Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $0.81 in the linked quarter and $1.17 in the same period last year. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $40.4 million, up 18.4% from the linked quarter and down 15.8% from the same period last year. The return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2024 was 11.50% compared with 10.41% during the linked quarter and 15.38% during the same period last year.

"For the third quarter 2024, we are pleased to report improved net interest income and noninterest income, alongside controlled expenses and steady loan and deposit performance. Credit remained excellent," said Peter Ho, Chairman and CEO.

Financial Highlights

Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $117.6 million, an increase of 2.4% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 2.7% as compared to the same period last year. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to increases in the average balance and yield on our earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balance and cost of our interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease from same period last year was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of our earnings assets and higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields and lower average balance of our interest-bearing liabilities.

Net interest margin was 2.18% in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 5 basis points from the same period last year. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher earning asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to higher earning asset yields and lower average balance of our earning assets, partially offset by higher funding costs.

The average yield on loans and leases was 4.82% in the third quarter of 2024, up 6 basis points from the linked quarter and up 48 basis points from the same period last year. The average yield on total earning assets was 4.06% in the third quarter of 2024, up 7 basis points from the linked quarter and up 34 basis points from the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.52% in the third quarter of 2024, up 6 basis points from the linked quarter and up 57 basis points from the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.87%, up 6 basis points from the linked quarter and up 47 basis points from the same period last year. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected deposit mix shift and repricing.

Noninterest income was $45.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.2% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 10.4% from the same period in 2023. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 included a $14.7 million gain from the early termination of private repurchase agreements, partially offset by a $4.6 million net loss related to investment securities sales and a negative $0.8 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for these items, noninterest income increased by 9.9% from adjusted noninterest income in the same period in 2023. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to increases in trust and asset management income, and fees, exchange, and other service charges.

Noninterest expense was $107.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2.0% from the linked quarter and an increase of 1.4% from the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2024 included an industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment of $2.6 million, separation expenses of $0.8 million and $0.6 million of other expenses that are not expected to recur in 2024. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $2.1 million and extraordinary expenses related to the Maui wildfires of $0.4 million. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense increased by 1.7% from adjusted noninterest expense in the linked quarter and increased by 3.9% from adjusted noninterest expense in the same period last year.

The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 23.33% compared with 24.77% during the linked quarter and 24.76% during the same period last year. The lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the linked quarter was mainly due to a decrease in discrete items and an increase in tax exempt income. The lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period last year was primarily due to an increase in tax benefits from low-income housing investments and an increase in tax exempt income.

Asset Quality

The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million compared with $2.4 million in the linked quarter and $2.0 million in the same period last year.

Total non-performing assets were $19.8 million at September 30, 2024, up $4.6 million from June 30, 2024 and up $8.3 million from September 30, 2023. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.14% at the end of the quarter, an increase of 3 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 6 basis points from the same period last year.

Net loan and lease charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were $3.8 million or 11 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and comprised of gross charge-offs of $5.3 million partially offset by gross recoveries of $1.5 million. Compared to the linked quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.4 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same period last year, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $1.8 million or 5 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.

The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $147.3 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.1 million from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $2.1 million from September 30, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.06% at the end of the quarter, down 1 basis point from the linked quarter and up 2 basis points from the same period last year.

Balance Sheet

Total assets were $23.8 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.1% from June 30, 2024 and an increase of 1.1% from September 30, 2023. The increase from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in federal funds sold.

The investment securities portfolio was $7.3 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.1% from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of 2.9% from September 30, 2023. This linked quarter increase was primarily due to the purchases of $236.1 million of floating rate investment securities partially offset by cashflows from the portfolio. The decrease from the same period last year was primarily due to the sale of $159.1 million of investment securities in the third quarter of 2023 and cashflows from the portfolio, partially offset by the above-mentioned purchase of investment securities in the third quarter of 2024. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.

Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 0.6% from June 30, 2024 and flat from September 30, 2023. Total commercial loans were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.0% from June 30, 2024 and an increase of 4.4% from September 30, 2023. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in commercial mortgage portfolio. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to increases in commercial mortgage, construction and commercial and industrial portfolios. Total consumer loans were $8.0 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of 0.3% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 3.1% from the same period last year. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases in our home equity and automobile portfolios, partially offset by an increase in residential mortgage portfolio. The decrease from the same period last year was primarily due to decreases in our residential mortgage, home equity and automobile portfolios.

Total deposits were $21.0 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.8% from June 30, 2024 and an increase of 0.8% from September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 25.8% of total deposit balances at September 30, 2024, down from 26.3% at June 30, 2024 and down from 27.3% at September 30, 2023. Average total deposits were $20.5 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 0.6% from $20.4 billion in the linked quarter and flat from the same period last year. Insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represented 58% of total deposit balances at September 30, 2024, down from 59% at June 30, 2024 and flat from September 30, 2023. At the end of the quarter, our readily available liquidity of $10.6 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $8.8 billion.

Capital and Dividends

The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.

