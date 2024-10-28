RYE, N.Y.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE: AKR) ("Acadia" or the "Company") today reported operating results for the quarter ended September 30, 2024. All per share amounts are on a fully-diluted basis, where applicable. Acadia owns and operates a high-quality real estate portfolio of street and open-air retail properties in the nation's most dynamic retail corridors ("Core" or "Core Portfolio"), along with an investment management platform that targets opportunistic and value-add investments through its institutional co-investment vehicles ("Investment Management").

Kenneth F. Bernstein, President and CEO of Acadia, commented: " Our third-quarter results highlight the ongoing internal growth from our Core Portfolio now coupled with the recent acceleration of our accretive acquisition initiatives. We achieved record acquisition and leasing volumes during the quarter. With approximately $575 million of accretive Core and Investment Management acquisitions completed or in advanced stages of negotiation, along with achieving a record setting volume of $7 million in new Core leases, we have increased confidence in our earnings growth over the next several years. We continue to see compelling investment opportunities and remain focused on acquisitions in our key street markets that provide us with immediate accretion to our earnings, net asset value creation, and complement the continuation of our long-term internal growth. We believe that our highly differentiated platform is well-positioned to deliver meaningful value and provides us with sustainable growth for our stakeholders."

FINANCIAL RESULTS

A complete reconciliation, in dollars and per share amounts, of (i) net income attributable to Acadia to FFO (as defined by NAREIT and Before Special Items) attributable to common shareholders and common OP Unit holders and (ii) operating income to NOI is included in the financial tables of this release. The amounts discussed below are net of noncontrolling interests and all per share amounts are on a fully-diluted basis.

Financial Results 2024 2023 3Q 3Q Net earnings per share attributable to Acadia $0.07 ($0.02) Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of noncontrolling interest share) 0.23 0.27 Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share) (0.02) - Noncontrolling interest in Operating Partnership - 0.01 NAREIT Funds From Operations per share attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $0.28 $0.26 Net unrealized holding loss (gain) 1 0.02 (0.01) Funds From Operations Before Special Items and Realized Gains and Promotes per share attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $0.30 $0.25 Realized gains and promotes1 0.02 0.02 Funds From Operations Before Special Items per share attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $0.32 $0.27

________ 1. It is the Company's policy to exclude unrealized gains and losses from FFO Before Special items and to include realized gains related to the Company's investment in Albertsons. The Company realized investment gains of $2.9 million on 150,000 shares for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 and investment gains of $2.4 million for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. Refer to the "Notes to Financial Highlights" page 14 of this document.

Net Income Net income for the quarter ended September 30, 2024, was $8.1 million, or $0.07 per share.

This compares with net loss of $1.7 million, or $0.02 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. NAREIT FFO NAREIT Funds From Operations ("NAREIT FFO") for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $33.0 million, or $0.28 per share.

This compares with NAREIT FFO of $26.8 million, or $0.26 per share, for the quarter ended September 30, 2023. FFO Before Special Items Funds From Operations ("FFO") Before Special Items for the quarter ended September 30, 2024 was $37.1 million, or $0.32 per share, which includes $2.9 million, or $0.02 per share, of realized investment gains (150,000 shares of Albertsons' stock sold at an average price of $19.52 per share).

This compares with FFO Before Special Items of $27.6 million, or $0.27 per share for the quarter ended September 30, 2023, which includes $2.4 million, or $0.02 per share, of realized investment gains from the sale of Albertsons' stock.

CORE PORTFOLIO PERFORMANCE

Same-Property NOI Same-Property Net Operating Income ("NOI") growth, excluding redevelopments, increased 5.9% for the third quarter, driven by the street portfolio. Leasing and Occupancy Update For the quarter ended September 30, 2024, conforming GAAP and cash leasing spreads on new leases were 73% and 46%, respectively, primarily driven by street leases.

As of September 30, 2024, primarily driven by a new acquisition with acquired vacancy, the Core Portfolio occupancy percentages remained constant at 94.7% leased and 91.7% occupied compared to 94.8% leased and 91.8% occupied as of June 30, 2024.

Core Signed Not Open ("SNO") pipeline (excluding redevelopments) increased to approximately $10.0 million of annualized base rent ("ABR") at September 30, 2024, representing approximately 7% of in-place rents. This is an increase in excess of 20% from the approximately $8.1 million of SNO as of June 30, 2024.

