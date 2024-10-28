Edison Investment Research Limited

28-Oct-2024 / 15:32 GMT/BST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





London, UK, 28 October 2024

Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) today announced the combination with Asia Dragon Trust (DGN), involving the transfer of certain assets of the latter to IAT in exchange for new IAT shares through a scheme of reconstruction and wind-up of DGN, with the new entity renamed Invesco Asia Dragon Trust. Investors in both trusts will benefit from IAT's investment strategy with a proven track record, greater economies of scale, a new attractive fee structure, as well as an unconditional tender offer for up to 100% of the issued share capital conducted every three years.