The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.05% at September 30, 2024 compared with 13.96% at June 30, 2024 and 12.53% at September 30, 2023. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.38% at September 30, 2024, up 1 basis point from 8.37% at June 30, 2024 and up 116 basis points from 7.22% at September 30, 2023. The increases from the linked quarter were due to retained earnings growth and partially offset by increases in risk-weighted assets and average total assets. The increases from the same period last year were primarily due to the issuance of $165.0 million of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, at a rate of 8.00% in the second quarter of 2024.

No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2024. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at September 30, 2024.

The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.

On October 4, 2024, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, and a quarterly dividend payment of $20.00 per share, equivalent to $0.5000 per depositary share, of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA" and "BOH.PRB", respectively. The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock will be payable on November 1, 2024 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on October 17, 2024.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Financial Highlights Table 1 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 For the Period: Operating Results Net Interest Income $ 117,618 $ 114,846 $ 120,937 $ 346,402 $ 381,240 Provision for Credit Losses 3,000 2,400 2,000 7,400 6,500 Total Noninterest Income 45,110 42,087 50,334 129,482 134,326 Total Noninterest Expense 107,092 109,226 105,601 322,177 321,556 Pre-Provision Net Revenue 55,636 47,707 65,670 153,707 194,010 Net Income 40,358 34,083 47,903 110,832 140,806 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 1 36,922 32,114 45,934 103,458 134,899 Basic Earnings Per Common Share 0.94 0.81 1.17 2.62 3.44 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share 0.93 0.81 1.17 2.61 3.42 Dividends Declared Per Common Share 0.70 0.70 0.70 2.10 2.10 Performance Ratios Return on Average Assets 0.69 % 0.59 % 0.78 % 0.64 % 0.78 % Return on Average Shareholders' Equity 9.90 9.53 13.92 9.92 13.91 Return on Average Common Equity 11.50 10.41 15.38 11.04 15.37 Efficiency Ratio 2 65.81 69.60 61.66 67.70 62.37 Net Interest Margin 3 2.18 2.15 2.13 2.15 2.27 Dividend Payout Ratio 4 74.47 86.42 59.83 80.15 61.05 Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets 6.95 6.22 5.60 6.42 5.61 Average Balances Average Loans and Leases $ 13,809,977 $ 13,831,797 $ 13,903,214 $ 13,836,760 $ 13,833,164 Average Assets 23,338,529 23,145,107 24,387,421 23,255,372 24,124,360 Average Deposits 20,484,391 20,358,393 20,492,082 20,462,222 20,314,079 Average Shareholders' Equity 1,621,936 1,438,476 1,365,143 1,492,645 1,353,815 Per Share of Common Stock Book Value $ 33.22 $ 31.91 $ 29.78 $ 33.22 $ 29.78 Tangible Book Value 32.43 31.12 28.99 32.43 28.99 Market Value Closing 62.77 57.21 49.69 62.77 49.69 High 70.44 62.53 58.63 73.73 81.73 Low 55.75 54.50 39.02 54.50 30.83 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, 2024 2024 2023 2023 As of Period End: Balance Sheet Totals Loans and Leases $ 13,918,583 $ 13,831,266 $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 Total Assets 23,799,174 23,300,768 23,733,296 23,549,785 Total Deposits 20,978,322 20,408,502 21,055,045 20,802,309 Other Debt 558,297 560,136 560,190 560,217 Total Shareholders' Equity 1,665,474 1,612,849 1,414,242 1,363,840 Asset Quality Non-Performing Assets $ 19,781 $ 15,179 $ 11,747 $ 11,519 Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases 147,331 147,477 146,403 145,263 Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.05 % 1.04 % Capital Ratios 6 Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 7 11.66 % 11.56 % 11.33 % 11.29 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 7 14.05 13.96 12.56 12.53 Total Capital Ratio 7 15.11 15.02 13.60 13.56 Tier 1 Leverage Ratio 8.38 8.37 7.51 7.22 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 7.00 6.92 5.96 5.79 Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8 5.42 5.31 5.07 4.90 Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7, 8 9.17 8.80 8.45 8.10 Non-Financial Data Full-Time Equivalent Employees 1,854 1,910 1,899 1,919 Branches 50 50 51 51 ATMs 317 317 318 320 1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income). 3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets. 4 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share. 5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases. 6 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary. 7 Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2024 have been updated to reflect final reported ratios. 8 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures Table 2 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2023 Total Shareholders' Equity $ 1,665,474 $ 1,612,849 $ 1,414,242 $ 1,363,840 Less: Preferred Stock 345,000 345,000 180,000 180,000 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Common Equity $ 1,288,957 $ 1,236,332 $ 1,202,725 $ 1,152,323 Total Assets $ 23,799,174 $ 23,300,768 $ 23,733,296 $ 23,549,785 Less: Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Tangible Assets $ 23,767,657 $ 23,269,251 $ 23,701,779 $ 23,518,268 Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance with prescribed regulatory requirements 1, 2 $ 14,054,698 $ 14,051,627 $ 14,226,780 $ 14,222,825 Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets 7.00 % 6.92 % 5.96 % 5.79 % Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP) 5.42 % 5.31 % 5.07 % 4.90 % Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1, 2 14.05 % 13.96 % 12.56 % 12.53 % Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1, 2 9.17 % 8.80 % 8.45 % 8.10 % 1 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary. 2 Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2024 have been updated to reflect final reported ratios.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Income Table 3 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except per share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Interest Income Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases $ 166,286 $ 163,208 $ 151,245 $ 488,830 $ 432,287 Income on Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 23,257 21,468 23,552 66,482 70,746 Held-to-Maturity 21,107 21,595 22,838 64,838 70,161 Deposits 29 25 18 84 63 Funds Sold 8,951 6,114 12,828 21,192 22,589 Other 1,018 1,120 1,464 3,108 4,182 Total Interest Income 220,648 213,530 211,945 644,534 600,028 Interest Expense Deposits 96,067 91,542 72,153 276,665 163,726 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 993 1,180 4,034 3,616 14,847 Funds Purchased - 44 - 44 888 Short-Term Borrowings - - - - 5,713 Other Debt 5,970 5,918 14,821 17,807 33,614 Total Interest Expense 103,030 98,684 91,008 298,132 218,788 Net Interest Income 117,618 114,846 120,937 346,402 381,240 Provision for Credit Losses 3,000 2,400 2,000 7,400 6,500 Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses 114,618 112,446 118,937 339,002 374,740 Noninterest Income Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges 14,945 13,769 13,824 42,837 41,782 Trust and Asset Management 11,916 12,223 10,548 35,328 32,453 Service Charges on Deposit Accounts 8,075 7,730 7,843 23,752 23,167 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 3,533 3,396 2,749 10,285 8,467 Annuity and Insurance 1,460 1,583 1,156 4,089 3,465 Mortgage Banking 1,188 1,028 1,059 3,167 3,239 Investment Securities Losses, Net (1,103 ) (1,601 ) (6,734 ) (4,201 ) (9,836 ) Other 5,096 3,959 19,889 14,225 31,589 Total Noninterest Income 45,110 42,087 50,334 129,482 134,326 Noninterest Expense Salaries and Benefits 58,626 57,033 58,825 173,874 180,088 Net Occupancy 10,806 10,559 10,327 31,821 30,190 Net Equipment 10,120 10,355 9,477 30,578 30,425 Professional Fees 4,725 4,929 3,846 14,331 12,380 Data Processing 4,712 4,745 4,706 14,227 13,888 FDIC Insurance 3,355 7,170 3,361 14,139 9,768 Other 14,748 14,435 15,059 43,207 44,817 Total Noninterest Expense 107,092 109,226 105,601 322,177 321,556 Income Before Provision for Income Taxes 52,636 45,307 63,670 146,307 187,510 Provision for Income Taxes 12,278 11,224 15,767 35,475 46,704 Net Income $ 40,358 $ 34,083 $ 47,903 $ 110,832 $ 140,806 Preferred Stock Dividends 3,436 1,969 1,969 7,375 5,908 Net Income Available to Common Shareholders $ 36,922 $ 32,114 $ 45,934 $ 103,457 $ 134,898 Basic Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.94 $ 0.81 $ 1.17 $ 2.62 $ 3.44 Diluted Earnings Per Common Share $ 0.93 $ 0.81 $ 1.17 $ 2.61 $ 3.42 Dividends Declared Per Common Share $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 0.70 $ 2.10 $ 2.10 Basic Weighted Average Common Shares 39,488,187 39,450,551 39,274,626 39,429,815 39,264,450 Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares 39,736,492 39,618,705 39,420,531 39,654,705 39,392,433

