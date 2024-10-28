Jet Dock Brings Cutting-Edge Boat Lift Solutions to Fort Lauderdale Show

To Feature Dry-docking of Boats up to 60,000 lbs.

FORT LAUDERDALE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / October 28, 2024 / For 32 consecutive years, Jet Dock Systems will again display and exhibit at the Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show (FLIBS) from October 30 - November 3, 2024.

Jet Dock Floating Boat Lift

Azimut Dry-Docked

Jet Dock's exhibition space can always be found in Booth #1 within the Boating Accessories Tent located at the north entrance gate of the Bahia Mar Yachting Center.

This year, Jet Dock will feature dry-docking projects for watercraft from 30,000 to 60,000 lbs to address what has proven to be the marketplace surprise that Jet Dock is perfectly suitable for larger boats. Attendees will be educated on the company's modular boat lifts, PWC lifts, kayak docks and walkway platforms.

The Fort Lauderdale International Boat Show is again slated to be the world's largest in-water boat show. Featuring over 1,000 exhibitors and 3 million square feet of exhibit space over 7 locations, FLIBS is an unparalleled worldwide event. "The Fort Lauderdale Show is the must-see, must-attend marine event of the season. Miss a year and miss a lot," says W. Allan Eva III, Vice President at Jet Dock Systems. "We will never miss exhibiting in Fort Lauderdale, the boating center of the world."

Jet Dock is the original inventor of drive-on docking systems and specializes in floating, modular dry-docking solutions. Their current product lines include docking options for kayaks, PWCs, mid-sized boats, seaplanes, 50-foot performance boats and more.

For product information and media inquiries, please contact our knowledgeable team of advisors at salesteam@jetdock.com or call 1-800-JETDOCK.

