,139




7,250




7,484




7,488




7,129




6,924


Furniture and equipment expenses



2,806




1,983




931




940




935




804




713


Advertising and marketing



1,599




2,072




579




566




454




271




577


Occupancy expenses



1,257




1,287




407




415




435




397




375


Outside services



2,458




1,691




845




839




774




352




697


Administrative expenses



686




703




215




229




242




219




277


Other operating expenses



7,508




5,404




2,992




2,362




2,153




2,166




1,988


Total non-interest expenses



38,536




34,279




13,219




12,835




12,481




11,338




11,551


Income before income tax expense (benefit)



7,087




26,557




97




2,856




4,135




6,266




7,857


Income tax expense (benefit)



900




5,119




(168)




238




830




1,120




1,516


Net income



6,187




21,438




265




2,618




3,305




5,146




6,341


Preferred stock dividends



1,617




1,617




539




539




539




539




539


Net income (loss) available to common shareholders


$

4,570



$

19,821



$

(274)



$

2,079



$

2,766



$

4,607



$

5,802


Earnings (loss) per common share, basic and diluted


$

0.60



$

2.64



$

(0.04)



$

0.27



$

0.36



$

0.61



$

0.77


Weighted average number of common shares, basic and diluted



7,607,431




7,521,426




7,601,925




7,608,389




7,611,990




7,527,327




7,524,332


UNAUDITED LOAN, DEPOSIT AND BORROWING DETAIL

(In thousands)




September 30, 2024



June 30, 2024



September 30, 2023



Percentage Change




$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



$ Amount



% of
Total



Last 3
Mos



Last 12
Mos


LOANS:

































Construction and land development loans


$

373,486




20.8

%


$

410,698




22.8

%


$

426,698




25.1

%



-9.1

%



-12.5

%

Residential real estate loans



446,109




24.8

%



449,700




25.0

%



462,935




27.2

%



-0.8

%



-3.6

%

Commercial real estate loans



871,280




48.4

%



845,030




46.9

%



734,615




43.1

%



3.1

%



18.6

%

Commercial and industrial loans



106,249




5.9

%



93,559




5.2

%



73,855




4.3

%



13.6

%



43.9

%

Consumer loans



1,977




0.1

%



2,232




0.1

%



4,598




0.3

%



-11.4

%



-57.0

%

Total Gross Loans


$

1,799,101




100.0

%


$

1,801,219




100.0

%


$

1,702,701




100.0

%



-0.1

%



5.7

%

Less: Allowance for credit losses



(18,327)








(17,098)








(15,626)














Net deferred loan fees



(5,216)








(5,281)








(5,631)














Net Loans


$

1,775,558







$

1,778,840







$

1,681,444














DEPOSITS:

































Non-interest bearing deposits


$

347,575




18.4

%


$

314,636




17.9

%


$

394,859




23.5

%



10.5

%



-12.0

%

Interest-bearing deposits:

































Demand deposits



197,527




10.4

%



179,513




10.2

%



76,423




4.5

%



10.0

%



158.5

%

Savings and NOW deposits



61,893




3.3

%



60,867




3.5

%



46,550




2.8

%



1.7

%



33.0

%

Money market deposits



451,936




23.9

%



476,396




27.1

%



461,398




27.4

%



-5.1

%



-2.1

%

Certificates of deposit $250,000 or more



532,201




28.0

%



473,827




27.0

%



432,440




25.7

%



12.3

%



23.1

%

Certificates of deposit less than $250,000



302,537




16.0

%



250,124




14.3

%



271,520




16.1

%



21.0

%



11.4

%

Total Deposits


$

1,893,669




100.0

%


$

1,755,363




100.0

%


$

1,683,190




100.0

%



7.9

%



12.5

%

BORROWINGS:

































Subordinated debt



72,940




100.0

%



72,841




100.0

%



72,543




100.0

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Borrowings


$

72,940




100.0

%


$

72,841




100.0

%


$

72,543




100.0

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Deposits and Borrowings


$

1,966,609







$

1,828,204







$

1,755,733








7.6

%



12.0

%


































Core customer funding sources (1)


$

1,471,350




74.8

%


$

1,376,991




75.3

%


$

1,144,513




65.2

%



6.9

%



28.6

%

Brokered and listing service sources (2)



422,319




21.5

%



378,372




20.7

%



538,677




30.7

%



11.6

%



-21.6

%

Subordinated debt (3)



72,940




3.7

%



72,841




4.0

%



72,543




4.1

%



0.1

%



0.5

%

Total Funding Sources


$

1,966,609




100.0

%


$

1,828,204




100.0

%


$

1,755,733




100.0

%



7.6

%



12.0

%



(1)

Includes ICS, CDARS, and reciprocal deposits maintained by customers, which represent sweep accounts tied to customer operating accounts.

