Safe Pro Group Inc.: Safe Pro AI Releases Video Highlighting its Impact Using Drones and AI-Powered Image Processing in Demining Ukraine

- Safe Pro AI Executives Discuss the Power of SpotlightAITM and Amazon Web Services to Address the Global Landmine Crisis -

Safe Pro Group Inc. (Nasdaq:SPAI) ("Safe Pro" or the "Company"), a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing, today shared a video highlighting the capabilities of the Company's patent-pending SpotlightAI AI-powered demining solution presented by Amazon Web Services (AWS) at this year's AWS Summit Washington, D.C. The video highlights AWS Partners in the AWS Partner Network (APN) featuring senior Safe Pro team members discussing how AWS's hyper scalability and compute resources are enabling the Company to modernize demining efforts in Ukraine by utilizing AI-powered image analysis of drone-based imagery.

"Our inclusion in this year's AWS Summit Washington, D.C. spotlights our continued success in locating thousands of landmines and unexploded ordnance currently scattered over thousands of hectares of land in Ukraine utilizing our AI-powered image analysis technology. AWS continues to provide us invaluable support as we work to harness the power of AI and AWS's hyper scalability to modernize real world demining operations. Working with AWS, we have greatly enhanced our ability to provide leading humanitarian mine action organizations with powerful new tools that can improve their situational awareness as they execute their land clearance operations across Ukraine, expediting the release of land for agricultural and civilian use," said Dan Erdberg, Chairman and CEO of Safe Pro Group Inc.

The capabilities of SpotlightAI to rapidly process drone-based images to detect and geo-locate landmines and unexploded ordnance (UXO) in Ukraine was also featured in a Partner Success with AWS case study. A video introduction to SpotlightAI and its application as a tool for global demining, can be viewed here.

Powered by AWS, SpotlightAI is a hyper scalable, cloud-based ecosystem of tools for the analysis of imagery collected by Commercial-off-the-Shelf (COTS) drones. It utilizes advanced machine learning (ML) models for small object detection and data reporting built on an extensive proprietary dataset capable of identifying 150+ types of land mines, UXO and explosive remnants of war (ERW). The SpotlightAI software ecosystem, supported by AWS's hyper scalability, can process massive amounts of drone imagery to securely generate detailed, high resolution orthomosaic maps highlighting objects of interest. SpotlightAI can then plot the detection results on customizable, GPS-tagged, sub-centimeter-level, high resolution maps to provide a "bird's-eye view" of the surveyed area, delivering enhanced situational awareness for planning clearing and land release efforts by local governments and humanitarian aid organizations.

To learn more about Safe Pro AI's capabilities please visit www.safeproai.com. For more information about Safe Pro Group, its subsidiaries, and technologies, please visit https://safeprogroup.com/ and connect with us on Linked-In, Facebook and X.

About Safe Pro Group Inc.

Safe Pro Group is a leading provider of artificial intelligence (AI) solutions specializing in drone imagery processing for humanitarian mine-clearing efforts. The Company leverages commercially available "off-the-shelf" drones with its proprietary machine learning and computer vision technology to rapidly identify explosive threats which provides a much safer and more efficient alternative to traditional human-based methods to analyze minefields. Built on a cloud-based ecosystem powered by Amazon Web Services (AWS), Safe Pro Group's scalable platform is targeting multiple markets that include government, humanitarian aid, law enforcement, military and commercial sectors where its AI, protective gear, and drone-based services can work in synergy to deliver safety and operational efficiency. For more information on Safe Pro Group Inc., please visit https://safeprogroup.com/.

Forward-Looking Statements

Some of the statements in this press release are forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. Forward-looking statements relate to future events, future expectations, plans and prospects. Although Safe Pro Group believes the expectations reflected in such forward-looking statements are reasonable as of the date made, expectations may prove to have been materially different from the results expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Safe Pro Group has attempted to identify forward-looking statements by terminology including 'believes,' 'estimates,' 'anticipates,' 'expects,' 'plans,' 'projects,' 'intends,' 'potential,' 'may,' 'could,' 'might,' 'will,' 'should,' 'approximately' or other words that convey uncertainty of future events or outcomes to identify these forward-looking statements. These statements are only predictions and involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors, including market and other conditions. More detailed information about the Company and the risk factors that may affect the realization of forward-looking statements is set forth in the Company's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), copies of which may be obtained from the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Any forward-looking statements contained in this press release speak only as of its date. Safe Pro Group undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements contained in this press release to reflect events or circumstances occurring after its date or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events, except as required by law.