During the third quarter of 2024, the Company signed pro-rata ABR of $7.0 million in new leases for the Core portfolio. This included a new lease with the European fashion brand, Mango, for the entirety of its building at 664 North Michigan Avenue in Chicago, along with leasing the entirety of 50-54 East Walton Street in Chicago's Gold Coast to a well-known New York City-based fashion and footwear lifestyle brand.

Approximately $4.6 million of the $7.0 million above represents incremental ABR. This consists of approximately $3.0 million of new leases signed on vacant space and $4.0 million of new leases on currently occupied space with an increase of approximately $1.6 million in excess of current rents.

ACQUISITION ACTIVITY

As further described below, during the quarter and to date, the Company increased its Core and Investment Management acquisition activities to approximately $575 million, consisting of $150 million of completed acquisitions ($120 million and $30 million of Core and Investment Management acquisitions, respectively) and a pipeline of $425 million of acquisitions that are subject to agreements or in advanced stages of negotiation ($150 million and $275 million of Core and Investment Management acquisitions, respectively).

Core Portfolio Acquisitions

Completed: Approximately $120 million | Pipeline: Approximately $150 million

Bleecker Street Portfolio, Manhattan, New York. As previously announced, during the third quarter, the Company acquired a four-building retail portfolio along the Bleecker Street retail corridor in the West Village of Manhattan for $20.3 million. The portfolio offers the potential for both lease up and accretive mark-to-market re-leasing opportunities. This acquisition is complementary to its existing Street retail corridors and aligns with the Company's strategy of targeting high-quality core assets in markets with high barriers to entry.

As previously announced, during the third quarter, the Company acquired a four-building retail portfolio along the Bleecker Street retail corridor in the West Village of Manhattan for $20.3 million. The portfolio offers the potential for both lease up and accretive mark-to-market re-leasing opportunities. This acquisition is complementary to its existing Street retail corridors and aligns with the Company's strategy of targeting high-quality core assets in markets with high barriers to entry. Williamsburg, Brooklyn, New York. In October 2024, the Company completed the acquisitions of 123-129 N. 6th Street for $35.0 million and 109 N. 6th Street for $18.3 million in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This collection of retail assets is located in one of New York City's most dynamic and in-demand retail corridors and offers below-market rents and lease-up opportunities. These acquisitions expand the Company's existing Williamsburg portfolio.

In October 2024, the Company completed the acquisitions of 123-129 N. 6th Street for $35.0 million and 109 N. 6th Street for $18.3 million in Williamsburg, Brooklyn. This collection of retail assets is located in one of New York City's most dynamic and in-demand retail corridors and offers below-market rents and lease-up opportunities. These acquisitions expand the Company's existing Williamsburg portfolio. SoHo Manhattan, New York. In October 2024, the Company closed on 92-94 Greene Street for $43.4 million which is adjacent to its existing property located on the corner of Spring and Green Street in SoHo. This acquisition expands the Company's SoHo portfolio to 12 buildings, eight of which are on Greene Street. The property provides an opportunity for near-term opportunity for accretive re-leasing.

In October 2024, the Company closed on 92-94 Greene Street for $43.4 million which is adjacent to its existing property located on the corner of Spring and Green Street in SoHo. This acquisition expands the Company's SoHo portfolio to 12 buildings, eight of which are on Greene Street. The property provides an opportunity for near-term opportunity for accretive re-leasing. Core Portfolio Pipeline. The Company is also under agreements or in advanced stages of negotiations relating to potential investments with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $150.0 million to acquire Street retail assets within its existing markets, including the Georgetown corridor of Washington D.C., SoHo Manhattan, New York, and Henderson Avenue in Dallas, Texas.

Investment Management Acquisitions

Completed: Approximately $30 million | Pipeline: Approximately $275 million

The Walk at Highwoods Preserve, Tampa, Florida. As previously announced, in July 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of a 141,000 square foot open-air shopping center anchored by Home Goods and Michaels.

In October 2024, the Company entered into a joint venture with funds managed by the Private Real Estate Group of Cohen & Steers to own the property. The Company will be entitled to an asset management fee and an opportunity to earn a promote upon the ultimate disposition of the investment. Additionally, the Company will manage the day-to-day operations of the investment entitling it to earn management, leasing, and construction fees.

