Edison Investment Research Limited
London, UK, 28 October 2024
Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Trust (IAT)
Edison issues report on Invesco Asia Trust (LSE: IAT)
Invesco Asia Trust (IAT) today announced the combination with Asia Dragon Trust (DGN), involving the transfer of certain assets of the latter to IAT in exchange for new IAT shares through a scheme of reconstruction and wind-up of DGN, with the new entity renamed Invesco Asia Dragon Trust. Investors in both trusts will benefit from IAT's investment strategy with a proven track record, greater economies of scale, a new attractive fee structure, as well as an unconditional tender offer for up to 100% of the issued share capital conducted every three years.
Click here to read the full report.
All reports published by Edison are available to download free of charge from its website
www.edisongroup.com
Edison is authorised and regulated by the Financial Conduct Authority.
Edison is not an adviser or broker-dealer and does not provide investment advice. Edison's reports are not solicitations to buy or sell any securities.
For more information, please contact Edison:
enquiries@edisongroup.com
+44 (0)20 3077 5700
Connect with Edison on:
LinkedIn www.linkedin.com/company/edison-group-/
Xwww.x.com/edison_inv_res
YouTube www.youtube.com/edisonitv
Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group.
2017517 28-Oct-2024