Michelin-Starred Sushi Restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera's Brand, Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera , is Set to Open its Second Overseas Location in Houston, Texas

Acclaimed sushi restaurant Sushi Ginza Onodera is delighted to announce the grand opening of its second Kaiten Sushi brand overseas location, Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera HOUSTON, on November 16, 2024. The new restaurant will offer an authentic Edomae sushi experience in a casual and approachable setting.

Established in 2013 in Ginza, Tokyo, Ginza Onodera has quickly gained a loyal following for its commitment to authentic Edomae sushi and other traditional Japanese cuisine, Tempura and Teppan-yaki. With a focus on using the freshest seasonal ingredients and time-honored preparation techniques, Ginza Onodera has earned Michelin stars at select locations, establishing it as a world-renowned establishment. The company has expanded to include 20 locations across Japan, and its second Kaiten Sushi brand overseas location (first Kaiten Sushi brand overseas location is in Honolulu, HI). Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera HOUSTON, is scheduled to open on November 16, 2024.

On January 5th of each year, at the New Year's tuna auction at the Toyosu Market in Tokyo, our parent company, ONODERA GROUP, has won the first tuna for four consecutive years and a total of five times (2018, 2021-2024). You may have seen this in the news, as we are serving it at our restaurants in Japan and overseas.

The brand's success can be attributed to its unwavering commitment to quality and its dedication to providing an exceptional dining experience for its guests. Ginza Onodera's expansion to Houston marks a significant milestone in the company's journey to share its passion for Japanese culinary traditions with the world.

Grand Opening Celebration

In celebration of our grand opening, we invite you to the "Grand Bargain Festival" from November 16th to 18th, 2024. During this special event, guests can take advantage of exclusive discounts on our popular menu items. We will also be featuring our premium "Yamayuki" tuna, sourced directly from Toyosu Market, and a variety of Texas-inspired dishes. Additionally, all guests will receive a raffle ticket for a chance to win a discount on their next visit.

Ginza Onodera's commitment to quality and tradition has been recognized with numerous accolades, including Michelin stars and consistent praise from critics and diners worldwide. The company is excited to bring its unique brand of Edomae sushi to Houston and continue its mission of sharing Japanese culinary excellence with the world.

As a new culinary landmark in Houston, Texas, a city where diverse cultures converge, we are committed to providing a delightful and memorable dining experience rooted in the local community. Please stay tuned for more information.

Authentic Edomae Sushi Experience in a Conveyor belt sushi

In the USA, we also operate a high-end Sushi Ginza Onodera restaurant in Los Angeles and Hawaii, and also Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera Hawaii. Following the opening of Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera in Hawaii, the Houston location will be our second restaurant, but it marks our first opening on the US mainland and it'll be open to a wider range of guests, offering guests the opportunity to order their favorite sushi from just one piece. which guests can enjoy.

Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera HOUSTON will offer the same high-quality sushi and Japanese cuisine that has made the Ginza Onodera brand famous around the world. The restaurant will use fresh, locally sourced ingredients whenever possible, and all of the sushi will be prepared by experienced chefs using traditional Edomae sushi techniques under the thorough supervision of Executive Sushi Chef Akifumi Sakagami. In addition to our regular menu, Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera HOUSTON will offer Texas-inspired dishes in the future. (We are currently developing new items.)

Global Executive Chef "Akifumi Sakagami"

Born in Hokkaido in 1973, he was captivated by the artistry and interpersonal connection of sushi chefs preparing and serving their creations. At the tender age of 16, he embarked on his culinary journey. After honing my skills at various establishments, he spent a decade refining his craft at the renowned "Sushi Zen" in Sapporo.

In 2013, he realized his dream by opening "Sushi Ginza Onodera" in Tokyo's Ginza district. With a vision to share the refined essence of Japanese cuisine worldwide, the "Ginza Onodera" brand has expanded to 20 locations across three countries as of October 2024.

In January 2016, he had the honor of representing Japan as the sushi ambassador at the prestigious St. Moritz Gourmet Festival. His passion lies in creating a unique culinary experience with each piece of sushi, using the freshest ingredients from Tsukiji Fish Market in Tokyo and Hokkaido. In April 2022, he fulfilled a long-held dream by opening "Sushi Ginza Onodera Touryumon," a training ground for young sushi chefs. By nurturing emerging talent, he aims to contribute to the continued evolution of Edomae sushi.

Store Information

Kaiten Sushi Ginza Onodera HOUSTON

Address: 12270 Westheimer Rd. Suite100 Houston, TX 77077

Phone Number: 469-369-5140

Email Address: kaitenzushi-houston@sushi-ginza-onodera.com

Website: https://www.sushionodera.com/

