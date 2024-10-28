HONOLULU--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Bank of Hawai'i Corporation (NYSE: BOH) today reported diluted earnings per common share of $0.93 for the third quarter of 2024, compared with diluted earnings per common share of $0.81 in the linked quarter and $1.17 in the same period last year. Net income for the third quarter of 2024 was $40.4 million, up 18.4% from the linked quarter and down 15.8% from the same period last year. The return on average common equity for the third quarter of 2024 was 11.50% compared with 10.41% during the linked quarter and 15.38% during the same period last year.
"For the third quarter 2024, we are pleased to report improved net interest income and noninterest income, alongside controlled expenses and steady loan and deposit performance. Credit remained excellent," said Peter Ho, Chairman and CEO.
Financial Highlights
Net interest income for the third quarter of 2024 was $117.6 million, an increase of 2.4% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 2.7% as compared to the same period last year. The increase from the previous quarter was primarily due to increases in the average balance and yield on our earning assets, partially offset by increases in the average balance and cost of our interest-bearing liabilities. The decrease from same period last year was primarily due to decreases in the average balance of our earnings assets and higher funding costs, partially offset by higher earning asset yields and lower average balance of our interest-bearing liabilities.
Net interest margin was 2.18% in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 3 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 5 basis points from the same period last year. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to higher earning asset yields, partially offset by higher funding costs. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to higher earning asset yields and lower average balance of our earning assets, partially offset by higher funding costs.
The average yield on loans and leases was 4.82% in the third quarter of 2024, up 6 basis points from the linked quarter and up 48 basis points from the same period last year. The average yield on total earning assets was 4.06% in the third quarter of 2024, up 7 basis points from the linked quarter and up 34 basis points from the same period last year. The average cost of interest-bearing deposits was 2.52% in the third quarter of 2024, up 6 basis points from the linked quarter and up 57 basis points from the same period last year. The average cost of total deposits, including noninterest-bearing deposits, was 1.87%, up 6 basis points from the linked quarter and up 47 basis points from the same period last year. The changes in yields and rates over the linked quarter and year over year period reflected deposit mix shift and repricing.
Noninterest income was $45.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, an increase of 7.2% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 10.4% from the same period in 2023. Noninterest income in the third quarter of 2023 included a $14.7 million gain from the early termination of private repurchase agreements, partially offset by a $4.6 million net loss related to investment securities sales and a negative $0.8 million adjustment related to a change in the Visa Class B conversion ratio. Adjusted for these items, noninterest income increased by 9.9% from adjusted noninterest income in the same period in 2023. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to increases in trust and asset management income, and fees, exchange, and other service charges.
Noninterest expense was $107.1 million in the third quarter of 2024, a decrease of 2.0% from the linked quarter and an increase of 1.4% from the same period last year. Noninterest expense in the second quarter of 2024 included an industry-wide FDIC Special Assessment of $2.6 million, separation expenses of $0.8 million and $0.6 million of other expenses that are not expected to recur in 2024. Noninterest expense in the third quarter of 2023 included separation expenses of $2.1 million and extraordinary expenses related to the Maui wildfires of $0.4 million. Adjusted for these items, noninterest expense increased by 1.7% from adjusted noninterest expense in the linked quarter and increased by 3.9% from adjusted noninterest expense in the same period last year.
The effective tax rate for the third quarter of 2024 was 23.33% compared with 24.77% during the linked quarter and 24.76% during the same period last year. The lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the linked quarter was mainly due to a decrease in discrete items and an increase in tax exempt income. The lower effective tax rate in the third quarter of 2024 as compared to the same period last year was primarily due to an increase in tax benefits from low-income housing investments and an increase in tax exempt income.
Asset Quality
The Company's overall asset quality remained strong during the third quarter of 2024. Provision for credit losses for the third quarter of 2024 was $3.0 million compared with $2.4 million in the linked quarter and $2.0 million in the same period last year.
Total non-performing assets were $19.8 million at September 30, 2024, up $4.6 million from June 30, 2024 and up $8.3 million from September 30, 2023. Non-performing assets as a percentage of total loans and leases and foreclosed real estate were 0.14% at the end of the quarter, an increase of 3 basis points from the linked quarter and an increase of 6 basis points from the same period last year.
Net loan and lease charge-offs during the third quarter of 2024 were $3.8 million or 11 basis points annualized of total average loans and leases outstanding and comprised of gross charge-offs of $5.3 million partially offset by gross recoveries of $1.5 million. Compared to the linked quarter, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $0.4 million or 1 basis point annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding. Compared to the same period last year, net loan and lease charge-offs increased by $1.8 million or 5 basis points annualized on total average loans and leases outstanding.
The allowance for credit losses on loans and leases was $147.3 million at September 30, 2024, a decrease of $0.1 million from June 30, 2024 and an increase of $2.1 million from September 30, 2023. The ratio of the allowance for credit losses to total loans and leases outstanding was 1.06% at the end of the quarter, down 1 basis point from the linked quarter and up 2 basis points from the same period last year.
Balance Sheet
Total assets were $23.8 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.1% from June 30, 2024 and an increase of 1.1% from September 30, 2023. The increase from the prior periods was primarily due to an increase in federal funds sold.
The investment securities portfolio was $7.3 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.1% from June 30, 2024 and a decrease of 2.9% from September 30, 2023. This linked quarter increase was primarily due to the purchases of $236.1 million of floating rate investment securities partially offset by cashflows from the portfolio. The decrease from the same period last year was primarily due to the sale of $159.1 million of investment securities in the third quarter of 2023 and cashflows from the portfolio, partially offset by the above-mentioned purchase of investment securities in the third quarter of 2024. The investment portfolio remains largely comprised of securities issued by U.S. government agencies and U.S. government-sponsored enterprises.