(2)

Consists of certificates of deposit (CD) through multiple listing services and multiple brokered deposit services, as well as ICS and CDARS one-way certificates of deposit and regional money market accounts.


Excludes $278.6 million in core deposits placed in reciprocal networks for FDIC insurance coverage that will be classified as brokered deposits on the call report in pursuant to rule 12 CFR 337.6(e) as of September 30, 2024.

(3)

Subordinated debt obligation qualifies as Tier 2 capital at the holding company and Tier 1 capital at the Bank.

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the three months ended September
30, 2024



For the three months ended September
30, 2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average Yields/
Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,807,882



$

31,615




6.94

%


$

1,665,474



$

29,822




7.10

%

Securities:

























Taxable



54,523




397




2.89

%



57,981




459




3.14

%

Tax-exempt



35,881




372




4.11

%



37,812




339




3.56

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



104,459




1,285




4.88

%



94,808




1,217




5.09

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

2,002,745



$

33,669




6.67

%


$

1,856,075



$

31,837




6.81

%

Other assets



123,383












73,415










Total assets


$

2,126,128











$

1,929,490










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

173,996



$

2,117




4.83

%


$

77,047



$

216




1.11

%

Savings and NOW deposits



61,259




206




1.33

%



48,594




145




1.18

%

Money market deposits



445,730




5,277




4.70

%



413,710




4,068




3.90

%

Time deposits



759,247




9,543




4.99

%



700,405




7,516




4.26

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,440,232



$

17,143




4.72

%


$

1,239,756



$

11,945




3.82

%

Federal funds purchased



19,001




277




5.78

%



2,501




35




5.55

%

FHLB advances



-




-




-




13,478




186




5.48

%

Subordinated debt



72,901




828




4.51

%



72,504




828




4.53

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,532,134



$

18,248




4.73

%


$

1,328,239



$

12,994




3.88

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



368,349












388,004










Total liabilities


$

1,900,483











$

1,716,243










Stockholders' Equity



225,645












213,247










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,126,128











$

1,929,490










Interest Rate Spread











1.94

%











2.93

%

Net Interest Income






$

15,421











$

18,843






Net Interest Margin











3.05

%











4.03

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED AVERAGE BALANCE SHEETS, INTEREST AND RATES

(In thousands)




For the nine months ended September 30,
2024



For the nine months ended September 30,
2023




Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)



Average
Balance



Interest
Income/
Expense
(3)(4)



Average
Yields/ Rate
(annualized)
(3)(4)


ASSETS:

























Interest-earning assets:

























Loans (1)(2)


$

1,773,050



$

93,852




7.08

%


$

1,640,460



$

85,530




6.97

%

Securities:

























Taxable



55,478




1,262




3.04

%



60,640




1,384




3.05

%

Tax-exempt



36,670




1,053




3.84

%



37,876




1,009




3.56

%

Federal funds and interest-bearing deposits



93,853




3,550




5.06

%



99,004




3,528




4.76

%

Total interest-earning assets


$

1,959,051



$

99,717




6.81

%


$

1,837,980



$

91,451




6.65

%

Other assets



125,808












71,452










Total assets


$

2,084,859











$

1,909,432










Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity:

























Interest-bearing liabilities:

























Interest-bearing demand deposits


$

164,192



$

6,049




4.93

%


$

78,018



$

761




1.30

%

Savings and NOW deposits



51,119




553




1.45

%



50,382




400




1.06

%

Money market deposit



447,668




15,911




4.75

%



328,037




8,091




3.30

%

Time deposits



728,459




27,361




5.02

%



699,377




18,719




3.58

%

Total interest-bearing deposits


$

1,391,438



$

49,874




4.79

%


$

1,155,814



$

27,971




3.24

%

Federal funds purchased



13,279




575




5.79

%



6,878




274




5.33

%

FHLB advances



1,095




46




5.62

%



30,531




1,105




4.84

%

Subordinated debt



72,802




2,468




4.53

%



72,405




2,460




4.54

%

Total interest-bearing liabilities


$

1,478,614



$

52,963




4.79

%


$

1,265,628



$

31,810




3.36

%

Demand deposits and other liabilities



382,591












436,157










Total liabilities


$

1,861,205











$

1,701,785










Stockholders' Equity



223,654












207,647










Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity


$

2,084,859











$

1,909,432










Interest Rate Spread











2.02

%











3.30

%

Net Interest Income






$

46,754











$

59,641






Net Interest Margin











3.19

%











4.34

%



(1)