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income Table 4 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Income $ 40,358 $ 34,083 $ 47,903 $ 110,832 $ 140,806 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax: Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities 38,833 9,052 (18,264 ) 60,823 (7,205 ) Defined Benefit Plans 168 168 84 505 252 Other Comprehensive Income (Loss) 39,001 9,220 (18,180 ) 61,328 (6,953 ) Comprehensive Income $ 79,359 $ 43,303 $ 29,723 $ 172,160 $ 133,853

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Condition Table 5 September 30, June 30, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) 2024 2024 2023 2023 Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 8,287 $ 3,259 $ 2,761 $ 4,676 Funds Sold 992,854 624,089 690,112 386,086 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale 2,550,324 2,298,092 2,408,933 2,387,324 Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,072,596; $4,002,122; $4,253,637; and $4,104,469) 4,710,245 4,812,954 4,997,335 5,088,013 Loans Held for Sale 5,048 2,664 3,124 1,450 Loans and Leases 13,918,583 13,831,266 13,965,026 13,919,491 Allowance for Credit Losses (147,331 ) (147,477 ) (146,403 ) (145,263 ) Net Loans and Leases 13,771,252 13,683,789 13,818,623 13,774,228 Total Earning Assets 22,038,010 21,424,847 21,920,888 21,641,777 Cash and Due from Banks 271,622 297,990 308,071 261,464 Premises and Equipment, Net 191,899 192,319 194,855 196,094 Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets 81,736 84,757 86,110 86,896 Accrued Interest Receivable 66,534 67,554 66,525 65,541 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,667 2,672 2,098 1,040 Mortgage Servicing Rights 19,571 19,954 20,880 21,273 Goodwill 31,517 31,517 31,517 31,517 Bank-Owned Life Insurance 475,263 470,708 462,894 458,260 Other Assets 620,355 708,450 639,458 785,923 Total Assets $ 23,799,174 $ 23,300,768 $ 23,733,296 $ 23,549,785 Liabilities Deposits Noninterest-Bearing Demand $ 5,412,048 $ 5,371,593 $ 6,058,554 $ 5,687,442 Interest-Bearing Demand 3,734,601 3,928,295 3,749,717 3,925,469 Savings 8,663,147 8,207,902 8,189,472 8,530,384 Time 3,168,526 2,900,712 3,057,302 2,659,014 Total Deposits 20,978,322 20,408,502 21,055,045 20,802,309 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 100,490 100,490 150,490 150,490 Other Debt 558,297 560,136 560,190 560,217 Operating Lease Liabilities 90,356 93,364 94,693 95,453 Retirement Benefits Payable 22,870 23,142 23,673 26,074 Accrued Interest Payable 40,434 37,278 41,023 33,434 Taxes Payable 1,722 5,289 7,636 6,965 Other Liabilities 341,209 459,718 386,304 511,003 Total Liabilities 22,133,700 21,687,919 22,319,054 22,185,945 Shareholders' Equity Preferred Stock (Series A, $.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares issued and outstanding) 180,000 180,000 180,000 180,000 Preferred Stock (Series B, $.01 par value; authorized 165,000 shares issued and outstanding) 165,000 165,000 - - Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares; issued / outstanding: September 30, 2024 - 58,765,907 / 39,748,304; June 30, 2024 - 58,765,907 / 39,729,941; December 31, 2023 - 58,755,465 / 39,753,138; and September 30, 2023 - 58,767,820 / 39,748,700) 585 585 583 583 Capital Surplus 643,620 639,841 636,422 632,425 Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss (335,360 ) (374,361 ) (396,688 ) (441,611 ) Retained Earnings 2,127,585 2,119,140 2,107,569 2,108,702 Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2024 - 19,017,603; June 30, 2024 - 19,035,966; December 31, 2023 - 19,002,327; and September 30, 2023 - 19,019,120) (1,115,956 ) (1,117,356 ) (1,113,644 ) (1,116,259 ) Total Shareholders' Equity 1,665,474 1,612,849 1,414,242 1,363,840 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,799,174 $ 23,300,768 $ 23,733,296 $ 23,549,785

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity Table 6 Accumulated Preferred Preferred Other Shares Preferred Shares Preferred Common Comprehensive Series A Series A Series B Series B Shares Common Capital Income Retained Treasury (dollars in thousands, except share amounts) Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Outstanding Stock Surplus (Loss) Earnings Stock Total Balance as of December 31, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 - $ - 39,753,138 $ 583 $ 636,422 $ (396,688 ) $ 2,107,569 $ (1,113,644 ) $ 1,414,242 Net Income - - - - - - - - 110,832 - 110,832 Other Comprehensive Income - - - - - - - 61,328 - - 61,328 Share-Based Compensation - - - - - - 11,051 - - - 11,051 Preferred Stock Issued, Net - - 165,000 165,000 - - (4,386 ) - - - 160,614 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - - - 78,753 2 533 - 768 2,829 4,132 Common Stock Repurchased - - - - (83,587 ) - - - - (5,141 ) (5,141 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share) - - - - - - - - (84,209 ) - (84,209 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - - - (7,375 ) - (7,375 ) Balance as of September 30, 2024 180,000 $ 180,000 165,000 $ 165,000 39,748,304 $ 585 $ 643,620 $ (335,360 ) $ 2,127,585 $ (1,115,956 ) $ 1,665,474 Balance as of December 31, 2022 180,000 $ 180,000 - $ - 39,835,750 $ 582 $ 620,578 $ (434,658 ) $ 2,055,912 $ (1,105,419 ) $ 1,316,995 Net Income - - - - - - - - 140,806 - 140,806 Other Comprehensive Loss - - - - - - - (6,953 ) - - (6,953 ) Share-Based Compensation - - - - - - 11,979 - - - 11,979 Common Stock Issued under Purchase and Equity Compensation Plans - - - - 121,040 1 (132 ) - 1,716 3,216 4,801 Common Stock Repurchased - - - - (208,090 ) - - - - (14,056 ) (14,056 ) Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share) - - - - - - - - (83,824 ) - (83,824 ) Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock - - - - - - - - (5,908 ) - (5,908 ) Balance as of September 30, 2023 180,000 $ 180,000 - $ - 39,748,700 $ 583 $ 632,425 $ (441,611 ) $ 2,108,702 $ (1,116,259 ) $ 1,363,840