Total loans and leases were $13.9 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 0.6% from June 30, 2024 and flat from September 30, 2023. Total commercial loans were $5.9 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.0% from June 30, 2024 and an increase of 4.4% from September 30, 2023. The increase from the linked quarter was primarily due to an increase in commercial mortgage portfolio. The increase from the same period last year was primarily due to increases in commercial mortgage, construction and commercial and industrial portfolios. Total consumer loans were $8.0 billion at September 30, 2024, a decrease of 0.3% from the linked quarter and a decrease of 3.1% from the same period last year. The decrease from the linked quarter was primarily due to decreases in our home equity and automobile portfolios, partially offset by an increase in residential mortgage portfolio. The decrease from the same period last year was primarily due to decreases in our residential mortgage, home equity and automobile portfolios.
Total deposits were $21.0 billion at September 30, 2024, an increase of 2.8% from June 30, 2024 and an increase of 0.8% from September 30, 2023. Noninterest-bearing deposits made up 25.8% of total deposit balances at September 30, 2024, down from 26.3% at June 30, 2024 and down from 27.3% at September 30, 2023. Average total deposits were $20.5 billion for the third quarter of 2024, up 0.6% from $20.4 billion in the linked quarter and flat from the same period last year. Insured and uninsured but collateralized deposits represented 58% of total deposit balances at September 30, 2024, down from 59% at June 30, 2024 and flat from September 30, 2023. At the end of the quarter, our readily available liquidity of $10.6 billion exceeded total uninsured and uncollateralized deposits of $8.8 billion.
Capital and Dividends
The Company's capital levels increased quarter over quarter and remain well above regulatory well-capitalized minimums.
The Tier 1 Capital Ratio was 14.05% at September 30, 2024 compared with 13.96% at June 30, 2024 and 12.53% at September 30, 2023. The Tier 1 Leverage Ratio was 8.38% at September 30, 2024, up 1 basis point from 8.37% at June 30, 2024 and up 116 basis points from 7.22% at September 30, 2023. The increases from the linked quarter were due to retained earnings growth and partially offset by increases in risk-weighted assets and average total assets. The increases from the same period last year were primarily due to the issuance of $165.0 million of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B, at a rate of 8.00% in the second quarter of 2024.
No shares of common stock were repurchased under the share repurchase program in the third quarter of 2024. Total remaining buyback authority under the share repurchase program was $126.0 million at September 30, 2024.
The Company's Board of Directors declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.70 per share on the Company's outstanding common shares. The dividend will be payable on December 13, 2024 to shareholders of record at the close of business on November 29, 2024.
On October 4, 2024, the Company announced that the Board of Directors declared a quarterly dividend payment of $10.94 per share, equivalent to $0.2735 per depositary share, of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series A, and a quarterly dividend payment of $20.00 per share, equivalent to $0.5000 per depositary share, of Fixed Rate Non-Cumulative Perpetual Preferred Stock, Series B. The depositary shares representing the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock are traded on the NYSE under the symbol "BOH.PRA" and "BOH.PRB", respectively. The dividends on the Series A Preferred Stock and Series B Preferred Stock will be payable on November 1, 2024 to shareholders of record of the preferred stock as of the close of business on October 17, 2024.
Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is an independent regional financial services company serving businesses, consumers, and governments in Hawai'i and the West Pacific. The Company's principal subsidiary, Bank of Hawai'i, was founded in 1897. For more information about Bank of Hawai'i Corporation, see the Company's website, www.boh.com. Bank of Hawai'i Corporation is a trade name of Bank of Hawaii Corporation.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Financial Highlights
Table 1
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|For the Period:
|Operating Results
|Net Interest Income
$
117,618
$
114,846
$
120,937
$
346,402
$
381,240
|Provision for Credit Losses
3,000
2,400
2,000
7,400
6,500
|Total Noninterest Income
45,110
42,087
50,334
129,482
134,326
|Total Noninterest Expense
107,092
109,226
105,601
322,177
321,556
|Pre-Provision Net Revenue
55,636
47,707
65,670
153,707
194,010
|Net Income
40,358
34,083
47,903
110,832
140,806
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders 1
36,922
32,114
45,934
103,458
134,899
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
0.94
0.81
1.17
2.62
3.44
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
0.93
0.81
1.17
2.61
3.42
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
0.70
0.70
0.70
2.10
2.10
|Performance Ratios
|Return on Average Assets
0.69
%
0.59
%
0.78
%
0.64
%
0.78
%
|Return on Average Shareholders' Equity
9.90
9.53
13.92
9.92
13.91
|Return on Average Common Equity
11.50
10.41
15.38
11.04
15.37
|Efficiency Ratio 2
65.81
69.60
61.66
67.70
62.37
|Net Interest Margin 3
2.18
2.15
2.13
2.15
2.27
|Dividend Payout Ratio 4
74.47
86.42
59.83
80.15
61.05
|Average Shareholders' Equity to Average Assets
6.95
6.22
5.60
6.42
5.61
|Average Balances
|Average Loans and Leases
$
13,809,977
$
13,831,797
$
13,903,214
$
13,836,760
$
13,833,164
|Average Assets
23,338,529
23,145,107
24,387,421
23,255,372
24,124,360
|Average Deposits
20,484,391
20,358,393
20,492,082
20,462,222
20,314,079
|Average Shareholders' Equity
1,621,936
1,438,476
1,365,143
1,492,645
1,353,815
|Per Share of Common Stock
|Book Value
$
33.22
$
31.91
$
29.78
$
33.22
$
29.78
|Tangible Book Value
32.43
31.12
28.99
32.43
28.99
|Market Value
|Closing
62.77
57.21
49.69
62.77
49.69
|High
70.44
62.53
58.63
73.73
81.73
|Low
55.75
54.50
39.02
54.50
30.83
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
2024
2024
2023
2023
|As of Period End:
|Balance Sheet Totals
|Loans and Leases
$
13,918,583
$
13,831,266
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
|Total Assets
23,799,174
23,300,768
23,733,296
23,549,785
|Total Deposits
20,978,322
20,408,502
21,055,045
20,802,309
|Other Debt
558,297
560,136
560,190
560,217
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,665,474
1,612,849
1,414,242
1,363,840
|Asset Quality
|Non-Performing Assets
$
19,781
$
15,179
$
11,747
$
11,519
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
147,331
147,477
146,403
145,263
|Allowance to Loans and Leases Outstanding 5
1.06
%
1.07
%
1.05
%
1.04
%
|Capital Ratios 6
|Common Equity Tier 1 Capital Ratio 7
11.66
%
11.56
%
11.33
%
11.29
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 7
14.05
13.96
12.56
12.53
|Total Capital Ratio 7
15.11
15.02
13.60
13.56
|Tier 1 Leverage Ratio
8.38
8.37
7.51
7.22
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
7.00
6.92
5.96
5.79
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets 8
5.42
5.31
5.07
4.90
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets 7, 8
9.17
8.80
8.45
8.10
|Non-Financial Data
|Full-Time Equivalent Employees
1,854
1,910
1,899
1,919
|Branches
50
50
51
51
|ATMs
317
317
318
320
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Efficiency ratio is defined as noninterest expense divided by total revenue (net interest income and total noninterest income).