Includes loans classified as non-accrual

(2)

Total loan interest income includes amortization of deferred loan fees, net of deferred loan costs

(3)

Income and yields for all periods presented are reported on a tax-equivalent basis using the federal statutory rate of 21%

(4)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

UNAUDITED SUMMARY FINANCIAL DATA

(Dollars in thousands except share and per share data)




At or For the Three Months Ended



At or For the Nine Months Ended




September 30,



September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Per share Data and Shares Outstanding

















Earnings (loss) per common share (basic and diluted)


$

(0.04)



$

0.77



$

0.60



$

2.64


Book value per common share


$

26.15



$

24.78



$

26.15



$

24.78


Tangible book value per common share(2)


$

23.66



$

23.00



$

23.66



$

23.00


Weighted average common shares (basic and diluted)



7,601,925




7,524,332




7,607,431




7,521,426


Common shares outstanding at end of period



7,602,783




7,524,887




7,602,783




7,524,887


Performance Ratios

















Return on average assets (annualized)



0.05

%



1.30

%



0.40

%



1.50

%

Return on average equity (annualized)



0.47

%



11.80

%



3.70

%



13.80

%

Return on average common equity (annualized)



0.53

%



12.38

%



4.21

%



14.73

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (2) (annualized)



6.67

%



6.81

%



6.81

%



6.65

%

Cost of interest bearing liabilities (annualized)



4.73

%



3.88

%



4.79

%



3.36

%

Net interest spread (FTE)(2)



1.94

%



2.93

%



2.02

%



3.30

%

Net interest margin (FTE)(2) (annualized)



3.05

%



4.03

%



3.19

%



4.34

%

Non-interest income as a percentage of average assets (annualized)



0.17

%



0.18

%



0.16

%



0.18

%

Non-interest expense to average assets (annualized)



2.47

%



2.38

%



2.47

%



2.39

%

Efficiency ratio(3)



81.45

%



58.74

%



78.68

%



54.94

%

Asset Quality

















Allowance for credit losses (ACL)

















Beginning balance, ACL - loans


$

17,098



$

16,047



$

16,506



$

14,114


Add: recoveries



11




1




19




14


Less: charge-offs



(1,907)




(324)




(2,418)




(331)


Add: provision for (recovery of) credit losses - loans



3,125




(98)




4,220




934


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-




-




-




895


Ending balance, ACL - loans


$

18,327



$

15,626



$

18,327



$

15,626



















Beginning balance, reserve for unfunded commitment (RUC)


$

357



$

1,199



$

1,009



$

-


Add: current expected credit losses, nonrecurring adoption



-




-




-




1,310


Add: provision for (recovery of) unfunded commitments, net



(212)




353




(864)




242


Ending balance, RUC


$

145



$

1,552



$

145



$

1,552


Total allowance for credit losses


$

18,472



$

17,178



$

18,472



$

17,178



















Allowance for credit losses on loans to total gross loans



1.02

%



0.92

%



1.02

%



0.92

%

Allowance for credit losses to total gross loans



1.03

%



1.01

%



1.03

%



1.01

%

Allowance for credit losses on loans to non-performing loans



64.84

%



48.08X




64.84

%



48.08X


Net charge-offs (recoveries) to average gross loans (annualized)



0.42

%



0.08

%



0.18

%



0.02

%

Concentration Ratios

















Commercial real estate loans to total capital (4)



360.26

%



372.48

%



360.26

%



372.48

%

Construction loans to total capital (5)



118.15

%



138.79

%



118.15

%



138.79

%

Non-performing Assets

















Loans 30-89 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.61

%



0.05

%



0.61

%



0.05

%

Loans 90 days past due and accruing to total gross loans



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%



0.00

%

Non-accrual loans to total gross loans



1.57

%



0.02

%



1.57

%



0.02

%

Other real estate owned


$

-



$

-



$

-



$

-


Non-performing loans


$

28,264



$

325



$

28,264



$

325


Non-performing assets to total assets



1.27

%



0.02

%



1.27

%



0.02

%

Regulatory Capital Ratios (Bank only) (1)

















Total risk-based capital ratio



16.96

%



16.79

%



16.96

%



16.79

%

Tier 1 risk-based capital ratio



15.97

%



15.83

%



15.97

%



15.83

%

Leverage ratio



13.98

%



14.81

%



13.98

%



14.81

%

Common equity tier 1 ratio



15.97

%



15.83

%



15.97

%



15.83

%

Other information

















Closing stock price


$

18.45



$

20.54



$

18.45



$

20.54


Tangible equity / tangible assets (2)



