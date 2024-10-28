Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Montag, 28.10.2024 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 675 internationalen Medien
Warum diese Minenaktie Ihre beste Absicherung gegen wirtschaftliches Chaos sein könnte
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche

WKN: 866131 | ISIN: GB0002634946 | Ticker-Symbol: BSP
Xetra
28.10.24
15:53 Uhr
15,510 Euro
+0,440
+2,92 %
Branche
Luftfahrt/Rüstung
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
STOXX Europe 600
1-Jahres-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
BAE SYSTEMS PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
15,53015,55016:13
15,53015,55016:13
PR Newswire
28.10.2024 15:00 Uhr
56 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

BAE Systems, Inc.: BAE Systems demonstrates next-generation M-Code Increment 2 Global Navigation Satellite System user equipment technology

The company's core signal processing capability lays the groundwork for future Position, Navigation, and Timing products

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa, Oct. 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- BAE Systems (LON:BA) successfully demonstrated M-Code signal tracking with an Increment 2 Global Navigation Satellite System (GNSS) receiver powered by the company's Next-Generation Application Specific Integrated Circuit (ASIC). This technological breakthrough is part of the Military GPS User Equipment (MGUE) Increment (Inc) 2 Miniature Serial Interface (MSI) program, the result of a $247 million contract received by BAE Systems in 2020 from U.S. Space Force Space Systems Command.

"This development milestone validates that we have the core of our next-generation GNSS user equipment technology in place," said Luke Bishop, director of Navigation and Sensor Systems at BAE Systems. "This capability is foundational to powering future generations of assured Position, Navigation, and Timing (PNT) products for the U.S. and its allies."

Increment 2 is a significant leap forward in core signal processing capability and supports advanced signal processing, including support for additional satellite networks. The program will develop and qualify a small form factor receiver for use in applications requiring low size, weight, and power. This allows for easier integration into a wider range of platforms, such as battery-powered handheld receivers.

This builds upon the flexibility offered by BAE Systems' current Selective Availability Anti-Spoofing Module (SAASM) and M-Code Increment 1 products. It provides more capability to outpace the threat, including field reprogramming and a flexible software configuration to meet mission needs.

BAE Systems' extensive portfolio of M-Code GPS and anti-jam products provides flexible, efficient, and reliable navigation and guidance solutions for airborne systems, precision munitions, handheld receivers, and embedded applications. Development of the Increment 2 MSI program is conducted at the company's state-of-the-art facility in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, where its team is unlocking the future power of this Next-Generation capability.

Details on the company's full line of military GPS, GNSS, and AJ products can be found at https://baesystems.com/gps.

For more information, please contact:

Shelley Walcott, BAE Systems
Mobile: 603-508-9107
[email protected]

www.baesystems.com/US
@BAESystemsInc

SOURCE BAE Systems, Inc.

© 2024 PR Newswire
Nach Nvidia: 5 KI-Revolutionäre aus der zweiten Reihe!
Künstliche Intelligenz hat spätestens nach dem Raketenstart von Chat GPT das Leben aller verändert. Doch der Superzyklus steht nach Meinungen von Experten erst am Anfang. Während Aktien wie Nvidia von der ersten Aufwärtsentwicklung stark profitieren konnten, versprechen aussichtsreiche Player aus der

zweiten Reihe noch enormes Aufwärtspotenzial.

Im kostenlosen, exklusiven Spezialreport präsentieren wir ihnen 5 innovative KI-Unternehmen, die bahnbrechende Entwicklungen in diesem Sektor prägen könnten.

Warum sollten Sie dabei sein?
Trotz der jüngsten Erfolge steht die Entwicklung der künstlichen Intelligenz noch am Beginn eines neuen Superzyklus. Experten gehen davon aus, dass der Sektor bis 2032 global auf 1,3 Billionen US-Dollar explodieren wird, wobei ein großer Teil auf Hardware und Infrastruktur entfallen wird.

Nutzen Sie die Chance!
Fordern Sie sofort unseren brandneuen Spezialreport an und erfahren Sie, welche 5 KI-Aktien das größte Potenzial zur Vervielfachung besitzen. Dieser Report ist komplett kostenlos und zeigt Ihnen die aussichtsreichsten Investments im KI-Sektor.
Handeln Sie jetzt und sichern Sie sich Ihren kostenfreien Report!

Hier klicken
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.