|3 Net interest margin is defined as net interest income, on a taxable-equivalent basis, as a percentage of average earning assets.
|4 Dividend payout ratio is defined as dividends declared per common share divided by basic earnings per common share.
|5 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|6 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary.
|7 Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2024 have been updated to reflect final reported ratios.
|8 Tangible common equity to tangible assets and tangible common equity to risk-weighted assets are Non-GAAP financial measures. Tangible common equity is defined by the Company as common shareholders' equity minus goodwill. See Table 2 "Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures".
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reconciliation of Non-GAAP Financial Measures
|Table 2
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Total Shareholders' Equity
$
1,665,474
$
1,612,849
$
1,414,242
$
1,363,840
|Less: Preferred Stock
345,000
345,000
180,000
180,000
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Common Equity
$
1,288,957
$
1,236,332
$
1,202,725
$
1,152,323
|Total Assets
$
23,799,174
$
23,300,768
$
23,733,296
$
23,549,785
|Less: Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Tangible Assets
$
23,767,657
$
23,269,251
$
23,701,779
$
23,518,268
|Risk-Weighted Assets, determined in accordance
|with prescribed regulatory requirements 1, 2
$
14,054,698
$
14,051,627
$
14,226,780
$
14,222,825
|Total Shareholders' Equity to Total Assets
7.00
%
6.92
%
5.96
%
5.79
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Tangible Assets (Non-GAAP)
5.42
%
5.31
%
5.07
%
4.90
%
|Tier 1 Capital Ratio 1, 2
14.05
%
13.96
%
12.56
%
12.53
%
|Tangible Common Equity to Risk-Weighted Assets (Non-GAAP) 1, 2
9.17
%
8.80
%
8.45
%
8.10
%
|1 Regulatory capital ratios as of September 30, 2024 are preliminary.
|2 Regulatory capital ratios for June 30, 2024 have been updated to reflect final reported ratios.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Income
|Table 3
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except per share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Interest Income
|Interest and Fees on Loans and Leases
$
166,286
$
163,208
$
151,245
$
488,830
$
432,287
|Income on Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
23,257
21,468
23,552
66,482
70,746
|Held-to-Maturity
21,107
21,595
22,838
64,838
70,161
|Deposits
29
25
18
84
63
|Funds Sold
8,951
6,114
12,828
21,192
22,589
|Other
1,018
1,120
1,464
3,108
4,182
|Total Interest Income
220,648
213,530
211,945
644,534
600,028
|Interest Expense
|Deposits
96,067
91,542
72,153
276,665
163,726
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
993
1,180
4,034
3,616
14,847
|Funds Purchased
-
44
-
44
888
|Short-Term Borrowings
-
-
-
-
5,713
|Other Debt
5,970
5,918
14,821
17,807
33,614
|Total Interest Expense
103,030
98,684
91,008
298,132
218,788
|Net Interest Income
117,618
114,846
120,937
346,402
381,240
|Provision for Credit Losses
3,000
2,400
2,000
7,400
6,500
|Net Interest Income After Provision for Credit Losses
114,618
112,446
118,937
339,002
374,740
|Noninterest Income
|Fees, Exchange, and Other Service Charges
14,945
13,769
13,824
42,837
41,782
|Trust and Asset Management
11,916
12,223
10,548
35,328
32,453
|Service Charges on Deposit Accounts
8,075
7,730
7,843
23,752
23,167
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
3,533
3,396
2,749
10,285
8,467
|Annuity and Insurance
1,460
1,583
1,156
4,089
3,465
|Mortgage Banking
1,188
1,028
1,059
3,167
3,239
|Investment Securities Losses, Net
(1,103
)
(1,601
)
(6,734
)
(4,201
)
(9,836
)
Other
5,096
3,959
19,889
14,225
31,589
|Total Noninterest Income
45,110
42,087
50,334
129,482
134,326
|Noninterest Expense
|Salaries and Benefits
58,626
57,033
58,825
173,874
180,088
|Net Occupancy
10,806
10,559
10,327
31,821
30,190
|Net Equipment
10,120
10,355
9,477
30,578
30,425
|Professional Fees
4,725
4,929
3,846
14,331
12,380
|Data Processing
4,712
4,745
4,706
14,227
13,888
|FDIC Insurance
3,355
7,170
3,361
14,139
9,768
|Other
14,748
14,435
15,059
43,207
44,817
|Total Noninterest Expense
107,092
109,226
105,601
322,177
321,556
|Income Before Provision for Income Taxes
52,636
45,307
63,670
146,307
187,510
|Provision for Income Taxes
12,278
11,224
15,767
35,475
46,704
|Net Income
$
40,358
$
34,083
$
47,903
$
110,832
$
140,806
|Preferred Stock Dividends
3,436
1,969
1,969
7,375
5,908
|Net Income Available to Common Shareholders
$
36,922
$
32,114
$
45,934
$
103,457
$
134,898
|Basic Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.94
$
0.81
$
1.17
$
2.62
$
3.44
|Diluted Earnings Per Common Share
$
0.93
$
0.81
$
1.17
$
2.61
$
3.42
|Dividends Declared Per Common Share
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
0.70
$
2.10
$
2.10
|Basic Weighted Average Common Shares
39,488,187
39,450,551
39,274,626
39,429,815
39,264,450
|Diluted Weighted Average Common Shares
39,736,492
39,618,705
39,420,531
39,654,705
39,392,433
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Comprehensive Income
|Table 4
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Net Income
$
40,358