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7a Three Months Ended Three Months Ended Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 June 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 4.0 $ 0.0 2.89 % $ 4.3 $ 0.0 2.40 % $ 2.9 $ 0.0 2.40 % Funds Sold 663.8 9.0 5.28 455.8 6.1 5.31 944.8 12.8 5.31 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,430.0 23.0 3.80 2,308.3 21.5 3.73 2,605.4 23.5 3.60 Non-Taxable 11.8 0.2 6.63 1.6 0.0 2.01 3.5 0.0 3.21 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 4,735.5 21.0 1.77 4,837.2 21.4 1.77 5,118.6 22.7 1.77 Non-Taxable 34.4 0.2 2.10 34.6 0.2 2.10 35.0 0.2 2.10 Total Investment Securities 7,211.7 44.4 2.46 7,181.7 43.1 2.40 7,762.5 46.4 2.39 Loans Held for Sale 3.8 0.1 6.13 1.4 0.0 6.30 3.8 0.1 6.28 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,658.1 22.6 5.43 1,683.2 22.3 5.34 1,515.0 18.9 4.96 Paycheck Protection Program 7.2 0.0 1.42 9.5 0.1 2.24 13.1 0.0 1.32 Commercial Mortgage 3,744.6 52.0 5.51 3,723.6 51.6 5.57 3,792.6 51.1 5.35 Construction 357.3 7.1 7.95 321.3 6.3 7.85 241.9 3.7 6.09 Commercial Lease Financing 59.6 0.4 2.58 59.3 0.3 2.28 62.6 0.3 1.84 Residential Mortgage 4,593.7 46.4 4.03 4,595.2 45.6 3.97 4,715.3 42.8 3.62 Home Equity 2,206.9 22.4 4.04 2,231.7 21.8 3.92 2,283.5 20.1 3.49 Automobile 795.7 9.4 4.72 813.5 9.1 4.52 868.0 8.2 3.75 Other 4 386.9 6.9 7.13 394.5 6.8 6.95 411.2 6.5 6.24 Total Loans and Leases 13,810.0 167.2 4.82 13,831.8 163.9 4.76 13,903.2 151.6 4.34 Other 63.2 0.9 6.43 62.5 1.2 7.18 91.6 1.5 6.40 Total Earning Assets 21,756.5 221.7 4.06 21,537.5 214.3 3.99 22,708.8 212.4 3.72 Cash and Due from Banks 258.8 233.4 289.8 Other Assets 1,323.2 1,374.2 1,388.8 Total Assets $ 23,338.5 $ 23,145.1 $ 24,387.4 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,775.6 8.9 0.94 $ 3,788.5 8.8 0.94 $ 3,929.7 6.6 0.67 Savings 8,402.9 55.7 2.63 8,259.2 52.0 2.53 7,952.6 39.1 1.95 Time 3,008.7 31.5 4.17 2,935.9 30.7 4.20 2,767.8 26.5 3.79 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 15,187.2 96.1 2.52 14,983.6 91.5 2.46 14,650.1 72.2 1.95 Funds Purchased 0.0 0.0 5.40 3.2 0.0 5.37 - - - Short-Term Borrowings 0.0 0.0 5.40 0.0 0.0 5.40 - - - Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 100.5 1.0 3.87 121.9 1.2 3.83 528.5 4.0 2.99 Other Debt 560.1 5.9 4.24 560.2 6.0 4.25 1,365.7 14.8 4.31 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,847.8 103.0 2.59 15,668.9 98.7 2.53 16,544.3 91.0 2.18 Net Interest Income $ 118.7 $ 115.6 $ 121.4 Interest Rate Spread 1.47 % 1.46 % 1.54 % Net Interest Margin 2.18 % 2.15 % 2.13 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,297.2 5,374.8 5,842.0 Other Liabilities 571.6 662.9 636.0 Shareholders' Equity 1,621.9 1,438.5 1,365.1 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,338.5 $ 23,145.1 $ 24,387.4 1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1.0 million, $774 thousand, and $437 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1 Table 7b Nine Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 September 30, 2023 Average Income / Yield / Average Income / Yield / (dollars in millions) Balance Expense 2 Rate Balance Expense 2 Rate Earning Assets Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 4.3 $ 0.1 2.59 % $ 3.2 $ 0.1 2.60 % Funds Sold 525.7 21.2 5.30 582.7 22.6 5.11 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 2,373.1 66.4 3.73 2,721.5 70.6 3.46 Non-Taxable 5.0 0.2 5.59 7.6 0.2 4.22 Held-to-Maturity Taxable 4,832.9 64.4 1.78 5,227.8 69.7 1.78 Non-Taxable 34.6 0.5 2.10 35.2 0.6 2.10 Total Investment Securities 7,245.6 131.5 2.42 7,992.1 141.1 2.36 Loans Held for Sale 2.5 0.1 6.16 2.7 0.1 5.82 Loans and Leases 3 Commercial and Industrial 1,664.5 67.0 5.38 1,461.2 52.7 4.82 Paycheck Protection Program 9.1 0.1 1.70 14.8 0.2 1.70 Commercial Mortgage 3,728.3 153.9 5.52 3,781.7 145.6 5.15 Construction 329.0 19.0 7.71 256.2 11.1 5.81 Commercial Lease Financing 59.1 1.0 2.25 64.9 0.5 1.11 Residential Mortgage 4,613.0 137.0 3.96 4,695.4 123.8 3.51 Home Equity 2,229.5 65.3 3.91 2,265.2 57.3 3.38 Automobile 813.3 27.5 4.51 873.0 23.2 3.55 Other 4 391.0 20.2 6.91 420.8 19.0 6.04 Total Loans and Leases 13,836.8 491.0 4.74 13,833.2 433.4 4.19 Other 62.6 3.1 6.61 84.6 4.1 6.59 Total Earning Assets 21,677.5 647.0 3.98 22,498.5 601.4 3.57 Cash and Due from Banks 244.4 308.4 Other Assets 1,333.5 1,317.5 Total Assets $ 23,255.4 $ 24,124.4 Interest-Bearing Liabilities Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand $ 3,776.1 25.4 0.90 $ 4,060.0 19.3 0.64 Savings 8,264.9 157.1 2.54 7,876.1 86.3 1.46 Time 3,008.6 94.2 4.18 2,288.2 58.1 3.40 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 15,049.6 276.7 2.46 14,224.3 163.7 1.54 Funds Purchased 1.1 0.0 5.37 24.8 0.9 4.72 Short-Term Borrowings 0.0 0.0 5.40 152.4 5.7 4.94 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase 124.2 3.6 3.82 659.1 14.8 2.97 Other Debt 560.2 17.8 4.25 1,043.6 33.7 4.31 Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities 15,735.1 298.1 2.53 16,104.2 218.8 1.81 Net Interest Income $ 348.8 $ 382.6 Interest Rate Spread 1.45 % 1.76 % Net Interest Margin 2.15 % 2.27 % Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits 5,412.6 6,089.8 Other Liabilities 615.1 576.6 Shareholders' Equity 1,492.6 1,353.8 Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity $ 23,255.4 $ 24,124.4 1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report. 