As previously announced, in July 2024, the Company completed the acquisition of a 141,000 square foot open-air shopping center anchored by Home Goods and Michaels. In October 2024, the Company entered into a joint venture with funds managed by the Private Real Estate Group of Cohen & Steers to own the property. The Company will be entitled to an asset management fee and an opportunity to earn a promote upon the ultimate disposition of the investment. Additionally, the Company will manage the day-to-day operations of the investment entitling it to earn management, leasing, and construction fees. Investment Management Pipeline. The Company is in advanced stages of negotiation involving a potential investment with an aggregate purchase price of approximately $275.0 million of gross asset value (including the Company's share). The Company anticipates acquiring a minority interest along with a leading global alternative asset management firm. Upon closing, the Company will be entitled to an asset management fee and an opportunity to earn a promote upon the ultimate disposition of the investment. Additionally, the Company will manage day-to-day operations entitling it to earn management, leasing, and construction fees.

The pending Core and Investment Management transactions described within the Pipeline above are subject to final agreement between the parties, customary closing conditions and market uncertainty. Thus, no assurances can be given that the Company will successfully close on any of these transactions on the anticipated timeline or at all.

DISPOSITION ACTIVITY

Investment Management Disposition

Frederick Crossing, Frederick, Maryland. In the third quarter, the Company, in partnership with DLC Management Corp., completed the sale of Frederick Crossing, a Fund V asset, for $47.2 million, and repaid the related $23.2 million mortgage loan. This sale generated a 27% IRR, 2.1x multiple on the Fund's equity investment and a $11.6 million gain, of which $2.3 million was the Company's share.

PORTFOLIO EXPANSION

Core Portfolio

Henderson Avenue Corridor Expansion. In October 2024, the Company, in partnership with Ignite-Rebees, commenced construction on a major expansion to its existing 14 building portfolio on Henderson Avenue in Dallas, Texas. Upon completion, the project will add up to an additional 10 buildings and approximately 160,000 square feet to its existing 121,385 square feet retail portfolio, which was acquired by the Company in 2022. The expansion will accelerate the transformation of this corridor into a vibrant, walkable, street retail destination, positioning the asset to be one of the most exciting urban retail hubs in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex. The project is scheduled for completion in late 2026 and stabilization in 2027.

BALANCE SHEET

Equity Activity: Raised net proceeds during the quarter and through October 28, 2024 of $318.8 million from the sale of 14.3 million shares of its common stock consisting of $187.0 million (8.5 million shares) through the Company's at-the-market issuance program and $131.8 million (5.75 million shares, inclusive of the underwriters exercised option to purchase 750,000 additional shares) through an underwritten public offering in connection with forward sales agreements. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company physically settled the forward sales agreements in its entirety to fund its acquisition activities.

Raised net proceeds during the quarter and through October 28, 2024 of $318.8 million from the sale of 14.3 million shares of its common stock consisting of $187.0 million (8.5 million shares) through the Company's at-the-market issuance program and $131.8 million (5.75 million shares, inclusive of the underwriters exercised option to purchase 750,000 additional shares) through an underwritten public offering in connection with forward sales agreements. Subsequent to the quarter end, the Company physically settled the forward sales agreements in its entirety to fund its acquisition activities. Expansion of Unsecured Credit Facility and Repayment of $175 Million Term Loan: In September 2024, the Company increased the borrowing capacity of its credit facility from $350.0 million to $525.0 million along with increasing the facility's accordion feature from $900.0 million to $1.1 billion. Additionally, the Company repaid, in full, its $175.0 million term loan.

In September 2024, the Company increased the borrowing capacity of its credit facility from $350.0 million to $525.0 million along with increasing the facility's accordion feature from $900.0 million to $1.1 billion. Additionally, the Company repaid, in full, its $175.0 million term loan. Debt-to-EBITDA Metrics: Pro-rata Core and Investment Management Net Debt-to-EBITDA improved to 5.6x at September 30, 2024 as compared to 6.3x and 6.7x at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. Refer to the third quarter 2024 Supplemental Information package for reconciliations and details on financial ratios.