$
34,083
$
47,903
$
110,832
$
140,806
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss), Net of Tax:
|Net Unrealized Gains (Losses) on Investment Securities
38,833
9,052
(18,264
)
60,823
(7,205
)
|Defined Benefit Plans
168
168
84
505
252
|Other Comprehensive Income (Loss)
39,001
9,220
(18,180
)
61,328
(6,953
)
|Comprehensive Income
$
79,359
$
43,303
$
29,723
$
172,160
$
133,853
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Condition
|Table 5
|September 30,
|June 30,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
8,287
$
3,259
$
2,761
$
4,676
|Funds Sold
992,854
624,089
690,112
386,086
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
2,550,324
2,298,092
2,408,933
2,387,324
|Held-to-Maturity (Fair Value of $4,072,596; $4,002,122; $4,253,637; and $4,104,469)
4,710,245
4,812,954
4,997,335
5,088,013
|Loans Held for Sale
5,048
2,664
3,124
1,450
|Loans and Leases
13,918,583
13,831,266
13,965,026
13,919,491
|Allowance for Credit Losses
(147,331
)
(147,477
)
(146,403
)
(145,263
)
|Net Loans and Leases
13,771,252
13,683,789
13,818,623
13,774,228
|Total Earning Assets
22,038,010
21,424,847
21,920,888
21,641,777
|Cash and Due from Banks
271,622
297,990
308,071
261,464
|Premises and Equipment, Net
191,899
192,319
194,855
196,094
|Operating Lease Right-of-Use Assets
81,736
84,757
86,110
86,896
|Accrued Interest Receivable
66,534
67,554
66,525
65,541
|Foreclosed Real Estate
2,667
2,672
2,098
1,040
|Mortgage Servicing Rights
19,571
19,954
20,880
21,273
|Goodwill
31,517
31,517
31,517
31,517
|Bank-Owned Life Insurance
475,263
470,708
462,894
458,260
|Other Assets
620,355
708,450
639,458
785,923
|Total Assets
$
23,799,174
$
23,300,768
$
23,733,296
$
23,549,785
|Liabilities
|Deposits
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand
$
5,412,048
$
5,371,593
$
6,058,554
$
5,687,442
|Interest-Bearing Demand
3,734,601
3,928,295
3,749,717
3,925,469
|Savings
8,663,147
8,207,902
8,189,472
8,530,384
|Time
3,168,526
2,900,712
3,057,302
2,659,014
|Total Deposits
20,978,322
20,408,502
21,055,045
20,802,309
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
100,490
100,490
150,490
150,490
|Other Debt
558,297
560,136
560,190
560,217
|Operating Lease Liabilities
90,356
93,364
94,693
95,453
|Retirement Benefits Payable
22,870
23,142
23,673
26,074
|Accrued Interest Payable
40,434
37,278
41,023
33,434
|Taxes Payable
1,722
5,289
7,636
6,965
|Other Liabilities
341,209
459,718
386,304
511,003
|Total Liabilities
22,133,700
21,687,919
22,319,054
22,185,945
|Shareholders' Equity
|Preferred Stock (Series A, $.01 par value; authorized 180,000 shares issued and outstanding)
180,000
180,000
180,000
180,000
|Preferred Stock (Series B, $.01 par value; authorized 165,000 shares issued and outstanding)
165,000
165,000
-
-
|Common Stock ($.01 par value; authorized 500,000,000 shares;
|issued / outstanding: September 30, 2024 - 58,765,907 / 39,748,304;
|June 30, 2024 - 58,765,907 / 39,729,941; December 31, 2023 - 58,755,465 / 39,753,138;
|and September 30, 2023 - 58,767,820 / 39,748,700)
585
585
583
583
|Capital Surplus
643,620
639,841
636,422
632,425
|Accumulated Other Comprehensive Loss
(335,360
)
(374,361
)
(396,688
)
(441,611
)
|Retained Earnings
2,127,585
2,119,140
2,107,569
2,108,702
|Treasury Stock, at Cost (Shares: September 30, 2024 - 19,017,603; June 30, 2024 - 19,035,966;
|December 31, 2023 - 19,002,327; and September 30, 2023 - 19,019,120)
(1,115,956
)
(1,117,356
)
(1,113,644
)
(1,116,259
)
|Total Shareholders' Equity
1,665,474
1,612,849
1,414,242
1,363,840
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,799,174
$
23,300,768
$
23,733,296
$
23,549,785
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Consolidated Statements of Shareholders' Equity
|Table 6
|Accumulated
|Preferred
|Preferred
|Other
|Shares
|Preferred
|Shares
|Preferred
|Common
|Comprehensive
|Series A
|Series A
|Series B
|Series B
|Shares
|Common
|Capital
|Income
|Retained
|Treasury
|(dollars in thousands, except share amounts)
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Outstanding
|Stock
|Surplus
|(Loss)
|Earnings
|Stock
|Total
|Balance as of December 31, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
-
$
-
39,753,138
$
583
$
636,422
$
(396,688
)
$
2,107,569
$
(1,113,644
)
$
1,414,242
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
110,832
-
110,832
|Other Comprehensive Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
61,328
-
-
61,328
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,051
-
-
-
11,051
|Preferred Stock Issued, Net
-
-
165,000
165,000
-
-
(4,386
)
-
-
-
160,614
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
-
-
78,753
2
533
-
768
2,829
4,132
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
-
-
(83,587
)
-
-
-
-
(5,141
)
(5,141
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(84,209
)
-
(84,209
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(7,375
)
-
(7,375
)
|Balance as of September 30, 2024
180,000
$
180,000
165,000
$
165,000
39,748,304
$
585
$
643,620
$
(335,360
)
$
2,127,585
$
(1,115,956
)
$
1,665,474
|Balance as of December 31, 2022
180,000
$
180,000
-
$
-
39,835,750
$
582
$
620,578
$
(434,658
)
$
2,055,912
$
(1,105,419
)
$
1,316,995