2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $2.5 million and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively. 3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis. 4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8a Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to June 30, 2024 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ (0.0 ) $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Funds Sold 3.0 (0.0 ) 2.9 Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable 1.2 0.3 1.5 Non-Taxable 0.1 0.1 0.2 Held-to-Maturity Taxable (0.4 ) 0.1 (0.4 ) Non-Taxable (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.0 ) Total Investment Securities 0.9 0.4 1.3 Loans Held for Sale 0.0 (0.0 ) 0.0 Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial (0.2 ) 0.5 0.3 Paycheck Protection Program (0.1 ) (0.0 ) (0.1 ) Commercial Mortgage 0.5 (0.1 ) 0.4 Construction 0.8 (0.0 ) 0.8 Commercial Lease Financing 0.1 0.0 0.1 Residential Mortgage (0.0 ) 0.8 0.8 Home Equity (0.2 ) 0.8 0.6 Automobile (0.2 ) 0.5 0.3 Other 2 (0.1 ) 0.2 0.1 Total Loans and Leases 0.6 2.8 3.3 Other (0.0 ) (0.3 ) (0.3 ) Total Change in Interest Income 4.5 2.9 7.4 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand 0.1 0.0 0.1 Savings 1.1 2.6 3.7 Time 1.0 (0.2 ) 0.9 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 2.2 2.4 4.6 Funds Purchased (0.0 ) 0.0 (0.0 ) Short-Term Borrowings (0.0 ) - (0.0 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (0.2 ) 0.0 (0.2 ) Other Debt 0.0 (0.1 ) (0.0 ) Total Change in Interest Expense 1.9 2.4 4.3 Change in Net Interest Income $ 2.5 $ 0.5 $ 3.0 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8b Three Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to September 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.0 $ 0.0 $ 0.0 Funds Sold (3.8 ) 0.0 (3.8 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (1.7 ) 1.2 (0.5 ) Non-Taxable 0.1 0.1 0.2 Held-to-Maturity Taxable (1.7 ) (0.0 ) (1.7 ) Non-Taxable (0.0 ) (0.0 ) (0.0 ) Total Investment Securities (3.3 ) 1.3 (2.0 ) Loans Held for Sale 0.0 (0.0 ) (0.0 ) Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 1.8 1.9 3.7 Paycheck Protection Program (0.0 ) 0.0 (0.0 ) Commercial Mortgage (0.6 ) 1.5 0.9 Construction 2.1 1.3 3.4 Commercial Lease Financing 0.0 0.1 0.1 Residential Mortgage (1.1 ) 4.7 3.6 Home Equity (0.7 ) 3.0 2.3 Automobile (0.7 ) 1.9 1.2 Other 2 (0.5 ) 0.9 0.4 Total Loans and Leases 0.3 15.3 15.6 Other (0.5 ) 0.0 (0.5 ) Total Change in Interest Income (7.3 ) 16.6 9.3 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (0.3 ) 2.6 2.3 Savings 2.3 14.3 16.6 Time 2.4 2.6 5.0 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 4.4 19.5 23.9 Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (4.0 ) 1.0 (3.0 ) Other Debt (8.7 ) (0.2 ) (8.9 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (8.3 ) 20.3 12.0 Change in Net Interest Income $ 1.0 $ (3.7 ) $ (2.7 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis Table 8c Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024 Compared to September 30, 2023 (dollars in millions) Volume 1 Rate 1 Total Change in Interest Income: Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks $ 0.0 $ (0.0 ) $ 0.0 Funds Sold (2.2 ) 0.8 (1.4 ) Investment Securities Available-for-Sale Taxable (9.4 ) 5.2 (4.2 ) Non-Taxable (0.1 ) 0.1 - Held-to-Maturity Taxable (5.2 ) (0.1 ) (5.3 ) Non-Taxable (0.0 ) (0.1 ) (0.1 ) Total Investment Securities (14.7 ) 5.1 (9.6 ) Loans Held for Sale (0.0 ) 0.0 - Loans and Leases Commercial and Industrial 7.8 6.5 14.3 Paycheck Protection Program (0.1 ) (0.0 ) (0.1 ) Commercial Mortgage (2.1 ) 10.4 8.3 Construction 3.6 4.3 7.9 Commercial Lease Financing (0.0 ) 0.5 0.5 Residential Mortgage (2.2 ) 15.4 13.2 Home Equity (0.9 ) 8.9 8.0 Automobile (1.6 ) 5.9 4.3 Other 2 (1.4 ) 2.6 1.2 Total Loans and Leases 3.1 54.5 57.6 Other (1.1 ) 0.1 (1.0 ) Total Change in Interest Income (14.9 ) 60.5 45.6 Change in Interest Expense: Interest-Bearing Deposits Demand (1.4 ) 7.5 6.1 Savings 4.5 66.3 70.8 Time 20.8 15.3 36.1 Total Interest-Bearing Deposits 23.9 89.1 113.0 Funds Purchased (1.0 ) 0.1 (0.9 ) Short-Term Borrowings (6.2 ) 0.5 (5.7 ) Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase (14.6 ) 3.4 (11.2 ) Other Debt (15.4 ) (0.5 ) (15.9 ) Total Change in Interest Expense (13.3 ) 92.6 79.3 Change in Net Interest Income $ (1.6 ) $ (32.1 ) $ (33.7 ) 1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns. 2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Salaries and Benefits Table 9 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Salaries $ 38,993 $ 38,662 $ 39,426 $ 115,686 $ 116,005 Incentive Compensation 5,086 3,109 2,956 11,285 9,937 Retirement and Other Benefits 3,692 3,961 3,809 11,952 13,186 Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance 3,512 3,211 2,835 9,935 10,267 Share-Based Compensation 3,364 3,296 4,072 10,459 11,327 Payroll Taxes 2,839 3,070 2,921 10,639 12,079 Commission Expense 979 939 676 2,490 2,098 Separation Expense 161 785 2,130 1,428 5,189 Total Salaries and Benefits $ 58,626 $ 57,033 $ 58,825 $ 173,874 $ 180,088