9.39

%



9.98

%



9.39

%



9.98

%

Average tangible equity / average tangible assets (2)



9.86

%



10.46

%



10.02

%



10.34

%

Number of full time equivalent employees



201




185




201




185


Number of full service branch offices



6




6




6




6




(1)

Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary

(2)

Refer to Appendix for reconciliation of non-GAAP measures

(3)

Efficiency ratio is calculated as non-interest expense as a percentage of net interest income and non-interest income

(4)

Commercial real estate includes only non-owner occupied, multifamily, and construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

(5)

Construction loans as a percentage of Bank capital

Unaudited Reconciliation of Certain Non-GAAP Financial Measures

(Dollars In thousands)




For the three months
ended September 30,



For the nine months ended
September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net interest margin (FTE)

















Net interest income (GAAP)


$

15,343



$

18,772



$

46,533



$

59,429


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



78




71




221




212


Net interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



15,421




18,843




46,754




59,641



















Average interest earning assets



2,002,745




1,856,075




1,959,051




1,837,980


Net interest margin (GAAP)



3.04

%



4.01

%



3.18

%



4.32

%

Net interest margin (FTE) (non-GAAP)



3.05

%



4.03

%



3.19

%



4.34

%



For the three months
ended September 30,



For the nine months ended
September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Yield on earning assets (FTE)

















Total interest income (GAAP)


$

33,591



$

31,766



$

99,496



$

91,239


FTE adjustment on tax-exempt securities



78




71




221




212


Total interest income (FTE) (non-GAAP)



33,669




31,837




99,717




91,451



















Average interest earning assets



2,002,745




1,856,075




1,959,051




1,837,980


Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.65

%



6.79

%



6.79

%



6.64

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.67

%



6.81

%



6.81

%



6.65

%



For the three months
ended September 30,



For the nine months ended
September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Net interest spread (FTE)

















Yield on earning assets (GAAP)



6.65

%



6.79

%


6.79

%


6.64

%

Yield on earning assets (FTE) (non-GAAP)



6.67

%



6.81

%


6.81

%


6.65

%


















Yield on interest-bearing liabilities (GAAP)



4.73

%



3.88

%


4.79

%



3.36

%

Net interest spread (GAAP)



1.92

%



2.91

%


2.00

%


3.29

%

Net interest spread (FTE) (non-GAAP)



1.94

%



2.93

%



2.02

%


3.30

%



As of September 30,



As of September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Tangible common stockholders' equity

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

226,051



$

213,743



$

226,051



$

213,743


Less: intangible assets



(18,881)




(13,373)




(18,881)




(13,373)


Tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,170




200,370



$

207,170




200,370


Less: preferred stock



(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)




(27,263)


Tangible common stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



179,907




173,107




179,907




173,107



















Common shares outstanding



7,602,783




7,524,887




7,602,783




7,524,887


Tangible book value per common share (non-GAAP)


$

23.66



$

23.00



$

23.66



$

23.00




As of September 30,



As of September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Stockholders equity, adjusted

















Total stockholders equity (GAAP)


$

226,051



$

213,743



$

226,051



$

213,743


Less: intangible assets



(18,881)




(13,373)




(18,881)




(13,373)


Total tangible stockholders equity (non-GAAP)



207,170




200,370




207,170




200,370




As of September 30,



As of September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Total tangible assets

















Total assets (GAAP)


$

2,224,599



$

2,021,491



$

2,224,599



$

2,021,491


Less: intangible assets



(18,881)




(13,373)




(18,881)




(13,373)


Total tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,205,718




2,008,118




2,205,718




2,008,118




For the three months
ended September 30,



For the nine months ended
September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Average tangible stockholders' equity

















Total average stockholders' equity (GAAP)


$

225,645



$

213,247



$

223,654



$

207,647


Less: average intangible assets



(17,738)




(12,841)




(16,405)




(11,345)


Total average tangible stockholders' equity (non-GAAP)



207,907




200,406




207,249




196,302




For the three months
ended September 30,



For the nine months ended
September 30,




2024



2023



2024



2023


Average tangible assets

















Total average assets (GAAP)


$

2,126,128



$

1,929,490



$

2,084,859



$

1,909,432


Less: average intangible assets



(17,738)




(12,841)




(16,405)




(11,345)


Total average tangible assets (non-GAAP)



2,108,390




1,916,649




2,068,454




1,898,087


Contact: Debra Cope
Director of Corporate Communications
Desk (703) 481-4599
Mobile (202) 468-3814

SOURCE MainStreet Bancshares, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