|Net Income
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
140,806
-
140,806
|Other Comprehensive Loss
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(6,953
)
-
-
(6,953
)
|Share-Based Compensation
-
-
-
-
-
-
11,979
-
-
-
11,979
|Common Stock Issued under Purchase and
|Equity Compensation Plans
-
-
-
-
121,040
1
(132
)
-
1,716
3,216
4,801
|Common Stock Repurchased
-
-
-
-
(208,090
)
-
-
-
-
(14,056
)
(14,056
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Common Stock ($2.10 per share)
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(83,824
)
-
(83,824
)
|Cash Dividends Declared Preferred Stock
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
-
(5,908
)
-
(5,908
)
|Balance as of September 30, 2023
180,000
$
180,000
-
$
-
39,748,700
$
583
$
632,425
$
(441,611
)
$
2,108,702
$
(1,116,259
)
$
1,363,840
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7a
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|Three Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|June 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
4.0
$
0.0
2.89
%
$
4.3
$
0.0
2.40
%
$
2.9
$
0.0
2.40
%
|Funds Sold
663.8
9.0
5.28
455.8
6.1
5.31
944.8
12.8
5.31
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,430.0
23.0
3.80
2,308.3
21.5
3.73
2,605.4
23.5
3.60
|Non-Taxable
11.8
0.2
6.63
1.6
0.0
2.01
3.5
0.0
3.21
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,735.5
21.0
1.77
4,837.2
21.4
1.77
5,118.6
22.7
1.77
|Non-Taxable
34.4
0.2
2.10
34.6
0.2
2.10
35.0
0.2
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,211.7
44.4
2.46
7,181.7
43.1
2.40
7,762.5
46.4
2.39
|Loans Held for Sale
3.8
0.1
6.13
1.4
0.0
6.30
3.8
0.1
6.28
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,658.1
22.6
5.43
1,683.2
22.3
5.34
1,515.0
18.9
4.96
|Paycheck Protection Program
7.2
0.0
1.42
9.5
0.1
2.24
13.1
0.0
1.32
|Commercial Mortgage
3,744.6
52.0
5.51
3,723.6
51.6
5.57
3,792.6
51.1
5.35
|Construction
357.3
7.1
7.95
321.3
6.3
7.85
241.9
3.7
6.09
|Commercial Lease Financing
59.6
0.4
2.58
59.3
0.3
2.28
62.6
0.3
1.84
|Residential Mortgage
4,593.7
46.4
4.03
4,595.2
45.6
3.97
4,715.3
42.8
3.62
|Home Equity
2,206.9
22.4
4.04
2,231.7
21.8
3.92
2,283.5
20.1
3.49
|Automobile
795.7
9.4
4.72
813.5
9.1
4.52
868.0
8.2
3.75
|Other 4
386.9
6.9
7.13
394.5
6.8
6.95
411.2
6.5
6.24
|Total Loans and Leases
13,810.0
167.2
4.82
13,831.8
163.9
4.76
13,903.2
151.6
4.34
|Other
63.2
0.9
6.43
62.5
1.2
7.18
91.6
1.5
6.40
|Total Earning Assets
21,756.5
221.7
4.06
21,537.5
214.3
3.99
22,708.8
212.4
3.72
|Cash and Due from Banks
258.8
233.4
289.8
|Other Assets
1,323.2
1,374.2
1,388.8
|Total Assets
$
23,338.5
$
23,145.1
$
24,387.4
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,775.6
8.9
0.94
$
3,788.5
8.8
0.94
$
3,929.7
6.6
0.67
|Savings
8,402.9
55.7
2.63
8,259.2
52.0
2.53
7,952.6
39.1
1.95
|Time
3,008.7
31.5
4.17
2,935.9
30.7
4.20
2,767.8
26.5
3.79
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
15,187.2
96.1
2.52
14,983.6
91.5
2.46
14,650.1
72.2
1.95
|Funds Purchased
0.0
0.0
5.40
3.2
0.0
5.37
-
-
-
|Short-Term Borrowings
0.0
0.0
5.40
0.0
0.0
5.40
-
-
-
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
100.5
1.0
3.87
121.9
1.2
3.83
528.5
4.0
2.99
|Other Debt
560.1
5.9
4.24
560.2
6.0
4.25
1,365.7
14.8
4.31
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
15,847.8
103.0
2.59
15,668.9
98.7
2.53
16,544.3
91.0
2.18
|Net Interest Income
$
118.7
$
115.6
$
121.4
|Interest Rate Spread
1.47
%
1.46
%
1.54
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.18
%
2.15
%
2.13
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,297.2
5,374.8
5,842.0
|Other Liabilities
571.6
662.9
636.0
|Shareholders' Equity
1,621.9
1,438.5
1,365.1
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,338.5
$
23,145.1
$
24,387.4
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $1.0 million, $774 thousand, and $437 thousand for the three months ended September 30, 2024, June 30, 2024, and September 30, 2023, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Average Balances and Interest Rates - Taxable-Equivalent Basis 1
|Table 7b
|Nine Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30, 2024
|September 30, 2023
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|Average
|Income /
|Yield /
|(dollars in millions)
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Balance
|Expense 2
|Rate
|Earning Assets
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
4.3
$
0.1
2.59
%
$
3.2
$
0.1
2.60
%
|Funds Sold
525.7
21.2
5.30
582.7
22.6
5.11
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
2,373.1
66.4
3.73
2,721.5
70.6
3.46
|Non-Taxable
5.0
0.2
5.59
7.6
0.2
4.22
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
4,832.9
64.4
1.78
5,227.8
69.7
1.78
|Non-Taxable
34.6
0.5
2.10
35.2
0.6
2.10
|Total Investment Securities
7,245.6
131.5
2.42
7,992.1
141.1
2.36
|Loans Held for Sale
2.5
0.1
6.16
2.7
0.1
5.82
|Loans and Leases 3
|Commercial and Industrial
1,664.5
67.0
5.38
1,461.2
52.7
4.82
|Paycheck Protection Program
9.1
0.1
1.70
14.8
0.2
1.70
|Commercial Mortgage
3,728.3
153.9
5.52
3,781.7
145.6
5.15
|Construction
329.0
19.0
7.71
256.2
11.1
5.81
|Commercial Lease Financing
59.1
1.0
2.25
64.9
0.5
1.11
|Residential Mortgage