Pro-rata Core and Investment Management Net Debt-to-EBITDA improved to 5.6x at September 30, 2024 as compared to 6.3x and 6.7x at June 30, 2024, and December 31, 2023, respectively. Refer to the third quarter 2024 Supplemental Information package for reconciliations and details on financial ratios. $100 Million of Private Unsecured Notes: In August 2024, the Company closed on its previously reported inaugural private placement of $100 million of senior unsecured notes comprised of an $80 million and $20 million note with a five- and three- year term, respectively. The five-year and three-year notes bear interest at fixed annual rates of 5.94% and 5.86%, respectively, based on credit spreads of 150 and 125 basis points over the five- and three-year U.S. Treasury bonds as of the date of pricing (May 21, 2024), respectively.

In August 2024, the Company closed on its previously reported inaugural private placement of $100 million of senior unsecured notes comprised of an $80 million and $20 million note with a five- and three- year term, respectively. The five-year and three-year notes bear interest at fixed annual rates of 5.94% and 5.86%, respectively, based on credit spreads of 150 and 125 basis points over the five- and three-year U.S. Treasury bonds as of the date of pricing (May 21, 2024), respectively. No Significant Core Debt Maturities until 2028: 3.4%, 0.3%, 6.9% and 5.6% of Core debt maturing in 2024, 2025, 2026, and 2027, respectively.

ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Statements of Operations (1) (Unaudited, Dollars and Common Shares and Units in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues Rental income $ 86,288 $ 79,961 $ 257,951 $ 248,839 Other 1,457 1,431 8,404 4,340 Total revenues 87,745 81,392 266,355 253,179 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 34,500 33,726 103,721 100,955 General and administrative 10,215 10,309 30,162 30,898 Real estate taxes 11,187 11,726 33,514 34,586 Property operating 14,351 15,254 49,228 44,597 Impairment charges - 3,686 - 3,686 Total expenses 70,253 74,701 216,625 214,722 Loss on disposition of properties - - (441 ) - Operating income 17,492 6,691 49,289 38,457 Equity in earnings (losses) of unconsolidated affiliates 11,784 (4,865 ) 15,952 (6,273 ) Interest income 7,859 5,087 18,510 14,875 Realized and unrealized holding (losses) gains on investments and other (1,503 ) 1,664 (5,918 ) 30,236 Interest expense (23,363 ) (24,885 ) (70,653 ) (68,561 ) Income (loss) from continuing operations before income taxes 12,269 (16,308 ) 7,180 8,734 Income tax (provision) benefit (15 ) 40 (201 ) (248 ) Net income (loss) 12,254 (16,268 ) 6,979 8,486 Net loss attributable to redeemable noncontrolling interests 1,672 2,495 6,518 5,661 Net (income) loss attributable to noncontrolling interests (5,512 ) 12,347 (371 ) 7,063 Net income (loss) attributable to Acadia shareholders $ 8,414 $ (1,426 ) $ 13,126 $ 21,210 Less: earnings attributable to unvested participating securities (306 ) (244 ) (883 ) (734 ) Income from continuing operations net of income attributable to participating securities for diluted earnings per share $ 8,108 $ (1,670 ) $ 12,243 $ 20,476 Weighted average shares for basic earnings per share 108,351 95,320 104,704 95,257 Weighted average shares for diluted earnings per share 108,351 95,320 104,704 95,257 Net earnings per share - basic (2) $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.21 Net earnings per share - diluted (2) $ 0.07 $ (0.02 ) $ 0.12 $ 0.21

ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Net Income to Funds from Operations (1,3) (Unaudited, Dollars and Common Shares and Units in thousands, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net income (loss) attributable to Acadia $ 8,414 $ (1,426 ) $ 13,126 $ 21,210 Depreciation of real estate and amortization of leasing costs (net of noncontrolling interests' share) 26,407 27,351 79,785 82,043 Impairment charges (net of noncontrolling interests' share) - 852 - 852 Gain on disposition of properties (net of noncontrolling interests' share) (2,324 ) - (1,481 ) - Income attributable to Common OP Unit holders 398 (55 ) 704 1,313 Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders - Basic and Diluted 67 123 274 369 Funds from operations attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders - Diluted $ 32,962 $ 26,845 $ 92,408 $ 105,787 Adjustments for Special Items: Unrealized holding loss (gain) (net of noncontrolling interest share) (4) 1,242 (1,631 ) 5,565 (3,410 ) Realized gain 2,923 2,371 10,503 2,371 Funds from operations before Special Items attributable to Common Shareholders and Common OP Unit holders $ 37,127 $ 27,585 $ 108,476 $ 104,748 Funds From Operations per Share - Diluted Basic weighted-average shares outstanding, GAAP earnings 108,351 95,320 104,704 95,257 Weighted-average OP Units outstanding 7,223 6,962 7,340 6,980 Assumed conversion of Preferred OP Units to common shares 256 464 256 464 Assumed conversion of LTIP units and restricted share units to common shares 1,174 - 964 - Weighted average number of Common Shares and Common OP Units 117,004 102,746 113,264 102,701 Diluted Funds from operations, per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.28 $ 0.26 $ 0.82 $ 1.03 Diluted Funds from operations before Special Items, per Common Share and Common OP Unit $ 0.32 $ 0.27 $ 0.96 $ 1.02

ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES Reconciliation of Consolidated Operating Income to Net Property Operating Income ("NOI") (1) (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Consolidated operating income $ 17,492 $ 6,691 $ 49,289 $ 38,457 Add back: General and administrative 10,215 10,309 30,162 30,898 Depreciation and amortization 34,500 33,726 103,721 100,955 Impairment charges - 3,686 - 3,686 Loss on disposition of properties - - 441 - Less: Above/below market rent, straight-line rent and other adjustments (5,498 ) (3,336 ) (12,975 ) (18,666 ) Consolidated NOI 56,709 51,076 170,638 155,330 Redeemable noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI (1,711 ) (861 ) (4,133 ) (3,260 ) Noncontrolling interest in consolidated NOI (17,060 ) (14,927 ) (52,314 ) (43,132 ) Less: Operating Partnership's interest in Investment Management NOI included above (6,940 ) (4,656 ) (18,413 ) (14,458 ) Add: Operating Partnership's share of unconsolidated joint ventures NOI (5) 2,291 3,163 8,504 11,263 Core Portfolio NOI $ 33,289 $ 33,795 $ 104,282 $ 105,743

Reconciliation of Same-Property NOI (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands) Three Months Ended

September 30, Nine Months Ended

September 30, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Core Portfolio NOI $ 33,289 $ 33,795 $ 104,282 $ 105,743 Less properties excluded from Same-Property NOI (1,516 ) (3,780 ) (8,340 ) (15,014 ) Same-Property NOI $ 31,773 $ 30,015 $ 95,942 $ 90,729 Percent change from prior year period 5.9 % 5.7 % Components of Same-Property NOI: Same-Property Revenues $ 45,101 $ 43,228 $ 136,891 $ 130,286 Same-Property Operating Expenses (13,328 ) (13,213 ) (40,949 ) (39,557 ) Same-Property NOI $ 31,773 $ 30,015 $ 95,942 $ 90,729

ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES Condensed Consolidated Balance Sheets (1) (Unaudited, Dollars in thousands, except shares) As of September 30,

2024 December 31,

2023 ASSETS Investments in real estate, at cost Buildings and improvements $ 3,121,177 $ 3,128,650 Tenant improvements 291,401 257,955 Land 854,487 872,228 Construction in progress 21,212 23,250 Right-of-use assets - finance leases 61,366 58,637 4,349,643 4,340,720 Less: Accumulated depreciation and amortization (899,068 ) (823,439 ) Operating real estate, net 3,450,575 3,517,281 Real estate under development 109,778 94,799 Net investments in real estate 3,560,353 3,612,080 Notes receivable, net ($1,835 and $1,279 of allowance for credit losses as of September 30, 2024 and December 31, 2023, respectively) 126,576 124,949 Investments in and advances to unconsolidated affiliates 187,363 197,240 Other assets, net 196,920 208,460 Right-of-use assets - operating leases, net 26,820 29,286 Cash and cash equivalents 46,207 17,481 Restricted cash 23,088 7,813 Marketable securities 17,503 33,284 Rents receivable, net 55,615 49,504 Assets of properties held for sale 35,878 11,057 Total assets $ 4,276,323 $ 4,291,154 LIABILITIES, REDEEMABLE NONCONTROLLING INTERESTS AND EQUITY Liabilities: Mortgage and other notes payable, net $ 954,371 $ 930,127 Unsecured notes payable, net 569,242 726,727 Unsecured line of credit 56,000 213,287 Accounts payable and other liabilities 221,506 229,375 Lease liability - operating leases 29,013 31,580 Dividends and distributions payable 22,995 18,520 Distributions in excess of income from, and investments in, unconsolidated affiliates 7,797 7,982 Liabilities of properties held for sale 5,435 - Total liabilities 1,866,359 2,157,598 Commitments and contingencies Redeemable noncontrolling interests 35,037 50,339 Equity: Common shares, $0.001 par value per share, authorized 200,000,000 shares, issued and outstanding 113,902,348 and 95,361,676 shares, respectively 114 95 Additional paid-in capital 2,304,534 1,953,521 Accumulated other comprehensive income 17,251 32,442 Distributions in excess of accumulated earnings (395,172 ) (349,141 ) Total Acadia shareholders' equity 1,926,727 1,636,917 Noncontrolling interests 448,200 446,300 Total equity 2,374,927 2,083,217 Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling interests, and equity $ 4,276,323 $ 4,291,154

