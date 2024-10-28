Vaughan, Ontario--(Newsfile Corp. - October 28, 2024) - Hammond Paper is pleased to announce the acquisition of Rainbow Excelsior Ltd based in Scarborough, Ontario. This acquisition follows the Q2-2024 acquisition of Bennett Fleet Chip & Fiber Boards Inc., based in Marieville, Quebec.

Three Decades of Quality Production and Service

Over the past 30 years, Rainbow Excelsior Ltd has grown into a major producer and supplier of eco-friendly packaging and decorative basket fill packaging and decorative krinkle fill serving customers throughout the U.S. and Canada. The Rainbow Excelsior production operation has been moved to Hammond Paper's 50,000 sq. ft facility in Vaughan, Ontario. Rainbow's production staff have joined Hammond to continue Rainbow's product quality and reliable fulfillment continuity. Rainbow will continue to manufacture North American krinkle-cut 100% recyclable paper shred and filler products in various colors, styles, blends, and materials within Hammonds's overall production operations.

Hammond's Rainbow Excelsior product line of ecology-friendly products is of North American origin, so they can be safely used to provide cushioning and damage protection for consumer and industrial goods without foreign-sourced contamination concerns. Rainbow Excelsior's Krinkle products are available in various decorative colors, making them ideal for gift baskets, cosmetic and beauty products, apparel, and textiles. They also serve as durable, functional fillers for fragile electronics, glassware, medical supplies, e-commerce subscription boxes, and industrial parts and tool shipping.

Expanding Hammond Paper's Product Portfolio

The amalgamation of Hammond and Rainbow's operations offers customers a larger array of ecology-friendly paperboard and packaging products.

Hammond Paper's extensive product line, known for its quality and breadth, includes:

Chipboard

Graphic Board

Slip Sheets

Layer Pads

Padding Board

Stiffeners

CRB / CCNB

SBS / TMP

Corrugated Cardboard

Kraft

Edge Protectors

Pallet Wrap

Fiber Board

100% recyclable Eco Packaging fill products (Krinkle, Jazz-Pak, Straight Cut/Shred)

As a full-service paperboard converting producer, Hammond Paper Company offers comprehensive specialized services such as guillotining, slitting, die cutting, laminating, grooving, round cornering, and more to a variety of customers in print, furniture, food & beverage processing, warehouse & shipping, set up boxes and sample books, windows & doors and other sectors.

Continued Growth and Expansion

Since acquiring Hammond Paper in 2017, partners David Campbell and Ted Dzialowski have been focused on expanding the company's product offerings and sales across North America. The acquisition of Rainbow Excelsior follows the mid- 2024 acquisition of Bennett Fleet Chip & Fiber Board in Quebec and represents a further step in the growth and evolution of the Company, expanding product lines while reinforcing the Company's commitment to innovation and customer satisfaction.

Discover More About Hammond Papers Products and Services

To learn about the Company and the acquisitions, please visit the following websites:

https://www.hammondpaper.com/

https://rainbowexcelsior.com/

https://www.bennettfleet.ca/

About Hammond Paper Company

Located in Vaughan, Ontario, Hammond Paper Company is an ecology-friendly paperboard and converting specialist and a leader in innovation, quality, and customer service in the North American paperboard distribution and conversion industry for over three decades. The commitment to excellence and customer satisfaction remains the cornerstone of Hammond's business philosophy.

For inquiries or further information about Hammond's expanded offerings, please contact Hammond Paper. Hammond is always available to answer questions and discuss how Hammond's enhanced capabilities can benefit your business. Contact our Sales and Customer Service team at sales@hammondpaper.com or call 905-761-6867