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances Table 10 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Commercial Commercial Mortgage $ 3,868,566 $ 3,741,140 $ 3,715,032 $ 3,749,016 $ 3,784,339 Commercial and Industrial 1,675,347 1,691,441 1,669,482 1,652,699 1,569,572 Construction 319,150 315,571 323,069 304,463 251,507 Lease Financing 60,665 59,388 57,817 59,939 61,522 Paycheck Protection Program 6,346 7,997 10,177 11,369 12,529 Total Commercial 5,930,074 5,815,537 5,775,577 5,777,486 5,679,469 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,622,677 4,595,586 4,616,900 4,684,171 4,699,140 Home Equity 2,195,844 2,221,073 2,240,946 2,264,827 2,285,974 Automobile 786,910 806,240 825,854 837,830 856,113 Other 1 383,078 392,830 394,560 400,712 398,795 Total Consumer 7,988,509 8,015,729 8,078,260 8,187,540 8,240,022 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,918,583 $ 13,831,266 $ 13,853,837 $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. Deposits September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Consumer $ 10,340,466 $ 10,382,432 $ 10,429,004 $ 10,319,809 $ 10,036,261 Commercial 8,356,239 7,995,618 8,323,330 8,601,224 8,564,536 Public and Other 2,281,617 2,030,452 1,924,252 2,134,012 2,201,512 Total Deposits $ 20,978,322 $ 20,408,502 $ 20,676,586 $ 21,055,045 $ 20,802,309 Average Deposits Three Months Ended September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Consumer $ 10,345,772 $ 10,379,724 $ 10,313,730 $ 10,092,727 $ 9,963,690 Commercial 8,207,310 8,188,685 8,334,540 8,581,426 8,288,891 Public and Other 1,931,309 1,789,984 1,895,370 2,029,917 2,239,501 Total Deposits $ 20,484,391 $ 20,358,393 $ 20,543,640 $ 20,704,070 $ 20,492,082