ACADIA REALTY TRUST AND SUBSIDIARIES

Notes to Financial Highlights:

For additional information and analysis concerning the Company's balance sheet and results of operations, reference is made to the Company's quarterly supplemental disclosures for the relevant periods furnished on the Company's Current Report on Form 8-K, which is available on the SEC's website at www.sec.gov and on the Company's website at www.acadiarealty.com. Diluted earnings per share reflects the potential dilution that could occur if securities or other contracts to issue common shares of the Company were exercised or converted into common shares. The effect of the conversion of units of limited partnership interest ("OP Units") in Acadia Realty Limited Partnership, the operating partnership of the Company (the "Operating Partnership"), is not reflected in the above table; OP Units are exchangeable into common shares on a one-for-one basis. The income allocable to such OP units is allocated on the same basis and reflected as noncontrolling interests in the consolidated financial statements. As such, the assumed conversion of these OP Units would have no net impact on the determination of diluted earnings per share. The Company considers funds from operations ("FFO") as defined by the National Association of Real Estate Investment Trusts ("NAREIT") and net property operating income ("NOI") to be appropriate supplemental disclosures of operating performance for an equity REIT due to their widespread acceptance and use within the REIT and analyst communities. In addition, the Company believes that given the atypical nature of certain unusual items (as further described below), "FFO Before Special Items" is also an appropriate supplemental disclosure of operating performance. FFO, FFO Before Special Items and NOI are presented to assist investors in analyzing the performance of the Company. The Company believes they are helpful as they exclude various items included in net income (loss) that are not indicative of operating performance, such as (i) gains (losses) from sales of real estate properties; (ii) depreciation and amortization and (iii) impairment of depreciable real estate properties. In addition, NOI excludes interest expense and FFO Before Special Items excludes certain unusual items (as further described below). The Company's method of calculating FFO, FFO Before Special Items and NOI may be different from methods used by other REITs and, accordingly, may not be comparable to such other REITs. Neither FFO nor FFO Before Special Items represent cash generated from operations as defined by generally accepted accounting principles ("GAAP"), or are indicative of cash available to fund all cash needs, including distributions. Such measures should not be considered as an alternative to net income (loss) for the purpose of evaluating the Company's performance or to cash flows as a measure of liquidity. Consistent with the NAREIT definition, the Company defines FFO as net income (computed in accordance with GAAP) excluding: gains (losses) from sales of real estate properties; depreciation and amortization; impairment of real estate properties; gains and losses from change in control; and after adjustments for unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures. Also consistent with NAREIT's definition of FFO, the Company has elected to include: the impact of the unrealized holding gains (losses) incidental to its main business, including those related to its RCP investments such as Albertsons in FFO. FFO Before Special Items begins with the NAREIT definition of FFO and adjusts FFO (or as an adjustment to the numerator within its earnings per share calculations) to take into account FFO without regard to certain unusual items including: charges, income and gains that management believes are not comparable and indicative of the results of the Company's operating real estate portfolio; the impact of the unrealized holding gains (losses) incidental to its main business, including those related to its Retailer Controlled Property Venture ("RCP") investments such as Albertsons; and any realized income or gains from the Company's investment in Albertsons. The Company defines Special Items to include (i) unrealized holding losses or gains (net of noncontrolling interest share) on investments and (ii) other costs that do not occur in the ordinary course of our underwriting and investing business. The pro-rata share of NOI is based upon the Operating Partnership's stated ownership percentages in each venture or Investment Management's operating agreement and does not include the Operating Partnership's share of NOI from unconsolidated partnerships and joint ventures within Investment Management.