4,613.0
137.0
3.96
4,695.4
123.8
3.51
|Home Equity
2,229.5
65.3
3.91
2,265.2
57.3
3.38
|Automobile
813.3
27.5
4.51
873.0
23.2
3.55
|Other 4
391.0
20.2
6.91
420.8
19.0
6.04
|Total Loans and Leases
13,836.8
491.0
4.74
13,833.2
433.4
4.19
|Other
62.6
3.1
6.61
84.6
4.1
6.59
|Total Earning Assets
21,677.5
647.0
3.98
22,498.5
601.4
3.57
|Cash and Due from Banks
244.4
308.4
|Other Assets
1,333.5
1,317.5
|Total Assets
$
23,255.4
$
24,124.4
|Interest-Bearing Liabilities
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
$
3,776.1
25.4
0.90
$
4,060.0
19.3
0.64
|Savings
8,264.9
157.1
2.54
7,876.1
86.3
1.46
|Time
3,008.6
94.2
4.18
2,288.2
58.1
3.40
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
15,049.6
276.7
2.46
14,224.3
163.7
1.54
|Funds Purchased
1.1
0.0
5.37
24.8
0.9
4.72
|Short-Term Borrowings
0.0
0.0
5.40
152.4
5.7
4.94
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
124.2
3.6
3.82
659.1
14.8
2.97
|Other Debt
560.2
17.8
4.25
1,043.6
33.7
4.31
|Total Interest-Bearing Liabilities
15,735.1
298.1
2.53
16,104.2
218.8
1.81
|Net Interest Income
$
348.8
$
382.6
|Interest Rate Spread
1.45
%
1.76
%
|Net Interest Margin
2.15
%
2.27
%
|Noninterest-Bearing Demand Deposits
5,412.6
6,089.8
|Other Liabilities
615.1
576.6
|Shareholders' Equity
1,492.6
1,353.8
|Total Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
$
23,255.4
$
24,124.4
|1 Due to rounding, the amounts presented in this table may not tie to other amounts presented elsewhere in this report.
|2 Interest income includes taxable-equivalent basis adjustments, based upon a federal statutory tax rate of 21%, of $2.5 million and $1.4 million for the nine months ended September 30, 2024 and September 30, 2023, respectively.
|3 Non-performing loans and leases are included in the respective average loan and lease balances. Income, if any, on such loans and leases is recognized on a cash basis.
|4 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8a
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Compared to June 30, 2024
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
(0.0
)
$
0.0
$
0.0
|Funds Sold
3.0
(0.0
)
2.9
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
1.2
0.3
1.5
|Non-Taxable
0.1
0.1
0.2
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(0.4
)
0.1
(0.4
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Total Investment Securities
0.9
0.4
1.3
|Loans Held for Sale
0.0
(0.0
)
0.0
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
(0.2
)
0.5
0.3
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.1
)
(0.0
)
(0.1
)
|Commercial Mortgage
0.5
(0.1
)
0.4
|Construction
0.8
(0.0
)
0.8
|Commercial Lease Financing
0.1
0.0
0.1
|Residential Mortgage
(0.0
)
0.8
0.8
|Home Equity
(0.2
)
0.8
0.6
|Automobile
(0.2
)
0.5
0.3
|Other 2
(0.1
)
0.2
0.1
|Total Loans and Leases
0.6
2.8
3.3
|Other
(0.0
)
(0.3
)
(0.3
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
4.5
2.9
7.4
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
0.1
0.0
0.1
|Savings
1.1
2.6
3.7
|Time
1.0
(0.2
)
0.9
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
2.2
2.4
4.6
|Funds Purchased
(0.0
)
0.0
(0.0
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
(0.0
)
-
(0.0
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(0.2
)
0.0
(0.2
)
|Other Debt
0.0
(0.1
)
(0.0
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
1.9
2.4
4.3
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
2.5
$
0.5
$
3.0
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8b
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Compared to September 30, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
0.0
$
0.0
$
0.0
|Funds Sold
(3.8
)
0.0
(3.8
)
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(1.7
)
1.2
(0.5
)
|Non-Taxable
0.1
0.1
0.2
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(1.7
)
(0.0
)
(1.7
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Total Investment Securities
(3.3
)
1.3
(2.0
)
|Loans Held for Sale
0.0
(0.0
)
(0.0
)
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
1.8
1.9
3.7
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.0
)
0.0
(0.0
)
|Commercial Mortgage
(0.6
)
1.5
0.9
|Construction
2.1
1.3
3.4
|Commercial Lease Financing
0.0
0.1
0.1
|Residential Mortgage
(1.1
)
4.7
3.6
|Home Equity
(0.7
)
3.0
2.3
|Automobile
(0.7
)
1.9
1.2
|Other 2
(0.5
)
0.9
0.4
|Total Loans and Leases
0.3
15.3
15.6
|Other
(0.5
)
0.0
(0.5
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
(7.3
)
16.6
9.3
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(0.3
)
2.6
2.3
|Savings
2.3
14.3
16.6
|Time
2.4
2.6
5.0
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
4.4
19.5
23.9
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(4.0
)
1.0
(3.0
)
|Other Debt
(8.7
)
(0.2
)
(8.9
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(8.3
)
20.3
12.0
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
1.0
$
(3.7
)
$
(2.7
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Analysis of Change in Net Interest Income - Taxable-Equivalent Basis
|Table 8c
|Nine Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Compared to September 30, 2023
|(dollars in millions)
|Volume 1
|Rate 1
|Total
|Change in Interest Income:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits in Other Banks
