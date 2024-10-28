Fractal Launches EasyPay Platform, Unlocking Instant Revenue and Payment Deployment for Vertical SaaS Companies

Fractal's New Offering, EasyPay, Enables SaaS Companies to Launch Payments in Just One Day and Instantly Start Generating Revenue

Companies that offer APIs and libraries allow SaaS platforms to integrate payments, but for established software companies, particularly within construction, these processes are significantly more complex. Deployment must be carefully planned with hires to manage risk, underwriting, and support, plus months of development to set up payments effectively.

"Most companies have payments on their roadmap but delay implementation because of the complexity of making them a reality," said James Greaves, President and co-founder of Fractal. "The investment of resources is overwhelming relative to the unknown reward. EasyPay eliminates the uncertainty and risk while allowing SaaS companies to capitalize on all of the upside potential to boost their top and bottom line immediately."

Unlike other payment infrastructure companies, Fractal is built to serve the unique needs of SaaS in construction and heavy industry, where software companies have yet to adopt payments. EasyPay represents a step up in go-to-market speed compared to organizations' existing API or no-code offerings.

EasyPay lets SaaS companies white label the solution on a subdomain or code snippet with all critical features needed to offer a full-suite digital payment solution. Features include quick payment entry, text, and mobile payments, links to order numbers, invoicing, financial reporting, customer portal, transaction logs, and card and ACH processing-all with unmatched security and speed.

As a platform, the number one way to add value and lock in customers to an organization's ecosystem is to add payments. However, traditional methods require an extraordinary amount of time, heavy development resources, and hiring to become experts in payment pricing, risk monitoring, and underwriting-and if done wrong, can be very costly. While newer methods from payment companies can be faster, mature SaaS companies still have to make investments in these areas while navigating the challenge of competing on price when not possessing their own infrastructure.

"We believe that EasyPay is the best of both worlds for mature SaaS companies that want to generate new revenue without making the upfront investment in time, people, and risk mitigation," said Brian Nichols, CEO and co-founder of Fractal. "EasyPay has everything your customers need and will instantly increase the value of your SaaS products while creating an immediate revenue stream. It's the most streamlined path to integrated payments for mature SaaS companies, which can be used alongside Fractal's full suite of APIs and widgets to build more custom payment and reporting products over time."

EasyPay is available now. More information here.