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Table 11 September 30, June 30, March 31, December 31, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2024 2023 2023 Non-Performing Assets Non-Accrual Loans and Leases Commercial Commercial and Industrial $ 6,218 $ 3,681 $ 13 $ 39 $ 43 Commercial Mortgage 2,680 2,601 2,714 2,884 2,996 Total Commercial 8,898 6,282 2,727 2,923 3,039 Consumer Residential Mortgage 4,269 2,998 3,199 2,935 3,706 Home Equity 3,947 3,227 3,240 3,791 3,734 Total Consumer 8,216 6,225 6,439 6,726 7,440 Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases 17,114 12,507 9,166 9,649 10,479 Foreclosed Real Estate 2,667 2,672 2,672 2,098 1,040 Total Non-Performing Assets $ 19,781 $ 15,179 $ 11,838 $ 11,747 $ 11,519 Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More Consumer Residential Mortgage $ 4,421 $ 4,524 $ 3,378 $ 3,814 $ 3,519 Home Equity 1,980 2,025 1,580 1,734 2,172 Automobile 580 568 517 399 393 Other 1 554 733 872 648 643 Total Consumer 7,535 7,850 6,347 6,595 6,727 Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More $ 7,535 $ 7,850 $ 6,347 $ 6,595 $ 6,727 Total Loans and Leases $ 13,918,583 $ 13,831,266 $ 13,853,837 $ 13,965,026 $ 13,919,491 Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases 0.12 % 0.09 % 0.07 % 0.07 % 0.08 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.09 % 0.08 % 0.08 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets 0.08 % 0.07 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate 0.15 % 0.11 % 0.05 % 0.05 % 0.05 % Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate 0.14 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.11 % 0.10 % Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases and Foreclosed Real Estate 0.20 % 0.17 % 0.13 % 0.13 % 0.13 % Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets Balance at Beginning of Quarter $ 15,179 $ 11,838 $ 11,747 $ 11,519 $ 11,477 Additions 5,557 5,257 1,652 2,683 1,318 Reductions Payments (734 ) (844 ) (921 ) (2,018 ) (1,017 ) Return to Accrual Status (81 ) (1,018 ) (617 ) (437 ) (259 ) Charge-offs / Write-downs (140 ) (54 ) (23 ) - - Total Reductions (955 ) (1,916 ) (1,561 ) (2,455 ) (1,276 ) Balance at End of Quarter $ 19,781 $ 15,179 $ 11,838 $ 11,747 $ 11,519 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.

Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries Reserve for Credit Losses Table 12 Three Months Ended Nine Months Ended September 30, June 30, September 30, September 30, (dollars in thousands) 2024 2024 2023 2024 2023 Balance at Beginning of Period $ 151,155 $ 152,148 $ 151,702 $ 152,429 $ 151,247 Loans and Leases Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial (1,021 ) (875 ) (294 ) (2,256 ) (758 ) Consumer Residential Mortgage - (48 ) - (48 ) (6 ) Home Equity (125 ) (202 ) (13 ) (362 ) (68 ) Automobile (1,651 ) (1,095 ) (1,353 ) (3,794 ) (4,309 ) Other 1 (2,539 ) (2,610 ) (1,957 ) (7,461 ) (6,296 ) Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off (5,336 ) (4,830 ) (3,617 ) (13,921 ) (11,437 ) Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off Commercial Commercial and Industrial 66 263 72 445 225 Consumer Residential Mortgage 48 63 69 153 188 Home Equity 318 113 131 615 893 Automobile 552 481 721 1,559 2,170 Other 1 522 517 575 1,645 1,867 Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off 1,506 1,437 1,568 4,417 5,343 Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases (3,830 ) (3,393 ) (2,049 ) (9,504 ) (6,094 ) Provision for Credit Losses: Loans and Leases 3,684 3,206 1,945 10,432 6,918 Unfunded Commitments (684 ) (806 ) 55 (3,032 ) (418 ) Total Provision for Credit Losses 3,000 2,400 2,000 7,400 6,500 Balance at End of Period $ 150,325 $ 151,155 $ 151,653 $ 150,325 $ 151,653 Components Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases $ 147,331 $ 147,477 $ 145,263 $ 147,331 $ 145,263 Reserve for Unfunded Commitments 2,994 3,678 6,390 2,994 6,390 Total Reserve for Credit Losses $ 150,325 $ 151,155 $ 151,653 $ 150,325 $ 151,653 Average Loans and Leases Outstanding $ 13,809,977 $ 13,831,797 $ 13,903,214 $ 13,836,760 $ 13,833,164 Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized) 0.11 % 0.10 % 0.06 % 0.09 % 0.06 % Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2 1.06 % 1.07 % 1.04 % 1.06 % 1.04 % 1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing. 2 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.