$
0.0
$
(0.0
)
$
0.0
|Funds Sold
(2.2
)
0.8
(1.4
)
|Investment Securities
|Available-for-Sale
|Taxable
(9.4
)
5.2
(4.2
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.1
)
0.1
-
|Held-to-Maturity
|Taxable
(5.2
)
(0.1
)
(5.3
)
|Non-Taxable
(0.0
)
(0.1
)
(0.1
)
|Total Investment Securities
(14.7
)
5.1
(9.6
)
|Loans Held for Sale
(0.0
)
0.0
-
|Loans and Leases
|Commercial and Industrial
7.8
6.5
14.3
|Paycheck Protection Program
(0.1
)
(0.0
)
(0.1
)
|Commercial Mortgage
(2.1
)
10.4
8.3
|Construction
3.6
4.3
7.9
|Commercial Lease Financing
(0.0
)
0.5
0.5
|Residential Mortgage
(2.2
)
15.4
13.2
|Home Equity
(0.9
)
8.9
8.0
|Automobile
(1.6
)
5.9
4.3
|Other 2
(1.4
)
2.6
1.2
|Total Loans and Leases
3.1
54.5
57.6
|Other
(1.1
)
0.1
(1.0
)
|Total Change in Interest Income
(14.9
)
60.5
45.6
|Change in Interest Expense:
|Interest-Bearing Deposits
|Demand
(1.4
)
7.5
6.1
|Savings
4.5
66.3
70.8
|Time
20.8
15.3
36.1
|Total Interest-Bearing Deposits
23.9
89.1
113.0
|Funds Purchased
(1.0
)
0.1
(0.9
)
|Short-Term Borrowings
(6.2
)
0.5
(5.7
)
|Securities Sold Under Agreements to Repurchase
(14.6
)
3.4
(11.2
)
|Other Debt
(15.4
)
(0.5
)
(15.9
)
|Total Change in Interest Expense
(13.3
)
92.6
79.3
|Change in Net Interest Income
$
(1.6
)
$
(32.1
)
$
(33.7
)
|1 The change in interest income and expense not solely due to changes in volume or rate has been allocated on a pro-rata basis to the volume and rate columns.
|2 Comprised of other consumer revolving credit, installment, and consumer lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Salaries and Benefits
|Table 9
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Salaries
$
38,993
$
38,662
$
39,426
$
115,686
$
116,005
|Incentive Compensation
5,086
3,109
2,956
11,285
9,937
|Retirement and Other Benefits
3,692
3,961
3,809
11,952
13,186
|Medical, Dental, and Life Insurance
3,512
3,211
2,835
9,935
10,267
|Share-Based Compensation
3,364
3,296
4,072
10,459
11,327
|Payroll Taxes
2,839
3,070
2,921
10,639
12,079
|Commission Expense
979
939
676
2,490
2,098
|Separation Expense
161
785
2,130
1,428
5,189
|Total Salaries and Benefits
$
58,626
$
57,033
$
58,825
$
173,874
$
180,088
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Loan and Lease Portfolio Balances
|Table 10
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Commercial
|Commercial Mortgage
$
3,868,566
$
3,741,140
$
3,715,032
$
3,749,016
$
3,784,339
|Commercial and Industrial
1,675,347
1,691,441
1,669,482
1,652,699
1,569,572
|Construction
319,150
315,571
323,069
304,463
251,507
|Lease Financing
60,665
59,388
57,817
59,939
61,522
|Paycheck Protection Program
6,346
7,997
10,177
11,369
12,529
|Total Commercial
5,930,074
5,815,537
5,775,577
5,777,486
5,679,469
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,622,677
4,595,586
4,616,900
4,684,171
4,699,140
|Home Equity
2,195,844
2,221,073
2,240,946
2,264,827
2,285,974
|Automobile
786,910
806,240
825,854
837,830
856,113
|Other 1
383,078
392,830
394,560
400,712
398,795
|Total Consumer
7,988,509
8,015,729
8,078,260
8,187,540
8,240,022
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,918,583
$
13,831,266
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Deposits
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Consumer
$
10,340,466
$
10,382,432
$
10,429,004
$
10,319,809
$
10,036,261
|Commercial
8,356,239
7,995,618
8,323,330
8,601,224
8,564,536
|Public and Other
2,281,617
2,030,452
1,924,252
2,134,012
2,201,512
|Total Deposits
$
20,978,322
$
20,408,502
$
20,676,586
$
21,055,045
$
20,802,309
|Average Deposits
|Three Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Consumer
$
10,345,772
$
10,379,724
$
10,313,730
$
10,092,727
$
9,963,690
|Commercial
8,207,310
8,188,685
8,334,540
8,581,426
8,288,891
|Public and Other
1,931,309
1,789,984
1,895,370
2,029,917
2,239,501
|Total Deposits
$
20,484,391
$
20,358,393
$
20,543,640
$
20,704,070
$
20,492,082
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Table 11
|September 30,
|June 30,
|March 31,
|December 31,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2024
2023
2023
|Non-Performing Assets
|Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
$
6,218
$
3,681
$
13
$
39
$
43
|Commercial Mortgage
2,680
2,601
2,714
2,884
2,996
|Total Commercial
8,898
6,282
2,727
2,923
3,039
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
4,269
2,998
3,199
2,935
3,706
|Home Equity
3,947
3,227
3,240
3,791
3,734
|Total Consumer
8,216
6,225
6,439
6,726
7,440
|Total Non-Accrual Loans and Leases
17,114
12,507
9,166
9,649
10,479
|Foreclosed Real Estate
2,667
2,672
2,672
2,098
1,040
|Total Non-Performing Assets
$
19,781
$
15,179
$
11,838
$
11,747
$
11,519
|Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
$
4,421
$
4,524
$
3,378
$
3,814
$
3,519
|Home Equity
1,980
2,025
1,580
1,734
2,172
|Automobile
580
568
517
399
393
|Other 1
554
733
872
648
643
|Total Consumer
7,535
7,850
6,347
6,595
6,727
|Total Accruing Loans and Leases Past Due 90 Days or More
$
7,535
$
7,850
$
6,347
$
6,595
$
6,727
|Total Loans and Leases
$
13,918,583
$
13,831,266
$
13,853,837
$
13,965,026
$
13,919,491
|Ratio of Non-Accrual Loans and Leases to Total Loans and Leases
0.12
%
0.09
%
0.07
%
0.07
%
0.08
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.14
%
0.11
%
0.09
%
0.08
%
0.08
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets to Total Assets
0.08
%
0.07
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Ratio of Commercial Non-Performing Assets to Total Commercial Loans
|and Leases and Commercial Foreclosed Real Estate
0.15
%
0.11
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
0.05
%
|Ratio of Consumer Non-Performing Assets to Total Consumer Loans
|and Leases and Consumer Foreclosed Real Estate
0.14
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.11
%
0.10
%
|Ratio of Non-Performing Assets and Accruing Loans and Leases
|Past Due 90 Days or More to Total Loans and Leases
|and Foreclosed Real Estate
0.20
%
0.17
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
0.13
%
|Quarter to Quarter Changes in Non-Performing Assets
|Balance at Beginning of Quarter
$
15,179
$
11,838
$
11,747
$
11,519
$
11,477
|Additions
5,557
5,257
1,652
2,683
1,318
|Reductions
|Payments
(734
)
(844
)
(921
)
(2,018
)
(1,017
)
|Return to Accrual Status
(81
)
(1,018
)
(617
)
(437
)
(259
)
|Charge-offs / Write-downs
(140
)
(54
)
(23
)
-
-
|Total Reductions
(955
)
(1,916
)
(1,561
)
(2,455
)
(1,276
)
|Balance at End of Quarter
$
19,781
$
15,179
$
11,838
$
11,747
$
11,519
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Reserve for Credit Losses
|Table 12
|Three Months Ended
|Nine Months Ended
|September 30,
|June 30,
|September 30,
|September 30,
|(dollars in thousands)
2024
2024
2023
2024
2023
|Balance at Beginning of Period
$
151,155
$
152,148
$
151,702
$
152,429
$
151,247
|Loans and Leases Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
(1,021
)
(875
)
(294
)
(2,256
)
(758
)
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
-
(48
)
-
(48
)
(6
)
|Home Equity
(125
)
(202
)
(13
)
(362
)
(68
)
|Automobile
(1,651
)
(1,095
)
(1,353
)
(3,794
)
(4,309
)
|Other 1
(2,539
)
(2,610
)
(1,957
)
(7,461
)
(6,296
)
|Total Loans and Leases Charged-Off
(5,336
)
(4,830
)
(3,617
)
(13,921
)
(11,437
)
|Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
|Commercial
|Commercial and Industrial
66
263
72
445
225
|Consumer
|Residential Mortgage
48
63
69
153
188
|Home Equity
318
113
131
615
893
|Automobile
552
481
721
1,559
2,170
|Other 1
522
517
575
1,645
1,867
|Total Recoveries on Loans and Leases Previously Charged-Off
1,506
1,437
1,568
4,417
5,343
|Net Charged-Off - Loans and Leases
(3,830
)
(3,393
)
(2,049
)
(9,504
)
(6,094
)
|Provision for Credit Losses:
|Loans and Leases
3,684
3,206
1,945
10,432
6,918
|Unfunded Commitments
(684
)
(806
)
55
(3,032
)
(418
)
|Total Provision for Credit Losses
3,000
2,400
2,000
7,400
6,500
|Balance at End of Period
$
150,325
$
151,155
$
151,653
$
150,325
$
151,653
|Components
|Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases
$
147,331
$
147,477
$
145,263
$
147,331
$
145,263
|Reserve for Unfunded Commitments
2,994
3,678
6,390
2,994
6,390
|Total Reserve for Credit Losses
$
150,325
$
151,155
$
151,653
$
150,325
$
151,653
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding
$
13,809,977
$
13,831,797
$
13,903,214
$
13,836,760
$
13,833,164
|Ratio of Net Loans and Leases Charged-Off to
|Average Loans and Leases Outstanding (annualized)
0.11
%
0.10
%
0.06
%
0.09
%
0.06
%
|Ratio of Allowance for Credit Losses to Loans and Leases Outstanding 2
1.06
%
1.07
%
1.04
%
1.06
%
1.04
%
|1 Comprised of other revolving credit, installment, and lease financing.
|2 The numerator comprises the Allowance for Credit Losses - Loans and Leases.
|Bank of Hawai'i Corporation and Subsidiaries
|Business Segments Selected Financial Information
|Table 13a
|Consumer
|Commercial
|Treasury
|Consolidated
|(dollars in thousands)
|Banking
|Banking
|and Other
|Total
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2024
|Net Interest Income (Expense)
$
97,919
$
50,556
$
(30,857
)
$
117,618
|Provision for Credit Losses
3,058
772
(830
)
3,000
|Net Interest Income (Expense) After Provision for Credit Losses
94,861
49,784
(30,027
)
114,618
|Noninterest Income
34,133
7,786
3,191
45,110
|Noninterest Expense
(84,712
)
(18,825
)
(3,555
)
(107,092
)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
44,282
38,745
(30,391
)
52,636
|Provision for Income Taxes
(11,289
)
(9,816
)
8,827
(12,278
)
|Net Income (Loss)
$
32,993
$
28,929
$
(21,564
)
$
40,358
|Total Assets as of September 30, 2024
$
8,308,389
$
5,952,321
$
9,538,464
$
23,799,174
|Three Months Ended September 30, 2023 1
|Net Interest Income (Expense)
$
98,984
$
52,066
$
(30,113
)
$
120,937
|Provision for Credit Losses
1,974
74
(48
)
2,000
|Net Interest Income (Expense) After Provision for Credit Losses
97,010
51,992
(30,065
)
118,937
|Noninterest Income
31,027
8,483
10,824
50,334
|Noninterest Expense
(81,377
)
(18,937
)
(5,287
)
(105,601
)
|Income (Loss) Before Income Taxes
46,660
41,538
(24,528
)
63,670
|Provision for Income Taxes
(12,073
)
(10,523
)
6,829
(15,767
)
|Net Income (Loss)
$
34,587
$
31,015
$
(17,699
)
$
47,903
|Total Assets as of September 30, 2023
$
8,584,796
$
5,719,577
$
9,245,412
$
23,549,785
|1 Certain prior period information has been reclassified to conform to current presentation.